Northwestern-Wisconsin Preview

  • Sep 27, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Pat Fitzgerald is one of Jonathan Taylor's biggest fans.

In fact, Northwestern's coach said he feels Wisconsin's All-American running back is the best player in the country.

''If I had a Heisman vote right now, he's getting my vote,'' Fitzgerald said. ''He's playing outstanding, absolutely outstanding, football. ... JT's been a great player since the minute he walked into this league, and he's playing at as high of a level as any running back that I've seen in my time here.''

Fitzgerald and the Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will look to slow down the 2018 Doak Walker Award winner when they face the eighth-ranked Badgers (3-0, 1-0) on Saturday.

Taylor was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Michigan last week. Taylor scored twice and became the first Wisconsin player in history to rush for at least 200 yards (203) against the Wolverines.

Taylor has rushed for at least 100 yards in 25 of his 30 career games. None of those 25 games were against the Wildcats, who are coming off a loss to Michigan State.

Taylor has faced Northwestern twice in his career and has been held to a total of 126 yards on 30 carries, just 4.2 yards per carry and 63 per game. He had just 46 yards on 11 carries and two fumbles in a 31-17 loss on the road to the Wildcats last season.

''Those guys play well off blocks,'' Taylor said of the Northwestern defenders. ''They fill gaps really well and they play with length.''

TOP-RANKED DEFENSE

Wisconsin gave up its first touchdown of the year last week to Michigan after beginning the season with over 160 straight scoreless minutes. The Badgers' defense is giving up an average of just 27 yards rushing per game, which leads the nation. Wisconsin also ranks No. 1 nationally in scoring defense (4.7 points per game), total defense (171.3 yards per game) and pass efficiency defense (75.7).

''They're playing outstanding, absolute lights out,'' Fitzgerald said. ''You tip your hat to them. They're playing physical. They're fitting everything right. Their secondary is outstanding, absolutely outstanding, so we've got our hands full.''

FAMILIAR TERRITORY

The Wildcats are staring at a potential 1-3 record for the second straight season. A year ago, Northwestern went on a run to the Big Ten West title, its first trip to the conference championship game and a victory in the Holiday Bowl. But starting slow is a trend they would like to end.

The Wildcats also got off to a 2-3 start in 2017, only to finish with a 10-3 record, and lost three of its first four in 2016.

A WHOLE NEW COAN

Northwestern dominated Wisconsin's Jack Coan last season in what was his first career start. But the junior quarterback has won five consecutive starts and is second in the Big Ten in pass efficiency (176.8) this season. Coan and Taylor have combined for 145 points in their first three games, more than three times what Northwestern has scored as a team in the same amount of minutes.

SHAKY START

Quarterback Hunter Johnson came to Northwestern with plenty of hype after transferring from Clemson. But he's off to a shaky start. Johnson struggled in a season-opening loss at Stanford. He rebounded in a win over UNLV, only to get pulled in the fourth quarter last week in favor of Aidan Smith after going 15 of 26 for 88 yards and an interception.

He then had a rather one-sided conversation with his coach after he got pulled.

''Well, I didn't give him a chance to have a response,'' Fitzgerald said. ''I went up directly to him in the locker room and said the decision to put Aidan in was mine. We needed a spark, we had sputtered through the third quarter. ... I'm not just going to sit idle. We have to execute. And if we don't execute, we have to have competition. Hunter knows he's got to be better. He's the first guy to admit it.''

Johnson is just 33 of 68 for 308 yards and has more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (one).

''I'm going to keep preparing every day, prepare my butt off to be ready for every game,'' he said. ''Nothing really changes. I've got to clean some things up, that's for sure.''

EVEN STEVEN

The teams have split their last 28 meetings, 14-14.

''When you play this team, in general, you're going to have to earn everything that you get,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. ''They're tough, they're physical; you've got to work for it and you've got to earn it.''

---

---

Scoring Summary
1234T
Northwestern 1-2 -----
8 Wisconsin 3-0 -----
WISC -24.5, O/U 46.5
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.5% 308 1 4 79.7
H. Johnson 33/68 308 1 4
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 62 0 0 112.1
T. Green 6/10 62 0 0
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 38 0 2 29
A. Smith 4/11 38 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 237 2
D. Anderson 45 237 2 17
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 93 0
I. Bowser 23 93 0 21
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 85 0
J. Brown 11 85 0 35
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 81 1
H. Johnson 29 81 1 15
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
T. Green 3 10 0 13
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 8 1
J. Moten IV 7 8 1 4
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -3 0
A. Smith 6 -3 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 141 0
B. Skowronek 12 141 0 20
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 69 1
J. Jefferson 3 69 1 50
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
K. McGowan 5 47 0 16
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 32 0
R. Lees 7 32 0 8
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 3 28 0 18
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
J. Brown 1 23 0 23
M. Washington 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
M. Washington 3 18 0 9
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Moten IV 2 16 0 13
C. Mangieri 89 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Mangieri 2 15 0 8
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
I. Bowser 3 13 0 6
B. Holman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Holman 1 4 0 4
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Anderson 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Fisher 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/5 5/5
C. Kuhbander 4/5 0 5/5 17
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.3% 692 5 0 176.8
J. Coan 58/75 692 5 0
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 35 0 0 138.8
G. Mertz 4/5 35 0 0
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
C. Wolf 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 440 7
J. Taylor 58 440 7 72
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 140 2
N. Watson 35 140 2 27
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 87 1
G. Groshek 13 87 1 23
B. Shaw 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 68 1
B. Shaw 5 68 1 42
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 1
J. Chenal 6 18 1 5
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
A. Taylor 2 16 0 11
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Wolf 1 9 0 9
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Davis III 1 8 0 8
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
M. Stokke 2 6 0 4
B. Schipper 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
B. Schipper 2 4 0 4
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 -2 2
J. Coan 16 -2 2 25
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Cephus 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 205 2
Q. Cephus 11 205 2 46
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 100 0
A. Taylor 11 100 0 18
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 99 0
J. Ferguson 9 99 0 22
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 73 0
D. Davis III 8 73 0 12
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 0
K. Pryor 6 72 0 19
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 3
J. Taylor 6 70 3 36
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 62 0
G. Groshek 5 62 0 20
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
A. Cruickshank 1 19 0 19
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Dunn 3 15 0 8
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Chenal 2 14 0 12
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
N. Watson 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Sanborn 0-0 0 1
C. Wilder 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Wilder 0-0 0 1
J. Torchio 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Torchio 0-0 0 1
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Burrell 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/4 20/20
C. Larsh 1/4 0 20/20 23
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores