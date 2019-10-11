Drive Chart
TXTECH
BAYLOR

Texas Tech-Baylor Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 11, 2019

WACO, Texas (AP) Baylor coach Matt Rhule remembers his message to the team after a lopsided loss two years ago midway through his first season.

''You guys are puppies, you are sophomores and freshmen. Just wait your turn, keep working hard and eventually you will be better,'' Rhule recalled this week. ''So now we are better. We are not perfect, but we are a lot better than what we were, just because of age, just because of numbers.''

The No. 22 Bears (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are a Top 25 team for the first time under Rhule. Their seven-game winning streak is the longest in the conference going into Saturday's home game against Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1).

''The story of the season so far to me is a bunch of juniors and seniors who weathered the storm, and now we are playing much better football,'' said Rhule, whose team went 1-11 in 2017 before going 7-6 with a bowl victory last season.

Texas Tech is only halfway through coach Matt Wells' first season. After a 39-point loss at No. 6 Oklahoma in their conference opener, the Red Raiders won 45-35 at home last week over Oklahoma State, just ranked for the first time this season.

''It's something that I think gives you confidence, but the biggest thing is we're just continuing to build the foundation and the culture of this program,'' Wells said. ''We came off a loss that was embarrassing, and had a tremendous sense of urgency and resolve that we were better than that, and that we couldn't allow that happen.''

The game will be the 78th meeting in the series that dates to 1929 and is tied 38-38-1.

TFLs, TURNOVERS AND SACKS

Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks, the Big 12's leading tackler (12 per game) had 19 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble against Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders had seven sacks among 14 tackles for loss and forced five turnovers. Douglas Coleman III had two interceptions, giving him five in three games. Baylor had similar defensive success at Kansas State. The Bears had 15 TFLs and set a school record in a Big 12 game with six sacks.

CHARLIE AND THE JETT

Charlie Brewer missed most of the fourth quarter for Baylor last week after taking a hard hit, but the Big 12's most efficient quarterback is good to go against the Red Raiders. He has 11 touchdowns without an interception, one of only three FBS quarterbacks to throw that many TDs without a pick.

Alan Bowman will miss his third game for Texas Tech with a shoulder injury. Senior transfer Jackson Tyner started the Big 12 opener, but Jett Duffey got the nod against Oklahoma State and threw for 424 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed passes to 11 different players.

Wells said Duffey was confident and that ''10 guys around him played very well. ... We played defense, we played real well around him, and I think that gives any kind of quarterback a little bit more added confidence.''

BACK ON CAMPUS

This is the first time since 2008 that the game is back on campus after the last 10 meetings in the Dallas-Fort Worth area - nine at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Texas Tech is 6-0 in Big 12 games at Waco, but this will be its first visit to the stadium that opened on the banks of the Brazos River in 2014.

TOP 25 TRIO

This is the first time that Texas Tech has ever opened Big 12 play with three consecutive games against Top 25 teams.

HOMECOMING ON THE BRAZOS

Jen Wells, the wife of Texas Tech's coach, is a Baylor graduate. Matt Wells laughed recalling when he was still at Utah State soon after Rhule got the Baylor job almost three years ago, and his wife wanted to meet the new Bears coach.

''From 1-11 to 7-6 to now 5-0, the guy's a program builder, he's a culture builder,'' Wells said.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
Texas Tech 3-2 -----
22 Baylor 5-0 -----
BAYLOR -11, O/U 58
McLane Stadium Waco, TX
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 1020 6 3 130.2
A. Bowman 101/154 1020 6 3
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.5% 548 4 0 149.6
J. Duffey 38/65 548 4 0
J. Tyner 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
12.5% 2 0 0 14.6
J. Tyner 1/8 2 0 0
M. Mannix 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
M. Mannix 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Shyne 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 281 3
A. Shyne 43 281 3 69
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 259 3
S. Thompson 48 259 3 58
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 185 1
T. Henry 38 185 1 19
M. Mannix 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
M. Mannix 3 37 0 23
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 32 1
J. Duffey 12 32 1 16
J. Welch 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 29 0
J. Welch 4 29 0 13
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 14 1
A. Bowman 7 14 1 10
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
D. Rigdon 4 13 0 8
J. Hutchings 95 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Hutchings 1 6 0 6
J. Tyner 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Tyner 1 6 0 6
C. Nwabuko III 42 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Nwabuko III 1 1 0 1
X. White 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
X. White 1 0 0 0
M. Richardson 35 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
M. Richardson 2 -4 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 358 3
T. Vasher 24 358 3 39
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 209 2
D. Rigdon 17 209 2 49
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 167 1
E. Ezukanma 11 167 1 56
X. White 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 159 1
X. White 10 159 1 45
M. Mannix 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 142 2
M. Mannix 11 142 2 66
D. Thompson 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 124 0
D. Thompson 13 124 0 18
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 96 0
T. Henry 14 96 0 20
R. Turner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 94 0
R. Turner 9 94 0 29
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 66 0
S. Thompson 12 66 0 23
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 1
K. Carter 6 65 1 15
T. Koontz 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
T. Koontz 3 44 0 25
A. Shyne 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 37 0
A. Shyne 8 37 0 23
M. Royals 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Royals 1 5 0 5
C. Leggett 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Leggett 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Fields 0-0 0 1
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0
D. Coleman III 0-0 0 5
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Wolff 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/9 18/18
T. Wolff 8/9 0 18/18 42
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 1202 11 0 162.2
C. Brewer 93/142 1202 11 0
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 104 1 0 157.4
G. Bohanon 10/14 104 1 0
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Atkinson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 312 3
J. Lovett 41 312 3 46
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 179 1
J. Hasty 35 179 1 33
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 177 2
G. Bohanon 17 177 2 38
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 150 2
T. Ebner 26 150 2 55
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 74 2
C. Brewer 34 74 2 25
Q. Jones 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 68 1
Q. Jones 5 68 1 61
A. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 1
A. Smith 7 29 1 15
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 1
C. Platt 3 22 1 15
J. Clarke 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Clarke 2 7 0 4
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
J. Fleeks 2 5 1 6
J. White 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. White 1 2 0 2
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Bullard 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mims 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 438 5
D. Mims 29 438 5 46
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 328 3
T. Thornton 20 328 3 44
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 203 2
R. Sneed 17 203 2 38
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 125 1
C. Platt 9 125 1 50
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 69 1
T. Ebner 8 69 1 23
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 39 0
J. Hasty 9 39 0 15
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
J. Fleeks 4 37 0 12
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
J. Atkinson 2 25 0 16
C. Henle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Henle 2 19 0 11
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Lovett 1 13 0 13
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Bullard 1 8 0 8
D. Baucum 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Baucum 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 1
B. Lynch 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Lynch 0-0 0 1
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Arnold 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 22/22
J. Mayers 2/4 0 22/22 28
N. Rauschenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
N. Rauschenberg 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores