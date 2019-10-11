Drive Chart
Washington St.-Arizona St. Preview

  • Oct 11, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Arizona State had a week off to recover from injuries, refocus for the rest of the season and get ready for the next opponent.

The Sun Devils no doubt needed the extra time to prepare for one of the most difficult to defend offenses in the country.

On Saturday, No. 18 Arizona State faces Washington State and coach Mike Leach's Air Raid, the kind of offense that puts up prodigious numbers and forces opposing coaches to dig deep into their defensive playbooks.

''I think you've got to give your guys the best chance to be successful, but you can't screw them up, either,'' Arizona State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzalez said. ''So, I think there's a really fine line of trying to do stuff you can't do and what are you going to be best at. We're going to try and give our guys the best chance at being successful on Saturday afternoon and we want to attack, we don't want to defend.''

Except for a 34-31 loss to Colorado, Arizona State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) has been solid on defense, holding its other opponents to an average of 9.5 points per game.

Washington State (3-2, 0-2) will be unlike anything the Sun Devils have faced so far this season.

The Cougars lead the country in passing at 450 yards per game, are fourth in total offense at 546.8 yards and their 44.8-point average is eighth - even after a 38-13 loss to Utah before their bye week.

Senior quarterback Anthony Gordon lead the FBS in passing yards with 2,146 and is second with 22 touchdown passes. Washington State has eight players with at least 15 catches, including five with more than 20.

In other words, few teams have been able to stop them.

''I don't know if you can to keep them under control, they're going to move the ball,'' Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. ''You can't worry about yards, it's more about points.''

Washington State's problem has been stopping teams.

The Cougars allowed 105 points and 1,183 total yards in the past two games, both losses, and are 105th in total defense, allowing 444.4 yards per game.

The defensive shortcomings led to recent changes. Defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys abruptly resigned last week and Cougars head coach Mike Leach elevated inside linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni to interim defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath to co-coordinator on an interim basis.

''We haven't had any shortage of strategy, we had too much strategy,'' Leach said. ''You can have all the strategy in the world. Everybody thinks there is some sort of secret recipe or if someone would have just said this or just run that. It's not like that, it never has been.''

A few more things to look for when Washington State plays at No. 18 Arizona State:

BREAKING BENJAMIN: Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin has not put up the same kind of numbers he did while finishing fifth in the FBS a year ago but is finding plenty of ways to contribute.

Benjamin has become more of a pass-catching threat this season, catching 13 passes for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's also Arizona State's leading rusher with 392 yards and had three rushing touchdowns in the Sun Devils' 24-17 road win against California on Sept. 27.

BOUNCING BACK: Washington State's vaunted offense hit a road block in its last game against Utah.

Gordon had his worst game of the season, throwing for 252 yards and a touchdown with an interception. The offense was held to 313 yards and the Cougars settled for two field goals in three trips inside the Utes' 20-yard line.

Trying to get it ramped up again won't be easy against the stingy Sun Devils.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
Washington St. 3-2 -----
18 Arizona St. 4-1 -----
ARIZST -1, O/U 60
Sun Devil Stadium Tempe, AZ
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 2146 22 6 175.8
A. Gordon 167/232 2146 22 6
G. Gubrud 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 89 1 0 159.8
G. Gubrud 10/13 89 1 0
T. Tinsley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 15 1 0 164
T. Tinsley 2/4 15 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 376 4
M. Borghi 49 376 4 56
D. McIntosh 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 70 1
D. McIntosh 10 70 1 32
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 41 0
A. Gordon 18 41 0 17
C. Markoff 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
C. Markoff 8 24 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 378 8
E. Winston Jr. 28 378 8 39
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 352 3
D. Patmon 22 352 3 48
B. Arconado 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 352 1
B. Arconado 25 352 1 39
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 242 2
D. Martin 21 242 2 33
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 239 2
M. Borghi 22 239 2 65
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 229 4
T. Harris 17 229 4 54
R. Fisher 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 211 1
R. Fisher 15 211 1 58
R. Bell 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 175 2
R. Bell 16 175 2 35
K. Woods 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 0
K. Woods 5 53 0 26
B. Gray 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
B. Gray 2 13 0 11
D. McIntosh 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 6 1
D. McIntosh 6 6 1 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Thomas 0-0 0 1
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Strong 0-0 0 1
H. Pladson 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Pladson 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/7 29/29
B. Mazza 7/7 0 29/29 50
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arizona St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 1247 5 1 145.9
J. Daniels 85/140 1247 5 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 392 6
E. Benjamin 106 392 6 33
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 175 1
J. Daniels 48 175 1 24
I. Floyd 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 47 0
I. Floyd 11 47 0 10
E. Long 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
E. Long 6 32 0 16
A. Carter 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
A. Carter 6 19 0 6
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
K. Williams 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 455 2
B. Aiyuk 24 455 2 77
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 169 1
F. Darby 8 169 1 45
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 156 0
K. Williams 19 156 0 20
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 151 2
E. Benjamin 13 151 2 72
R. Pearsall 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 0
R. Pearsall 3 73 0 38
J. Kerley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 67 0
J. Kerley 3 67 0 33
C. Hodges 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
C. Hodges 4 43 0 16
R. Newsome 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
R. Newsome 4 42 0 21
G. Porter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
G. Porter 2 39 0 28
A. Carter 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
A. Carter 2 25 0 16
N. Matthews 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
N. Matthews 1 13 0 13
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Hudson 1 7 0 7
B. Pierce 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Pierce 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Phillips 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Phillips 0-0 0 1
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Crosswell 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Zendejas 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/13 12/12
C. Zendejas 10/13 0 12/12 42
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
