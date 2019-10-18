Drive Chart
BAYLOR
OKLAST

Baylor-Oklahoma St. Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 18, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) After its come-from-behind, 33-30 double-overtime victory over Texas Tech, No. 18 Baylor is a four-point underdog at Oklahoma State.

That doesn't bother Baylor coach Matt Rhule, who is eager to see how his Bears (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) respond.

''They're coming off a bye week, we're going to their homecoming, there's a lot of things that are stacked against us, and we'll just to try to play football and try to have fun doing it,'' Rhule said. ''People think we won't be able to handle the noise and they've had two weeks off. The pageantry and everything else that's around it, I love it. It's a hard place to win. But we like challenges and we're going to do our best.''

Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) is coming off a 45-35 loss at Texas Tech, followed by a bye week. Coach Mike Gundy is eager for a strong performance.

''This is a big week for Oklahoma State, obviously, with the largest homecoming in the country,'' Gundy said. ''We are guesstimating 60, 70,000 people back in town. It is a really exciting time. It has been a great tradition that has carried on here for forever. The most difficult part for me is tickets. Everybody wants tickets - former players, pro players, but it is a good problem to have. We will have a full house and it will be a perfect time in the afternoon for some college football.''

NEXT MAN UP

The season-ending knee injury suffered by Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston diminishes the impact of the Bears' defense. Besides leading the team with 58 tackles (28 ahead of any teammate), including eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception, the senior was also a key leader on and off the field. Rhule will rely on other players, particularly Johnston's backup, Terrel Bernard, to step up and help fill the void.

''Clay'll still be able to lead, he'll still be around,'' Rhule said. ''Terrel's an excellent player so he'll go out and play at a high level.''

RUNNING DOWN HILL

Despite being off last week, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard still leads the nation in rushing by 268 yards, having piled up 1,094 yards and 13 touchdowns (which ranks second). He has three 200-yard games this season, including the top two individual rushing performances in the FBS.

BACK ON TRACK

After rushing for just 92 yards on 27 carries (a 3.4-yard average), along with eight receptions for 34 yards, over the first four games, Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty has gained 167 yards on 18 touches the last two outings. That includes the game-winning, 5-yard touchdown run in the second overtime against Texas Tech last week.

SANDERS REBOUND

After turning the ball over five times in the last game (three interceptions and two fumbles), Oklahoma State redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders would like a stronger game. He was also sacked seven times against Texas Tech after going down just six times in the previous five games combined. Still, Ruhle is concerned about him.

''I think Sanders is unbelievably special,'' Rhule said. ''You have to account for him on every play.''

SACK ATTACK

After sacking Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey five times last week, the Bears have 23 this season, ranking eighth in the nation. Defensive tackle James Lynch, who had 2.5 sacks last week, leads the way with 8.5, which is tied for second in the country. His 11.5 tackles for loss ranks fifth, while the team's total of 52 sits seventh. With 17.0 career sacks, Lynch is just 0.5 sacks shy of the Baylor all-time record set by Shawn Oakman (2013-15).

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
18 Baylor 6-0 -----
Oklahoma State 4-2 -----
OKLAST -4, O/U 68.5
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, Oklahoma
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 1554 11 3 155.2
C. Brewer 117/179 1554 11 3
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 104 1 0 146.9
G. Bohanon 10/15 104 1 0
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Atkinson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 389 3
J. Lovett 58 389 3 46
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 216 2
J. Hasty 40 216 2 33
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 181 2
G. Bohanon 18 181 2 38
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 150 2
T. Ebner 26 150 2 55
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 129 5
C. Brewer 49 129 5 25
Q. Jones 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 68 1
Q. Jones 5 68 1 61
A. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 1
A. Smith 7 29 1 15
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 1
C. Platt 3 22 1 15
J. Clarke 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Clarke 2 7 0 4
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
J. Fleeks 2 5 1 6
J. White 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. White 1 2 0 2
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Bullard 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mims 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 503 5
D. Mims 32 503 5 46
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 411 3
T. Thornton 24 411 3 44
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 287 2
R. Sneed 23 287 2 38
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 154 1
C. Platt 13 154 1 50
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 116 1
T. Ebner 10 116 1 27
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 77 0
J. Hasty 13 77 0 18
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 0
J. Fleeks 5 43 0 12
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
J. Atkinson 2 25 0 16
C. Henle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Henle 2 19 0 11
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Lovett 1 13 0 13
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Bullard 1 8 0 8
D. Baucum 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Baucum 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Johnston 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Johnston 0-0 0 1
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 2
B. Lynch 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Lynch 0-0 0 1
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Arnold 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 25/25
J. Mayers 4/6 0 25/25 37
N. Rauschenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
N. Rauschenberg 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 1333 10 8 144.9
S. Sanders 100/158 1333 10 8
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 142 2 0 255.3
D. Brown 7/10 142 2 0
S. Taylor 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 144.1
S. Taylor 4/4 21 0 0
J. McClure 39 K
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. McClure 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
162 1094 13
C. Hubbard 162 1094 13 84
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 426 2
S. Sanders 85 426 2 33
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 78 1
L. Brown 24 78 1 23
J. Jeter 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
J. Jeter 11 34 0 6
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
D. Brown 3 13 0 7
M. Cooper 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 1
M. Cooper 7 12 1 6
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Stoner 1 12 0 12
D. Glass 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Glass 2 8 0 7
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Green 1 2 0 2
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Wallace 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 703 7
T. Wallace 39 703 7 90
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 224 0
D. Stoner 24 224 0 29
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 159 1
J. McCray 9 159 1 73
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 142 1
B. Johnson 5 142 1 69
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 111 0
L. Wolf 13 111 0 30
C. Moore 35 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 75 2
C. Moore 3 75 2 59
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 22 0
C. Hubbard 5 22 0 8
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
J. Woods 3 20 0 14
L. Greenwood 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
L. Greenwood 3 12 0 6
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 1
L. Carter 3 10 1 6
L. Anderson 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Anderson 1 8 0 8
D. Metcalf 84 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Metcalf 2 6 0 3
J. Morris 38 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Morris 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Redwine-Bryant 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Redwine-Bryant 0-0 0 1
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Harvell-Peel 0-0 0 1
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Green 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/10 27/27
M. Ammendola 10/10 0 27/27 57
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores