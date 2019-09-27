Drive Chart
IND
MICHST

Indiana-Michigan St. Preview

  • AP
  • Sep 27, 2019

Kenny Willekes expects his Michigan State defense to be ready, no matter who is playing quarterback for Indiana.

''We have our game plan, we're going to set up our game plan the way we're going to do it,'' the star defensive end said. ''Obviously they bring a little bit different things to the table, so you do got to prepare for both of them. We're going to have our game plan, and we're going to execute it.''

The 25th-ranked Spartans host Indiana on Saturday, and it sounds like the Hoosiers plan to wait until kickoff before indicating if quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will play. He has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, giving Peyton Ramsey - last year's starter - a chance to reclaim the job, at least temporarily.

''We'll see,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said Thursday on the topic of Penix's availability. ''We're going to make that decision. It will be announced at kickoff, but just continue to progress and we'll see where we're at.''

Despite using two different starting quarterbacks, Indiana is No. 2 in the Big Ten with 308.5 yards passing per game. The Hoosiers (3-1, 0-1) face quite a test this weekend, though. Michigan State (3-1, 1-0) is tremendous against the run and can rush the passer as well. Willekes, Raequan Williams and the rest of the Spartans' defensive front will be ready to pressure whoever is taking snaps for Indiana.

The questions for Michigan State are on offense. It's still hard to tell what to expect from the Spartans in a given week. They were fairly unimpressive in a season-opening win over Tulsa. Then they rebounded with a 51-point effort against Western Michigan. That was followed by a desultory 10-7 loss to Arizona State at home - and then last weekend's 31-10 win at Northwestern.

''Every game, it's probably little things,'' offensive coordinator Brad Salem said. ''After the Arizona State game, our big focus is finish. You're moving the ball, but the reality is you have to score.''

Against Northwestern, Michigan State had five red zone trips and came away with four touchdowns and a field goal.

A few more things to watch when the Spartans host Indiana:

TROPHY

The winner of this game gets the Old Brass Spittoon, and recently the series has been dominated by Michigan State. The Spartans have won two in a row and 17 of their last 20 against Indiana.

TACKLE BY COMMITTEE?

Allen continues to search for the best way to replace left tackle Coy Cronk, a four-year starter who suffered a season-ending lower right leg injury.

After Cronk was carted off the field last Saturday, Allen moved right tackle Caleb Jones to the left side. Freshman Matthew Bedford finished the game at left tackle and on Monday, the depth chart listed Jones as the starting left tackle, DaVondre Love at right tackle and Bedford backing up Jones.

That could change based on whether the left-handed Penix is healthy enough to play or the right-handed Ramsey makes his third straight start.

''Just trying to get those guys ready to roll, so - but that's what you have to do,'' Allen said. ''That's why you recruit and that's why you develop your guys and I just think it's a great opportunity for somebody to step up and take advantage of it.''

POSSIBLE MILESTONE

Only one Michigan State quarterback has thrown for 6,000 yards and rushed for 1,000 in his career. That was Drew Stanton, who played for the Spartans over a decade ago.

Brian Lewerke can join Stanton with 39 more yards rushing.

TARGET

Michigan State's Darrell Stewart leads the Big Ten with 30 receptions and 439 yards receiving.

FIRST TRIP

This is Indiana's first true road game of the season. The Hoosiers faced Ball State in Indianapolis and played their other three games at home.

Of course, home-field advantage didn't help much in Indiana's first Big Ten game - a 51-10 loss to Ohio State on Sept. 14.

---

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Indiana 3-1 -----
25 Michigan State 3-1 -----
MICHST -14, O/U 44
Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.3% 635 5 2 163.3
P. Ramsey 55/74 635 5 2
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 523 3 2 146.4
M. Penix Jr. 38/60 523 3 2
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 49 1 0 841.6
D. Hale 1/1 49 1 0
J. Tuttle 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 27 0 0 72.7
J. Tuttle 5/10 27 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott III 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 215 4
S. Scott III 58 215 4 10
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 79 0
M. Penix Jr. 9 79 0 24
S. James 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 56 1
S. James 22 56 1 9
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 37 0
W. Philyor 4 37 0 22
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
R. Walker Jr. 8 36 0 14
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 22 0
P. Ramsey 18 22 0 20
D. Ellis 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
D. Ellis 1 17 0 17
C. Gest 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 1
C. Gest 4 12 1 5
J. Tuttle 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
J. Tuttle 6 11 0 6
C. Thomas 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Thomas 2 8 0 5
A. Lloyd 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Lloyd 1 1 0 1
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Hale 1 -4 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 234 3
P. Hendershot 18 234 3 49
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 229 1
W. Philyor 17 229 1 36
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 184 1
D. Hale 9 184 1 43
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 166 2
N. Westbrook 8 166 2 75
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 136 0
T. Fryfogle 15 136 0 25
S. Scott III 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 74 0
S. Scott III 8 74 0 17
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 71 1
R. Walker Jr. 4 71 1 64
M. Marshall 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 62 1
M. Marshall 5 62 1 22
D. Ellis 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
D. Ellis 3 31 0 14
T. Ivy Jr. 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
T. Ivy Jr. 3 24 0 14
S. James 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
S. James 2 21 0 11
M. Bjorson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Bjorson 1 6 0 6
C. Gest 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 -1 0
C. Gest 5 -1 0 3
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Sanguinetti 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Williams 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 1
C. Jones 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Jones 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/6 14/14
L. Justus 6/6 0 14/14 32
C. Campbell 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
C. Campbell 1/1 0 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.3% 1025 7 1 140
B. Lewerke 86/138 1025 7 1
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 242.8
D. Stewart Jr. 1/1 17 0 0
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
R. Lombardi 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 357 2
E. Collins 61 357 2 58
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 79 0
C. Heyward 24 79 0 14
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 69 0
B. Lewerke 25 69 0 16
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 46 0
A. Williams Jr. 15 46 0 17
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 21 2
L. Jefferson 16 21 2 5
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
C. White 2 17 0 13
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
R. Lombardi 2 2 0 2
A. Thomas 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
A. Thomas 2 1 1 1
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
D. Stewart Jr. 1 -8 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 439 1
D. Stewart Jr. 30 439 1 42
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 190 2
C. White 16 190 2 29
M. Seybert 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 90 2
M. Seybert 8 90 2 48
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 80 1
M. Dotson 9 80 1 20
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 52 1
C. Heyward 7 52 1 15
C. Hayes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
C. Hayes 5 51 0 22
J. Barnett 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
J. Barnett 2 44 0 29
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
L. Jefferson 3 34 0 18
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
L. Nelson 1 25 0 25
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
E. Collins 3 18 0 9
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
B. Lewerke 1 17 0 17
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
J. Nailor 3 5 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Thompson 0-0 0 1
D. Beesley 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Beesley 0-0 0 1
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Simmons 0-0 0 1
X. Henderson 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
X. Henderson 0-0 0 1
J. Scott 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Scott 0-0 0 1
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Bachie 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/12 13/13
M. Coghlin 8/12 0 13/13 37
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores