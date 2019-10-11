Drive Chart
FSU
CLEM

Florida St.-Clemson Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 11, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Cam Akers doesn't plan to leave any crumbs on his plate this season.

Florida State's dynamic tailback is second in Atlantic Coast Conference rushing and leads the league with seven touchdowns on the ground this season. Akers and the Seminoles (3-2, 2-1 ACC) hope to keep that going Saturday against No. 2 Clemson (5-0, 3-0), a team they haven't beaten since 2014.

Akers, a junior, has also struggled against the defending national champions. He's run for just 47 yards on 23 carries in two games, both losses, to the Tigers the previous two seasons.

The Seminoles hope that will be different this time around. Akers believes he's put in the work to ensure success against any opponent.

''Just knowing, will and determination, trying to get every crumb,'' Akers said. ''Every play trying to get every crumb.''

He's left very few scraps for anyone else this season. Akers ran for three touchdowns (one shy of the school record) in a victory over Louisville three weeks ago, then capped a 31-13 win against North Carolina State with a 41-yard TD run to lock things up in the final quarter.

Akers is seeing things turn around for Florida State under second-year coach Willie Taggart.

''I think it's something that's been a collective effort and a collective thing that we've been doing over time,'' Akers said. ''It hasn't been something just happened and it's starting to show now.''

Clemson is seeking to extend its program record 20-game winning streak and beat the Seminoles for a fifth straight season, something it has never done.

The Tigers dropped a spot in the rankings after their last game on Sept. 28, needing a dramatic stop on a two-point conversion to escape North Carolina with a 21-20.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was proud of his players for the win, but has spent the team's bye week, tightening up execution and correcting mistakes. He knows that Akers will be gunning for the Tigers.

''He's a physical guy so you better match that mindset or he's going to bloody your nose,'' Swinney said.

Some other things to know when Florida State plays No. 2 Clemson:

''ROY'' BUS BACK

The Clemson coach dusted off his "ROY" bus metaphor where ''ROY'' stands for ''Rest Of Y'all.'' He used it last season, saying there was one college football bus for top-ranked Alabama and one for everyone else, or the ''Rest of Y'all.'' But the defending national champs fell from No. 1 two weeks ago with the Crimson Tide taking their place. ''We're back on the `ROY' bus, man,'' he said. ''Here we go.''

DUAL QUARTERBACKS

Florida State coach Willie Taggart said both James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook will play quarterback against Clemson. Blackman is start, back after missing the North Carolina State win with injury.

FAST STARTERS

Both Clemson and Florida State have gotten off to fast starts this season. The Tigers are outscoring opponents 119-26 in the first half. The Seminoles are almost as strong with a 107-49 advantage over opponents in the first 30 minutes.

STREAKY TEAMS

Clemson has not lost since falling in the 2017 College Football Playoff semifinals, a run of 20 straight. Florida State's win over North Carolina State two weeks ago gave the Seminoles back-to-back ACC victories for the first time since 2016.

OFF WEEK

Clemson's Swinney joked about football coaches spending their downtime immersed in football. ''Dentists who get a weekend off and sit around and work on somebody's teeth,'' he said. ''But football coach is a weird job. You get a weekend off and what do you do? You watch football.''

---

Associated Press writer Bob Ferrante contributed to this report from Tallahassee, Florida.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1234T
Florida State 3-2 -----
2 Clemson 5-0 -----
CLEM -27, O/U 59.5
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 970 9 2 155.8
J. Blackman 86/124 970 9 2
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 571 5 0 180.8
A. Hornibrook 44/60 571 5 0
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
C. Akers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 582 7
C. Akers 115 582 7 41
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 84 0
K. Laborn 17 84 0 36
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
K. Helton 2 19 0 14
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
D. Matthews 3 12 0 10
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
T. Harrison 1 -5 0 0
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 -18 1
J. Blackman 24 -18 1 9
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 -22 0
A. Hornibrook 13 -22 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 384 4
T. Terry 21 384 4 75
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 232 3
K. Helton 16 232 3 58
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 181 1
O. Wilson 14 181 1 40
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 137 1
D. Matthews 16 137 1 24
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 127 0
T. McKitty 10 127 0 30
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 122 1
T. Harrison 13 122 1 29
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 108 2
C. Akers 15 108 2 44
W. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 91 0
W. Thompson 6 91 0 51
K. Gavin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 71 0
K. Gavin 8 71 0 14
G. Nabers 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 60 2
G. Nabers 5 60 2 17
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 17 0
K. Laborn 4 17 0 10
C. McDonald 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
C. McDonald 2 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Fagan 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Fagan 0-0 0 1
L. Taylor 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Taylor 0-0 0 1
A. Samuel, Jr. 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Samuel, Jr. 0-0 0 1
I. Bolden 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Bolden 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/8 20/20
R. Aguayo 4/8 0 20/20 32
P. Grothaus 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
P. Grothaus 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 1131 8 5 143.7
T. Lawrence 84/136 1131 8 5
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 134 2 0 169.7
C. Brice 11/17 134 2 0
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 52 0 1 81.9
T. Phommachanh 5/9 52 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 462 5
T. Etienne 67 462 5 90
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 240 3
L. Dixon 37 240 3 19
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 123 1
C. Mellusi 13 123 1 57
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 100 4
T. Lawrence 22 100 4 25
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 78 1
M. Dukes 12 78 1 24
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 40 0
T. Phommachanh 7 40 0 12
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 36 0
D. Rencher 11 36 0 9
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
C. Brice 6 25 0 16
P. McClure 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
P. McClure 2 12 0 9
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Batson 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 505 3
T. Higgins 22 505 3 62
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 218 1
J. Ross 18 218 1 48
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 139 2
A. Rodgers 10 139 2 87
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 99 1
J. Ngata 5 99 1 37
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 90 0
T. Etienne 10 90 0 27
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 38 0
J. Chalk 6 38 0 10
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
L. Dixon 4 37 0 22
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 2
F. Ladson Jr. 4 34 2 21
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
W. Swinney 3 28 0 20
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
D. Overton 3 21 0 18
J. Lay 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Lay 1 20 0 20
L. Price 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
L. Price 1 19 0 19
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 16 1
C. Powell 4 16 1 13
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Chase 2 12 0 11
D. Swinney 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Swinney 1 11 0 11
D. Allen 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Allen 1 10 0 10
B. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
B. Spector 2 8 0 5
C. Groomes 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Groomes 1 8 0 8
W. Brown 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Brown 1 8 0 8
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Rencher 1 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Johnson 0-0 0 1
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Wallace 0-0 0 1
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Muse 0-0 0 2
M. Goodrich 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Goodrich 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/8 23/23
B. Potter 5/8 0 23/23 38
S. Sawicki 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
S. Sawicki 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
