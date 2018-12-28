Drive Chart
WASH
OHIOST

Rose Bowl: Ohio State faces Washington in Meyer's farewell

  Dec 28, 2018

No. 6 Ohio State and No. 9 Washington have played in 15 Rose Bowls apiece, but never against one another. That will change on New Year's Day when the Big Ten and Pac-12 champions meet in the granddaddy of them all in Pasadena, Calif.

The Rose Bowl is one of college football's storied traditions, but it's not exactly where the two teams wanted to end up this season. Both had national championship aspirations that were derailed during the regular season.

Ohio State (12-1) stumbled against Purdue in October with a 49-20 loss that was too egregious for the College Football Playoff selection committee to overlook.

Washington (10-3) lost three regular-season games but bounced back to win the Pac-12 North title and then beat Utah 10-3 in the conference championship game.

"It has been rocky. It has been tough. It has been hard. And that's why I have a lot of respect for these kids," Washington coach Chris Petersen said. "They've been through a lot. There was a lot of expectations put on them.

"At times, we've played really well, and, at times, we haven't played as well as we think we can."

There are several story lines from the Ohio State side surrounding the game.

The biggest is Urban Meyer's retirement after the Rose Bowl. He announced several days after Ohio State's 45-24 win over Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game that he was stepping aside after seven seasons in Columbus.

This will be the first and supposedly last Rose Bowl in Meyer's coaching career. He has an 11-3 record in bowl games for a .785 winning percentage, the second best in college football history.

"I grew up in the state of Ohio watching the Rose Bowl for many, many years," he told reporters. "And it's been a bucket list and a dream to go coach out there."

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day was named Meyer's replacement and he will take over officially as the head coach after Jan. 1.

Meyer will stay connected to Ohio State as an assistant athletic director. He also plans to teach a leadership class at the university's Fisher College of Business.

Then there's the uncertainty about the future of Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. The redshirt sophomore, who finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting, hasn't announced whether he'll remain in school for another year or leave for the NFL Draft.

After the greatest season by a passer in Ohio State football history, Haskins is rising into the top 10 on many draft boards because of his arm talent.

Haskins set a Big Ten championship game record with 499 passing yards and five touchdown passes, elevating his season totals to FBS bests of 4,580 passing yards and 47 touchdown passes. He broke 20 school and Big Ten records this season.

"Rose Bowl has a great history. A lot of quarterbacks play in that game," Haskins said. "It's a very rich tradition game. And looking forward to competing with my teammates."

Teammate Dre'Mont Jones already announced that he'll forgo his final year to enter the NFL Draft. And so did running back Mike Weber.

Jones, a defensive tackle, is projected as a first-round pick, but neither he nor Weber will sit out the bowl game, which has become more commonplace for college players entering the draft early to do.

"Our players know all about the Rose Bowl, they appreciate and respect the tradition, and I'm sure that's why all those guys are playing," Meyer said.

If Ohio State's players were disappointed by the CFP snub, they aren't showing it. They appear motivated to play in the Rose Bowl and help Meyer go out with a victory.

"I think I'd be shocked if our guys didn't play well," Meyer told reporters. "We're playing a very good team. And I've been a part of some teams where you're worried about that. I think our guys, because they really truly care about each other, they want to win this game."

Washington's challenge will be to slow down Ohio State's prolific offense, which ranks second nationally in total offense (548.8 yards per game) and in passing (373.0 yards per game) and eighth in scoring (43.5 points per game).

The Huskies' defense is anchored by Ben Burr-Kirven, the Pac-12 defensive player of the year and first-team All-American who leads the country with 165 total tackles.

Washington allowed just nine passing touchdowns this season, the fourth fewest in the nation, and 15.5 points per game, which ranks fifth in FBS.

Petersen also will be coaching in his first Rose Bowl and saying goodbye to several key performers from the past few years.

Quarterback Jake Browning threw for 2,879 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Senior running back Myles Gaskin is the school's career rushing leader with 5,202 yards and 55 touchdowns.

Browning doesn't think Meyer's retirement will have any bearing on the outcome of the first meeting between Washington and Ohio State since the 2007 season.

"Even if he was still going to coach another 20 years I'd still want to beat him," Browning said. "It doesn't really affect my game at all.

"Obviously, he wants to go out on top and so do we. It's my last game, too, and so I'm preparing really hard and hopefully we'll go out and win."

Washington
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 2879 16 10 147.2
J. Browning 217/334 2879 16 10
J. Haener 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 107 1 1 148.4
J. Haener 9/13 107 1 1
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
A. Fuller 1/1 22 1 0
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 14 0 1 8.8
A. Baccellia 1/2 14 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
235 1147 10
M. Gaskin 235 1147 10 80
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 604 7
S. Ahmed 99 604 7 59
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 219 1
S. McGrew 49 219 1 30
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 214 2
K. Pleasant 41 214 2 23
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 129 4
J. Browning 82 129 4 25
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 50 0
A. Baccellia 2 50 0 37
M. Braxton 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Braxton 2 7 0 4
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
C. McClatcher 4 7 0 8
J. Haener 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
J. Haener 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 794 4
A. Fuller 51 794 4 46
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 475 0
A. Baccellia 43 475 0 48
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 469 6
T. Jones 28 469 6 43
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 251 2
D. Sample 23 251 2 33
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 187 1
H. Bryant 7 187 1 59
Q. Pounds 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 166 1
Q. Pounds 8 166 1 57
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 158 3
C. Otton 12 158 3 24
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 148 0
S. Ahmed 18 148 0 26
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 134 0
C. McClatcher 9 134 0 36
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 110 0
S. McGrew 6 110 0 41
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 78 1
M. Gaskin 18 78 1 14
A. Cook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
A. Cook 1 26 0 26
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
K. Pleasant 3 18 0 10
J. Kizer 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Kizer 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Rapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Rapp 0-0 0.0 2
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Burr-Kirven 0-0 0.0 2
G. Gaines 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Gaines 0-0 0.0 1
J. Miller 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Miller 0-0 0.0 2
B. Murphy 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
B. Murphy 0-0 0.0 4
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
15/21 41/42
P. Henry 15/21 0 41/42 86
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.2% 4580 47 8 175.8
D. Haskins 348/496 4580 47 8
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.1% 269 1 0 174.6
T. Martell 23/28 269 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
223 1029 9
J. Dobbins 223 1029 9 42
M. Weber 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
157 858 5
M. Weber 157 858 5 49
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 128 2
T. Martell 22 128 2 47
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 122 4
D. Haskins 73 122 4 17
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
D. McCall 6 38 0 15
B. Snead 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 37 1
B. Snead 11 37 1 5
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 24 0
P. Campbell 9 24 0 18
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Hill 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
79 992 11
P. Campbell 79 992 11 78
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 831 6
K. Hill 67 831 6 42
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 669 11
T. McLaurin 34 669 11 75
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 642 7
J. Dixon 40 642 7 63
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 331 1
A. Mack 26 331 1 48
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 320 4
B. Victor 19 320 4 47
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 248 2
J. Dobbins 23 248 2 35
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 197 3
C. Olave 12 197 3 29
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 196 1
L. Farrell 19 196 1 24
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 110 0
D. McCall 9 110 0 35
M. Weber 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 104 1
M. Weber 20 104 1 15
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 77 1
R. Berry 8 77 1 15
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 73 0
C. Saunders 10 73 0 19
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Harris 2 22 0 15
G. Prater 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
G. Prater 1 13 0 13
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Ruckert 1 13 0 13
J. Gill 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Gill 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
S. Wade 0-0 0.0 3
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Harrison 0-0 0.0 1
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Arnette 0-0 0.0 1
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Sheffield 0-0 0.0 2
I. Pryor 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Pryor 0-0 0.0 1
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Fuller 0-0 0.0 1
B. White 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. White 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/13 33/33
B. Haubeil 10/13 0 33/33 63
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 39/39
S. Nuernberger 3/5 0 39/39 48
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
J. Dobbins 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
