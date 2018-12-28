Drive Chart
Citrus Bowl: Penn State, Kentucky have unfinished business

  • Dec 28, 2018

Running back Benny Snell Jr. will continue his pursuit of Kentucky's career rushing record while Trace McSorley will become the first Penn State quarterback to throw a pass in four postseason games when the 14th-ranked Wildcats and No. 12 Nittany Lions meet in Tuesday's VRBO Citrus Bowl.

Kickoff at Camping World Stadium in Orlando is 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Wildcats (9-3) are looking to post a 10-win season for just the third time in program history and will be trying to end a bowl losing streak that reached four games with last season's 24-23 Music City Bowl loss to Northwestern.

"I know it's bothered me when you're in those bowl games and you put that amount of work in and you exit that field and one team is up there accepting a trophy and the other team is going in the locker room," Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said. "and I can promise you there are no runner-up trophies going in our trophy case.

"They gave us one a year ago and I think its permanent place is the bottom drawer, and it will stay there so we need to go win one."

Looking to post back-to-back bowl wins for the first time since they won the 2006 Outback and 2007 Alamo bowls, the Nittany Lions (9-3) are going for a third consecutive 10-win season, which would be their first such run since 1980-82, which would "be huge" in McSorley's eyes.

"Obviously, for our team, that's our goal," the senior said. "It's hard to win 10 games two years in a row, but it's harder to do it three years. I mean if you look at teams that can do that, it's Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, those programs that are always at the top.

"So, if we can do that, I think that it puts us in a really good spot for the future and it's something that is a testament to all the hard work that we put in this year."

McSorley enters the game with a school-record 11,275 yards of total offense in his career, and he also owns the program career record for passing yards with 9,653. He has rushed for 1,622 yards, and, among quarterbacks, only Michael Robinson with 1,637 has rushed for more for the Lions.

That puts McSorley well within reach of the school career rushing record for quarterbacks. With 84 yards on the ground against Kentucky, he will surpass Robinson's single-season quarterback rushing record of 806 yards. McSorley enters the game with 723 for 2018.

Snell, who already has announced his decision to bypass his senior season to enter the 2019 NFL Draft, comes into the game having rushed for 3,729 yards in his collegiate career and needs 107 to take over the No. 1 spot in the Kentucky record book from Sonny Collins.

The opportunity to do that no doubt was a factor in Snell's decision to play in the bowl game instead of skipping it to prepare for the draft, as some college stars have opted to do.

"I have unfinished business," he said. "Whatever I start, I make sure I finish. I got one more chance to wear that uniform. Bet I make it count."

Besides Snell, linebacker Josh Allen (28.5 career sacks) also is playing.

Penn State coach James Franklin joked that he was following Allen on Twitter and sending messages to tempt the defensive stalwart to save himself for the draft, but "obviously that didn't work," he said with a laugh.

"I think the biggest thing is his length and his athleticism and how twitchy he is," Franklin said when asked what stood out about Allen. "Obviously, when you're considered the best defensive player in college football, the way he's been able to impact the game in so many different ways, that's probably what's been so impressive. How twitchy he is, how productive he is, his length."

This will be Penn State's 49th bowl appearance and sixth in the Citrus Bowl. The Lions are 29-17-2 all-time in bowls but only 2-3 in the Citrus. Making its first Citrus Bowl appearance, Kentucky is 8-9 all-time in bowls.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 1768 11 8 134.3
T. Wilson 171/253 1768 11 8
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 167 2 1 121.6
G. Hoak 13/26 167 2 1
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 43 1 0 791.2
B. Snell 1/1 43 1 0
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
L. Bowden 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
263 1305 14
B. Snell 263 1305 14 52
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 518 4
T. Wilson 125 518 4 42
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 433 5
A. Rose 67 433 5 75
S. King 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 58 0
S. King 12 58 0 11
K. Smoke 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 45 1
K. Smoke 4 45 1 37
C. Rodriguez 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
C. Rodriguez 2 43 0 27
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
L. Bowden 8 25 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 661 5
L. Bowden 62 661 5 54
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 297 3
C. Conrad 29 297 3 32
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 205 2
D. Bouvier 15 205 2 29
D. Baker 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 133 0
D. Baker 13 133 0 23
J. Ali 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 115 1
J. Ali 10 115 1 32
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 105 0
B. Snell 17 105 0 28
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 102 0
T. Richardson 11 102 0 20
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 82 1
A. Rose 8 82 1 31
I. Epps 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 76 0
I. Epps 8 76 0 18
C. Thomas 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 63 0
C. Thomas 3 63 0 40
Z. Hughes 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 63 1
Z. Hughes 1 63 1 14
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
J. Rigg 4 45 0 29
A. Hayes 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
A. Hayes 1 -1 0 0
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
T. Wilson 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Davis 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
M. Edwards 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Edwards 0-0 0.0 2
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
D. West 0-0 0.0 3
D. Baity 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Baity 0-0 0.0 1
T. Ajian 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Ajian 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/9 37/37
M. Butler 5/9 0 37/37 52
C. Poore 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 3/3
C. Poore 2/4 0 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.4% 2284 16 6 124.3
T. McSorley 175/328 2284 16 6
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 195 2 0 559.6
S. Clifford 5/5 195 2 0
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 110 1 1 168.5
T. Stevens 8/11 110 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
207 1223 9
M. Sanders 207 1223 9 78
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
151 723 11
T. McSorley 151 723 11 51
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 230 6
R. Slade 41 230 6 61
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 118 2
T. Stevens 28 118 2 20
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 99 2
Ma. Allen 24 99 2 19
J. Thomas 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 87 1
J. Thomas 6 87 1 69
J. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 40 1
J. Brown 7 40 1 8
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 33 1
K. Hamler 3 33 1 32
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Shorter 1 9 0 9
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
S. Clifford 4 1 0 6
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
B. Gillikin 1 -10 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 713 5
K. Hamler 41 713 5 93
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 339 1
Ju. Johnson 23 339 1 59
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 330 7
P. Freiermuth 24 330 7 27
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 255 2
D. Thompkins 21 255 2 40
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 179 0
J. Dotson 12 179 0 35
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 162 2
B. Polk 9 162 2 41
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 132 0
M. Sanders 22 132 0 29
J. Holland 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 114 0
J. Holland 7 114 0 29
D. George 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 112 1
D. George 2 112 1 95
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 1
M. Hippenhammer 6 103 1 44
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 4 49 0 22
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
Ma. Allen 4 25 0 9
D. Dalton 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
D. Dalton 3 19 0 9
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
N. Bowers 3 18 0 9
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Slade 1 12 0 12
J. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Brown 1 9 0 9
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
Z. Kuntz 1 8 0 8
J. Arcangelo 41 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Arcangelo 1 5 0 5
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Shorter 1 3 0 3
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Stevens 2 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
A. Oruwariye 0-0 0.0 3
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
N. Scott 0-0 0.0 3
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
G. Taylor 0-0 0.0 3
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Reid 0-0 0.0 2
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Brooks 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
