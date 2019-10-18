Drive Chart
Florida-South Carolina Preview

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) One South Carolina upset was great. Now, the Gamecocks are looking to do something never before done in the history of the football program: Win consecutive games against top-10 opponents.

The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) pulled off the biggest surprise of the college football season by outlasting then-No. 3 Georgia 30-27 in double overtime last Saturday. Linebacker Ernest Jones believes the Gamecocks are poised for another shocker when they host No. 9 Florida (6-1, 3-1) this week.

''I'm already ready for Florida,'' said Jones, the SEC's second-leading tackler. ''I love the feeling of winning a big game, I want that feeling again.''

Florida knows what it feels like to lose a big game. The Gators hung with No. 2 LSU into third quarter before the Tigers pulled away for a 42-28 win. The loss dropped the Gators a couple of spots in the polls. But with Georgia's loss, they're still right in the thick of the SEC Eastern Division chase and a fifth straight win over South Carolina would certainly help their title hopes.

Florida receiver Josh Hammond said many of the veterans who played under coach Dan Mullen last year remember how the team followed up a loss in a high-profile game to Georgia with another the next week against Missouri.

''So I think guys are just ready to get back on the practice field and break down mistakes from last week and get ready for South Carolina,'' Hammond said. ''We cannot let it happen again.''

Florida has been among the steadiest teams in the SEC, particularly on defense where it leads the league with 26 sacks and 12 interceptions. Junior Kyle Trask has been rock solid at quarterback since taking over for injured starter Feleipe Franks on Sept. 14.

Trask has completed nearly 69 percent of his passes for 1,191 yards, 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He had 310 yards passing in the LSU, joining Gator greats Tim Tebow and Rex Grossman as the only passers to throw for 300 or more yards against a Top-25 opponent since the start of the 2000 season.

South Carolina has also thrived recently with its backup quarterback in freshman Ryan Hilinski. He completed 15 of 20 throws at Georgia before coming out late in the third quarter after taking a hard hit and pounding the ground in pain. But Muschamp said Hilinski has only a knee sprain, has practiced this week and should be good to go against Florida.

Some other things to watch for when No. 9 Florida plays at South Carolina:

SEC THREE

The Gamecocks are trying to win three straight SEC games for the first time since midway through the 2017 season and just the second time since the end of 2013. South Carolina has never defeated Top-10 teams in consecutive games.

HURT GATORS

Two of Florida defensive mainstays in end Jabari Zuniga and linebacker Jonathan Greenard were out for the LSU defeat and could miss the South Carolina game, too. Both are dealing with ankle injuries and Florida coach Dan Mullen said both will be game-time decisions on whether they'll go against the Gamecocks. Greenard and Zuniga are one-two in sacks for the Gators this season. Greenard has four and Zuniga has three.

PICK, PICK, PICK

South Carolina safety Israel Mukuamu had himself a game against Georgia with 11 tackles and the first three interceptions Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm had all season. Mukuamu's showing moved him into the SEC lead with four interceptions this season.

LOOKING EAST

Florida coach Dan Mullen says his team is still in control of its championship fate with the next four games against SEC East opponents. After South Carolina and a bye week, the Gators face Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida, then are home against Vanderbilt before a contest at surprise East leader Missouri. ''We completely control our destiny, so we have to get ready,'' he said.

RUSHING AROUND

South Carolina put up 142 yards rushing against Georgia, the SEC leader at stopping the run. The Gamecocks, near the bottom of the pack in SEC rushing since Muschamp arrived before the 2016 season, sit fifth in the conference at 193.5 yards a game.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

1234T
9 Florida 6-1 -----
South Carolina 3-3 -----
SC 5, O/U 48
Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, South Carolina
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 1191 10 3 161.8
K. Trask 93/136 1191 10 3
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.1% 698 5 3 173.4
F. Franks 54/71 698 5 3
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 125 2 0 121.8
E. Jones 17/28 125 2 0
L. Krull 7 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
L. Krull 1/1 4 0 0
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
L. Perine 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 392 4
L. Perine 86 392 4 88
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 161 2
D. Pierce 28 161 2 37
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 114 1
E. Jones 18 114 1 29
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 96 1
J. Hammond 5 96 1 76
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 72 1
M. Davis 25 72 1 12
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 68 1
F. Franks 21 68 1 22
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
I. Clement 2 43 0 41
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
J. Copeland 4 28 0 15
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 18 0
N. Wright 9 18 0 5
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
F. Swain 1 8 0 8
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
V. Jefferson 1 7 0 7
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
T. Townsend 2 5 0 6
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
K. Toney 4 3 0 6
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 -28 2
K. Trask 27 -28 2 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 362 3
K. Pitts 30 362 3 32
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 331 3
V. Jefferson 27 331 3 69
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 319 3
F. Swain 16 319 3 64
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 265 1
T. Grimes 19 265 1 43
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 206 1
J. Hammond 17 206 1 65
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 183 1
T. Cleveland 13 183 1 35
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 105 2
L. Perine 20 105 2 14
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 92 1
J. Copeland 9 92 1 21
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 72 1
K. Toney 3 72 1 66
K. Zipperer 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 1
K. Zipperer 3 31 1 25
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
R. Wells 2 27 0 24
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
M. Davis 3 17 0 8
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Wright 1 4 0 4
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Trask 1 4 0 4
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Pierce 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Wilson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Wilson 0-0 0 2
D. Stiner 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Stiner 0-0 0 2
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
S. Davis 0-0 0 3
J. Greenard 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Greenard 0-0 0 1
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Dean III 0-0 0 1
K. Elam 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Elam 0-0 0 2
A. Burney 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Burney 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/8 25/25
E. McPherson 7/8 0 25/25 46
C. Howard 71 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. Howard 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.8% 1028 6 3 123.9
R. Hilinski 103/164 1028 6 3
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 142 1 2 90.8
J. Bentley 16/30 142 1 2
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 128 0 0 99
D. Joyner 13/24 128 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 449 4
R. Dowdle 77 449 4 35
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 317 3
T. Feaster 57 317 3 35
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 159 1
M. Denson 19 159 1 57
K. Harris 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 147 3
K. Harris 6 147 3 75
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 77 1
D. Joyner 16 77 1 41
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
B. Edwards 2 22 0 15
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
S. Smith 3 8 0 5
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
P. White 1 3 0 3
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -5 0
J. Bentley 6 -5 0 9
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -12 1
R. Hilinski 14 -12 1 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 426 4
B. Edwards 33 426 4 75
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 234 1
S. Smith 23 234 1 31
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 177 2
K. Markway 15 177 2 22
N. Muse 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 99 0
N. Muse 11 99 0 16
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 95 0
J. Vann 13 95 0 19
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 78 0
R. Dowdle 11 78 0 23
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 64 0
T. Feaster 10 64 0 14
C. Dawkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 60 0
C. Dawkins 5 60 0 21
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
O. Smith 4 42 0 17
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
D. Joyner 4 29 0 13
X. Legette 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
X. Legette 1 4 0 4
K. Toney 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Toney 1 0 0 0
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -10 0
R. Hilinski 1 -10 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Jones 0-0 0 1
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Roderick 0-0 0 1
D. Wonnum 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Wonnum 0-0 0 1
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
I. Mukuamu 0-0 0 4
J. Dixon 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Dixon 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/13 16/16
P. White 9/13 0 16/16 43
W. Tommie 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/5
W. Tommie 0/0 0 4/5 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
