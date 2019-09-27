Drive Chart
Rutgers-Michigan Preview

  AP
  Sep 27, 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Jim Harbaugh faces one of his biggest challenges in five seasons at Michigan.

The 20th-ranked Wolverines fell behind by five touchdowns last week at Wisconsin before scoring the last two touchdowns, scores that did little to take away the sting of the humiliating defeat.

''That was a bad day,'' Harbaugh acknowledged. ''That was not a banner day for Michigan. It can turn into two losses, and we won't let one loss turn into two.''

Michigan (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) seems to have a good shot to bounce back, hosting Rutgers (1-2, 0-1) on Saturday in a game it is expected to win by four touchdowns. The Scarlet Knights have been outscored in their last two games 60-16 against Iowa and Boston College.

The Wolverines, though, are not in a position to be overly confident against any opponent after getting routed by the Badgers.

''It was pretty obvious to everybody that watched it, the entire football world,'' Harbaugh said. ''From A to Z, it wasn't good. It wasn't good enough. Not acceptable. It starts, really, with not acceptable for me.''

Here are some things to watch at the Big House:

ART AGAIN

Rutgers sophomore quarterback Art Sitkowski had his best game of his short college career against Boston College. With graduate transfer Carter McLane in concussion protocol, Sitkowski will start against the Wolverines.

Sitkowski was 23 for 33 for 304 yards and one touchdown in the loss to Boston College, throwing a late interception.

BLACK AND BLUE

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson hurt his oblique in the opener and appeared to have a shoulder injury at Wisconsin. His backup, Dylan McCaffrey, was also hit hard by the Badgers and is likely out this week with a concussion.

''We've got to do a better job of protecting the quarterback,'' Harbaugh said. ''Shea is a tough guy, but we have to give him time.''

Patterson completed 43.8% of his passes last week, barely surpassing his career low.

FLAGS GALORE

Rutgers coach Chris Ash has a lot of things to fix. Cutting down penalties may be at the top of the list. The Scarlet Knights rank 125th nationally, averaging 8.3 penalties for 80.3 yards to rank last in the Big Ten. They had 11 penalties for 100 yards against Boston College last week.

''Penalties killed drives, put us behind the sticks several times,'' Ash said. ''Every time we seemed to get something going, we would shoot ourselves in the foot, and that was disappointing.''

Rutgers averaged 51.8 yards in penalties during Ash's first three seasons.

TRYING HARDER

At times, the Wolverines looked like they may have given up against the Badgers.

''There were some plays where effort could've been better,'' offensive tackle Jon Runyan said.

WARMING SEAT

Ash has won just two of his last 15 games, including 10 straight Big Ten games. He is 8-31 overall in three-plus seasons and 3-25 in the conference.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Rutgers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Carter 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 368 2 4 120.2
M. Carter 27/47 368 2 4
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 323 1 2 121.4
A. Sitkowski 27/44 323 1 2
J. Langan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
J. Langan 1/1 8 0 0
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
I. Pacheco 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 239 4
I. Pacheco 46 239 4 57
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 77 0
R. Blackshear 23 77 0 8
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
B. Melton 3 24 0 21
A. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
A. Young 2 13 0 7
K. Adams 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
K. Adams 4 13 0 6
E. Barnwell 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
E. Barnwell 2 6 0 3
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
A. Sitkowski 4 4 0 3
J. Langan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
J. Langan 3 2 0 4
M. Carter 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -13 0
M. Carter 2 -13 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 255 2
R. Blackshear 22 255 2 74
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 186 1
B. Melton 9 186 1 52
I. Washington 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
I. Washington 4 52 0 25
M. Alaimo 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
M. Alaimo 4 51 0 17
M. Jabbie 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
M. Jabbie 6 50 0 25
A. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
A. Young 4 43 0 17
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
I. Pacheco 4 31 0 23
D. Robinson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
D. Robinson 1 20 0 20
P. Woods 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
P. Woods 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Young 0-0 0 1
T. Avery 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Avery 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Davidovicz 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/5 7/7
J. Davidovicz 5/5 0 7/7 22
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 629 5 1 130.4
S. Patterson 50/90 629 5 1
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 57 0 0 89
D. McCaffrey 5/11 57 0 0
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310
M. Barrett 1/1 25 0 0
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -66.7
J. Milton 0/3 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 196 3
Z. Charbonnet 43 196 3 41
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 86 0
C. Turner 20 86 0 11
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 63 1
D. McCaffrey 11 63 1 10
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Milton 3 15 0 9
B. VanSumeren 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 1
B. VanSumeren 5 13 1 6
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 9 0
S. Patterson 20 9 0 15
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
T. Wilson 2 8 0 5
B. Mason 42 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Mason 1 3 0 3
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
H. Haskins 3 -3 0 1
J. Runyan 75 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
J. Runyan 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 180 0
R. Bell 11 180 0 68
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 161 1
T. Black 10 161 1 36
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 147 1
N. Collins 8 147 1 32
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 2
S. McKeon 6 96 2 28
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 54 0
N. Eubanks 7 54 0 24
D. Hill 30 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Hill 1 25 0 25
C. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
C. Johnson 3 22 0 10
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 14 0
Z. Charbonnet 5 14 0 6
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Turner 2 6 0 4
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 1
D. Peoples-Jones 1 5 1 5
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. McCaffrey 1 1 0 1
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
G. Jackson 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Thomas 0-0 0 1
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Hill 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
J. Moody 3/3 0 2/2 11
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
Q. Nordin 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
