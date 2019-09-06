Drive Chart
Texas A&M-Clemson Preview

  • AP
  • Sep 06, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) No. 12 Texas A&M hasn't let go of its close loss to Clemson last year.

The Aggies rallied from a 14-point deficit last season vs the Tigers in the final quarter and came within a two-point conversion from sending the game into overtime before losing 28-26. The defeat fueled No. 1 Clemson's run to the national championship.

It also left Texas A&M angry and hungry for another chance.

''We have all the motivation we need from last year,'' Texas A&M tailback Jashaun Corbin said. ''We felt like we let it slip.''

Clemson (1-0) took its escape and flew off to a national title. The Tigers carry a 16-game win streak into Saturday's contest, one shy of the school's all-time mark set in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

They looked as strong as ever in a 52-14 opening victory against Georgia Tech, Clemson tailback Travis Etienne rushing for a career high 205 yards with touchdown runs of 90, 48 and 14 yards.

No matter to the Aggies (1-0), who sound confident that this year will be different.

Offensive lineman Jared Hocker said there ''would be an upset'' this weekend.

Receiver Kendrick Rogers said he and some Texas A&M teammates created a group chat after Clemson won the title about how close they came to toppling the Tigers.

''We had a little doubt this year, but this year we have no doubt,'' he said.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney likes the makeup of his team, but understands they have to prove themselves on the field. The defense lost seven starters from a year ago and A&M with quarterback Kellen Mond will severely test the new group.

''This is one of best teams in the country,'' Swinney said of the Aggies. ''They have us ranked No. 1, but I don't know if we've earned that. We don't know what we are.''

Some other hings to watch when No. 1 Clemson plays No. 12 Texas A&M

HEALTHY RODGERS?

Clemson starting receiver Amari Rodgers has a chance to return to the lineup, less than six months after an operation to repair a torn ACL. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Rodgers progress has been way ahead of schedule and he could see the field against Texas A&M. Rodgers is a junior who caught 55 passes last year, second on the team. He hurt himself during spring drills and needed surgery and it seemed like he'd miss most or all of the season. But Rodgers was out warming up with teammates before Clemson's 52-14 win over Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

SECONDARY SWAGGER

Texas A&M's secondary was considered a weak spot last season when the group finished the season with just seven interceptions. But they were feeling confident after grabbing four in the opener against Texas State. Despite their success, the Aggies know things will be much more difficult this week.

''They've got some great receivers,'' coach Jimbo Fisher said . ''And I'm glad our guys got some confidence going in. But we're going to have to play one heck of a game.''

HURRICANE RELIEF

Clemson split time at its practice facility this week, allowing displaced Coastal Carolina to use its campus to work out as it prepares to face Kansas on Saturday. Coastal relocated to Greenville, about 40 minutes from Clemson, when its campus was close due to Hurricane Dorian. The Chanticleers are from Conway, about 10 miles west of the state's Grand Strand beach region.

Clemson has done this in the past, letting Citadel use its indoor practice facility in 2017 as Hurricane Irma threated South Carolina's coach.

RUNNING AGGIES

While Mond was the star of Texas A&M's opener when he threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in just three quarters, the Aggies running game also got off to a good start. Jashaun Corbin made his first start since taking over for Trayveon Williams who left for NFL and had 103 yards rushing with a touchdown reception and a scoring run. The Aggies also got a big game from freshman Isaiah Spiller, who ran for 106 yards to become the fourth freshman in A&M history to run for 100 yards or more in their debut.

HOT TIMES

Swinney's expecting hot, humid conditions at Clemson for the afternoon contest, something he knows both team are accustomed to. ''It's helpful, as opposed to being in Maine. I assume it's cool in Maine. I don't know, I've never been to Maine,'' he said.

For the record, the forecast for Portland, Maine on Saturday is a high of 63 degrees.

---

AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed to this report.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 194 3 1 160
K. Mond 19/27 194 3 1
Z. Calzada 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 38 0 0 79.9
Z. Calzada 4/9 38 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 106 0
I. Spiller 7 106 0 85
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 103 1
J. Corbin 22 103 1 20
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 25 1
K. Mond 5 25 1 9
C. Richardson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Richardson 2 12 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 85 1
Q. Davis 6 85 1 29
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 1
J. Ausbon 6 75 1 40
J. Preston 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Preston 2 18 0 10
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 1
J. Corbin 4 12 1 5
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Rogers 1 12 0 12
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
R. Paul 1 11 0 11
G. Beal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
G. Beal 2 10 0 5
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Wydermyer 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. O'Neal Jr. 0-0 0 1
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Jones 0-0 0 2
R. Elam 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Elam 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
S. Small 2/2 0 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 168 1 2 114.8
T. Lawrence 13/23 168 1 2
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 53 1 0 182.2
C. Brice 5/7 53 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 205 3
T. Etienne 12 205 3 90
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 64 1
L. Dixon 8 64 1 18
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
C. Mellusi 6 36 0 12
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
M. Dukes 7 29 0 13
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 1
T. Lawrence 3 24 1 14
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
D. Rencher 6 21 0 9
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
T. Phommachanh 5 21 0 11
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Brice 2 11 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 98 1
T. Higgins 4 98 1 62
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
L. Dixon 1 22 0 22
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 1
F. Ladson Jr. 1 21 1 21
J. Lay 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Lay 1 20 0 20
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
J. Ross 3 13 0 10
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Powell 1 13 0 13
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Ngata 1 12 0 12
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Chalk 1 8 0 8
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
W. Swinney 1 4 0 4
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Etienne 1 3 0 3
B. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Spector 1 3 0 3
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Overton 1 3 0 3
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Chase 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Muse 0-0 0 1
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Johnson 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
B. Potter 1/1 0 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
