Drive Chart
BOISE
BYU

Boise St.-BYU Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 18, 2019

Right now, there's just one obvious similarity between No. 14 Boise State and BYU.

Both teams will have questions at quarterback when the Broncos travel to Provo to face the Cougars on Saturday night.

Boise State (6-0) may be without freshman standout Hank Bachmeier, who left last week's win over Hawaii with an apparent hip injury. Coach Bryan Harsin has declined to give updates on Bachmeier's status leading up to the Broncos' final nonconference game of the regular season.

''That remains to be seen now, doesn't it?'' Harsin said.

Meanwhile, the situation appears more straightforward for the Cougars (2-4). Jaren Hall left BYU's loss last week at South Florida in the fourth quarter with a concussion. Baylor Romney stepped in and was nearly able to lead a last-minute comeback, only to see his throw into the end zone get batted away on the final play. The Cougars lost 27-23.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake said he was impressed with Romney's poise when thrown into a difficult situation.

''We can work with guys that have a lot of confidence and we just need to put him in a position that works with his strengths,'' Sitake said.

The quarterback concerns are where the similarities end. Boise State is rolling as one of only 12 unbeaten teams left in the country and has a weekend off on the horizon to get healthy before entering the final stretch of Mountain West Conference play.

Boise State is likely to start Chase Cord at quarterback if Bachmeier can't play, and there doesn't appear to be much drop off. Cord has been used intermittently throughout the season. After taking over for Bachmeier last week, he was 12 of 18 for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cougars, meantime, have been struggling since their upset win in overtime over Southern California last month. BYU was blown out at home by Washington, lost on the road at Toledo, and last week at South Florida blew a 23-14 second-half lead in the loss to the Bulls.

''As a team you never want to be the one to point fingers, so I would hope that everyone on the team takes it personally,'' BYU linebacker Chaz Ah You said. ''When you hear a coach step up and take the responsibility for the players, that takes a lot of love and humility. As a player, it makes me want to step my game up even more.''

Here are other things to watch as the Broncos and Cougars meet for the 10th time.

ON THE GROUND

Boise State's streak of having a 1,000-yard rusher may come to an end in part because Robert Mahone and George Holani are doing a pretty good job of sharing the load. Mahone has 375 yards rushing, five touchdowns and is averaging five yards per carry. Holani has added 366 yards on the ground and is averaging 5.6 yards. Both could end up having a big day against the Cougars, who rank 123rd nationally in rushing defense giving up 224.5 yards per game on the ground.

NO BIG PLAYS

While BYU's run defense has struggled, its pass defense has been solid. Opponents have just 10 pass plays of 20 or more yards against the Cougars this season. That's the fourth fewest in the country behind only Wisconsin, UCF and Clemson.

ALL ALONG THE HIGHTOWER

Boise State wide receiver John Hightower has clearly become the favored target of whoever is throwing passing for the Broncos. Hightower has 11 catches for 246 yards and three touchdowns over the past two games combined. The three TDs have come on catches of 26, 42 and 76 yards as he's been able to stretch the field.

GET PRESSURE

BYU's pass rush has been mostly absent all season. The Cougars have just five sacks, tied for 123rd nationally. After struggling with protection earlier in the season, Boise State has allowed only three sacks in the past three games.

BEST MARK

Boise State is currently No. 2 on the all-time list of winningest programs in terms of win percentage. The Broncos could move into first place Saturday depending on two outcomes. The Broncos have a .729 win percentage since beginning to compete as a four-year institution in 1968, trailing only Michigan and its .730 win percentage. If Boise State beats BYU and Michigan loses to Penn State, the Broncos would move ahead by the slightest of margins. The Broncos win percentage would be .7296 and the Wolverines' would drop to .7295.

No Text
1234T
14 Boise State 6-0 -----
BYU 2-4 -----
BYU 7, O/U 45.5
LaVell Edwards Stadium Provo, Utah
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 1547 9 3 149.2
H. Bachmeier 109/176 1547 9 3
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 295 6 0 184.5
C. Cord 20/35 295 6 0
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 88 1 0 160.8
J. Henderson 7/11 88 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 375 5
R. Mahone 75 375 5 28
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 366 1
G. Holani 65 366 1 46
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 67 0
J. Hightower 7 67 0 35
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 67 1
A. Van Buren 20 67 1 10
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 47 1
C. Cord 7 47 1 29
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 43 1
H. Bachmeier 32 43 1 15
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
J. Henderson 5 22 0 11
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 1
A. Butler 2 20 1 23
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 14 1
K. Shakir 5 14 1 5
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. Collingham 1 2 0 2
D. Smith 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
D. Smith 2 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 444 5
J. Hightower 24 444 5 76
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 414 3
K. Shakir 29 414 3 45
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 355 3
C. Thomas 20 355 3 36
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 199 0
A. Butler 16 199 0 22
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 178 1
J. Bates 13 178 1 28
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 76 2
G. Holani 9 76 2 25
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 1
G. Collingham 6 69 1 24
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 66 0
O. Evans 7 66 0 18
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 0
R. Mahone 7 62 0 27
S. Cobbs 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 44 1
S. Cobbs 1 44 1 44
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
A. Van Buren 3 16 0 9
M. Pistone 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Pistone 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Nawahine 0-0 0 2
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Kaniho 0-0 0 1
K. Buffalo 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Buffalo 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/9 26/27
E. Sachse 8/9 0 26/27 50
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
J. Velazquez 1/2 0 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 1312 5 4 129.6
Z. Wilson 108/175 1312 5 4
J. Hall 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 206 1 0 132
J. Hall 19/30 206 1 0
B. Romney 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 73 0 0 121.3
B. Romney 6/10 73 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 264 3
T. Williams 49 264 3 26
E. Esukpa 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 184 2
E. Esukpa 43 184 2 32
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 123 0
L. Katoa 26 123 0 16
J. Hall 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 85 1
J. Hall 22 85 1 32
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 34 1
Z. Wilson 35 34 1 26
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 32 0
A. Hifo 10 32 0 13
S. Finau 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
S. Finau 7 27 0 12
B. Romney 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
B. Romney 5 3 0 8
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 1
D. Ghanwoloku 2 2 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 303 2
A. Hifo 23 303 2 75
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 297 1
M. Bushman 23 297 1 28
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 286 0
M. Simon 22 286 0 64
G. Romney 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 208 0
G. Romney 16 208 0 43
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 153 1
T. Shumway 14 153 1 25
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 153 2
D. Milne 11 153 2 35
M. Laulu-Pututau 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
M. Laulu-Pututau 5 63 0 22
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 47 0
T. Williams 7 47 0 18
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 42 0
L. Katoa 8 42 0 17
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
Z. Wilson 1 19 0 19
E. Esukpa 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
E. Esukpa 2 12 0 6
T. Allgeier 25 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Allgeier 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Wilgar 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
P. Wilgar 0-0 0 2
K. Fonua 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Fonua 0-0 0 1
M. Tooley 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Tooley 0-0 0 1
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Ghanwoloku 0-0 0 1
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Kaufusi 0-0 0 1
C. Ah You 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Ah You 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/17 9/10
J. Oldroyd 13/17 0 9/10 48
S. Southam 20 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
S. Southam 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
