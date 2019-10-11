Drive Chart
BAMA
TXAM

Alabama-Texas A&M Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 11, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Texas A&M gets a do-over in taking on the nation's No. 1 team.

The 24th-ranked Aggies (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) struck out against then-No. 1 Clemson a month ago and now host top-ranked Alabama (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday. So they well understand the challenges presented by that scenario, even if Texas A&M struggled offensively in a 24-10 loss at Clemson on Sept. 7.

''You've been in that environment once, now you get to do it at home,'' Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said. ''Hopefully you'll learn from those situations and learn that those No. 1 teams are No. 1 for one reason. They play very well. At the end of the day, they play well, and that's what you have to do. We have to go and play well. You can't get caught up in what we're trying to do and the emotion in the game.''

Both teams are coming off open dates, giving them an extra week to heal up and prepare. Texas A&M is one of five schools to face the No. 1 team twice in a season since the poll began in 1936, having also done it in 1970.

Even as 16 1/2-point underdogs, the Aggies are trying to become the first team to challenge the Tide this season. Nobody else has come closer than 24 points or even slowed down quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Tide offense.

''All in all, this is a really good team from top to bottom,'' Alabama coach Nick Saban said of Texas A&M.

The Aggies' challenge is to contain an Alabama offense that is averaging 51.8 points per game, or try to keep up with the Tide offensively. In his first true road game of the season, Tagovailoa passed for 444 yards and five touchdowns against South Carolina .

''You've got to create big plays,'' Fisher said. ''You've got to score points because they're going to get points. I mean, they're going to get points.''

Texas A&M does go against a freshman-laden Tide defense . Quarterback Kellen Mond could find some room to run considering Mississippi freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ran for 109 yards against Alabama two weeks ago.

HOT TUA

Tagovailoa has been on a huge roll lately. He has thrown for 16 touchdowns in the last three games, including a school-record six against Mississippi before the open date. He hasn't thrown an interception in 148 attempts and is coming off a 418-yard, six-touchdown passing performance against Mississippi . He also ran for a seventh score.

TURNOVER MARGIN

Turnovers have been a big difference with these two teams. Alabama leads the SEC with a plus-8 turnover margin while Texas A&M and South Carolina are tied for last at minus-2.

OWENS' STATUS

Alabama center Chris Owens is ''very questionable'' for what Saban described as ''a little knee problem.'' If he can't play, Landon Dickerson can move over from right guard as he did against New Mexico State.

KICKERS

If Texas A&M has a clear edge, it's probably with the kickers and punters. The Aggies' Seth Small has made 8 of 10 field goal attempts this season and has three 50-plus yarders in his career. Punter Braden Mann has a career average of 50.2 yards and has been even better against SEC and ranked teams. Alabama freshman placekicker Will Reichard has also handled punting duties at times in place of a struggling Skyler DeLong. Reichard has only made 4 of 7 field goals, though, and is trying to return from a hip injury.

''I feel like our special teams is just as good as (theirs),'' Fisher said.

SABAN VS ASSISTANTS

Fisher is trying to become the first former Saban assistant to beat their ex-boss as a head coach, even if he, Georgia's Kirby Smart and South Carolina's Will Muschamp and others get tired of hearing about it. They are collectively 0-17 against Saban and most of them haven't been close, with an average margin of 41.6-14.2.

1234T
1 Alabama 5-0 -----
24 Texas A&M 3-2 -----
TXAM 17, O/U 61
Kyle Field College Station, TX
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.4% 1718 23 0 225.1
T. Tagovailoa 113/148 1718 23 0
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 165 1 1 138.9
M. Jones 14/21 165 1 1
T. Tagovailoa 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 0 0 268
T. Tagovailoa 1/1 20 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 337 1
N. Harris 54 337 1 19
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 198 2
B. Robinson Jr. 46 198 2 16
K. Robinson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 117 1
K. Robinson 16 117 1 74
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 90 2
J. Ford 19 90 2 37
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 75 1
H. Ruggs III 1 75 1 75
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 45 2
T. Tagovailoa 16 45 2 25
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
S. Bolden 2 7 0 5
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Waddle 1 5 0 5
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 1
M. Jones 3 5 1 4
C. Townsend 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
C. Townsend 2 -2 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 537 8
D. Smith 31 537 8 74
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 488 6
J. Jeudy 38 488 6 36
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 361 4
H. Ruggs III 17 361 4 81
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 197 0
J. Waddle 12 197 0 39
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 104 3
N. Harris 9 104 3 42
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 81 2
M. Forristall 6 81 2 27
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
B. Robinson Jr. 5 63 0 34
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
S. Bolden 2 34 0 20
M. Tennison 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 1
M. Tennison 3 21 1 12
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Ford 2 11 0 9
G. Amos 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
G. Amos 1 5 0 5
J. Metchie 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
J. Metchie 2 1 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Diggs 0-0 0 2
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
X. McKinney 0-0 0 1
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Surtain II 0-0 0 1
J. Mayden 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Mayden 0-0 0 1
J. Battle 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Battle 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Reichard 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/7 21/22
W. Reichard 4/7 0 21/22 33
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 13/13
J. Bulovas 1/2 0 13/13 16
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.6% 1333 10 4 140.3
K. Mond 117/181 1333 10 4
Z. Calzada 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 106 2 0 138.3
Z. Calzada 8/17 106 2 0
J. Foster 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 25 0 0 82
J. Foster 2/5 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 255 3
I. Spiller 41 255 3 85
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 137 1
J. Corbin 35 137 1 20
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 110 2
K. Mond 37 110 2 18
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 104 1
J. Kibodi 26 104 1 22
C. Richardson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 34 1
C. Richardson 4 34 1 13
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
Q. Davis 2 19 0 18
J. Foster 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Foster 2 17 0 11
Z. Calzada 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
Z. Calzada 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 446 2
J. Ausbon 32 446 2 41
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 288 4
Q. Davis 23 288 4 29
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 200 0
K. Rogers 17 200 0 22
A. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 161 3
A. Smith 12 161 3 30
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 103 0
C. Buckley 8 103 0 27
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 79 0
I. Spiller 9 79 0 16
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 2
J. Wydermyer 6 56 2 25
J. Preston 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
J. Preston 3 36 0 18
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
J. Kibodi 5 30 0 11
G. Beal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 19 0
G. Beal 4 19 0 9
R. Renick 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
R. Renick 1 19 0 19
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 16 1
J. Corbin 6 16 1 5
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
R. Paul 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Jones 0-0 0 2
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. O'Neal Jr. 0-0 0 1
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Madubuike 0-0 0 1
R. Elam 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Elam 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/10 20/20
S. Small 8/10 0 20/20 44
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores