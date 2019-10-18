Drive Chart
KANSAS
TEXAS

Kansas-Texas Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 18, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Nothing stings Texas like losing to Oklahoma. And last Saturday carried with it the double whammy that the No. 15 Longhorns likely have no shot at the College Football Playoff.

Winning the program's first Big 12 title since 2009 is still possible.

Texas players said this week it's time to focus on that goal. The next step to getting there is Saturday night against Kansas (2-4, 0-3) which got off to a good start but has lost three in a row under new coach Les Miles.

Texas (4-2, 2-1) remains a favorite to get to the league championship game where they could face Oklahoma again. Last season, Texas beat the Sooners in the regular season before Oklahoma won the rematch to win the league title.

''I just want to make sure we are there,'' senior wide receiver Devin Duvernay said this week. ''Whoever we play, it doesn't matter.''

Kansas doesn't win a lot but the Jayhawks have been no pushover for the Longhorns in recent years. A loss to Kansas in 2016 cost former coach Charlie Strong his job, and the Longhorns barely escaped Lawrence with a 24-17 win last year when the Jayhawks scored all their points in the fourth quarter.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger insisted there would be no hangover of lingering disappointment from the loss to Oklahoma.

''That emotion doesn't help us win the next week,'' Ehlinger said, ''so why would I carry that on?''

Kansas brings one big weapon and an element of surprise. Running back Pooka Williams is one of the toughest rushers in the Big 12. And the Texas defense has to deal with the unknown of facing new Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, who was promoted by Miles last week after Les Koenning was fired.

Dearmon spent last season as head coach at NAIA program Bethel University and was on the Kansas staff as a senior offensive analyst. He'll take over a unit that ranks last in the Big 12 in scoring and near the bottom nationally in most offensive categories.

''He's just got a really fresh approach.'' Miles said. ''I felt like there needed to be a change ... I think it's going to work out very well.''

PROTECTING EHLINGER

Texas surrendered a school record nine sacks last week as the offensive line and running backs struggled to protect Ehlinger from linebacker stunts and blitzes. Other teams will likely try to copy the Sooners' game plan. Kansas linebacker Azur Kamara is the Jayhawks' sacks leader with 3.5.

POWERFUL POOKA

Williams is undersized at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds but is a tough runner. He ran for 137 yards against Oklahoma two weeks ago. Texas has allowed 100-yard rushers twice this season. Two Oklahoma players went over 100 against the Longhorns last week.

CLEANING UP SPECIAL TEAMS

Special teams have been a special kind of problem for the Longhorns. Two fumbled punts against Oklahoma State nearly gave that game away and the problems continued against Oklahoma with botched returns on punts and kickoffs. Duvernay dropped a fair catch on a kickoff and later stopped a kick from rolling out of bounds. Both set up Texas with bad field position.

''I was just trying to help out,'' Duvernay said.

POOR TACKLING

Texas coach Tom Herman was stunned by the high number of missed tackles against Oklahoma, and promised the Longhorns would do more hitting in practice this week. That's risky considering he dialed back contact in practice because of the injuries that keep piling up in his secondary. And add safety Chris Brown to the list of players missing from the Big 12's worst pass defense . He's out with a fractured forearm.

''Some guys always want to go for the kill shots and the big hits,'' Texas safety Brandon Jones said. ''I think all of use need to focus on making sure we run through guys and get people on the ground.''

TEXAS TAILBACKS

Freshman tailback Roschon Johnson has yet to get a start but he's getting starter playing time and is outplaying sophomore Keaontay Ingram and is now the team's leading rusher. Johnson had 118 total yards on 12 touches last week, while Ingram ran twice for nine yards. But Johnson has struggled in pass protection, and missed blocks on more than one sack. Herman wouldn't commit to naming a starter before the game.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
Kansas 2-4 -----
15 Texas 4-2 -----
TEXAS -21, O/U 62.5
Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field Austin, Texas
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 1175 12 4 148
C. Stanley 102/157 1175 12 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 445 1
P. Williams Jr. 90 445 1 36
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 384 2
K. Herbert 43 384 2 82
V. Gardner 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 66 1
V. Gardner 7 66 1 45
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 35 0
D. Williams 17 35 0 27
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 28 0
C. Stanley 33 28 0 19
H. Hall 49 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
H. Hall 1 1 1 1
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Parchment 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 422 4
A. Parchment 32 422 4 75
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 269 2
S. Robinson Jr. 17 269 2 39
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 173 2
D. Charlot 15 173 2 26
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 107 1
K. Lassiter II 9 107 1 28
J. Sosinski 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 1
J. Sosinski 6 67 1 20
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 63 1
P. Williams Jr. 14 63 1 25
M. Fairchild 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
M. Fairchild 2 32 0 23
J. Luavasa 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 1
J. Luavasa 2 27 1 19
V. Gardner 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 16 0
V. Gardner 4 16 0 11
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
K. Herbert 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Stevens-McKenzie 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Stevens-McKenzie 0-0 0 1
J. McCullough 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McCullough 0-0 0 1
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Defense 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Jones 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 14/16
L. Jones 4/6 0 14/16 26
J. Borcila 83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
J. Borcila 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 1658 17 2 159.9
S. Ehlinger 146/211 1658 17 2
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 84 0 0 125.5
C. Thompson 8/12 84 0 0
D. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
D. Duvernay 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 363 2
R. Johnson 63 363 2 57
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 322 3
K. Ingram 68 322 3 26
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 227 5
S. Ehlinger 74 227 5 29
D. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 22 1
D. Duvernay 7 22 1 13
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
D. Young 4 16 0 13
K. Johnson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
K. Johnson 4 15 0 6
S. Cosmi 52 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 1
S. Cosmi 1 12 1 12
J. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Smith 1 8 0 8
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 1
C. Thompson 5 6 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 517 4
D. Duvernay 53 517 4 44
B. Eagles 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 291 4
B. Eagles 13 291 4 73
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 190 1
C. Johnson 13 190 1 27
J. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 173 4
J. Smith 16 173 4 53
M. Epps 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 126 1
M. Epps 12 126 1 22
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 123 0
K. Ingram 14 123 0 26
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 109 1
R. Johnson 14 109 1 25
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 78 1
C. Brewer 7 78 1 25
K. Lewis 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
K. Lewis 1 37 0 37
J. Burt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 1
J. Burt 2 31 1 18
J. Pouncey 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Pouncey 2 19 0 11
J. Whittington 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Whittington 2 17 0 14
M. Washington 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
M. Washington 2 17 0 14
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Ehlinger 1 8 0 8
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
D. Young 2 7 0 8
R. Leitao 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Leitao 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Brown 0-0 0 1
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Foster 0-0 0 1
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Ossai 0-0 0 2
D. Overshown 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Overshown 0-0 0 1
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Jones 0-0 0 1
M. Estell 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Estell 0-0 0 1
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Jamison 0-0 0 2
A. Adeoye 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Adeoye 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 30/30
C. Dicker 6/8 0 30/30 48
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • SALA
    TROY

    13
    37

    Final ESPN2


  • LALAF
    ARKST

    37
    20

    Final ESPU


  • UCLA
    STNFRD

    34
    16

    Final ESPN


  • MRSHL
    FAU

    0
    0
    59 O/U
    -5.5
    Fri 6:30pm CBSS


  • PITT
    CUSE

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    +3.5
    Fri 7:00pm ESPN


  • 4OHIOST
    NWEST

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    +28
    Fri 8:30pm BTN


  • UNLV
    FRESNO

    0
    0
    53 O/U
    -15
    Fri 10:00pm CBSS


  • 6WISC
    ILL

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    +31
    Sat 12:00pm BTN


  • 11AUBURN
    ARK

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    +19.5
    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • PURDUE
    23IOWA

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -17.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESP2


  • WVU
    5OKLA

    0
    0
    63 O/U
    -33.5
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • IOWAST
    TXTECH

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    +7
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • 9FLA
    SC

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    +5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • GATECH
    MIAMI

    0
    0
    45 O/U
    -18
    Sat 12:00pm ACCN


  • KENTST
    OHIO

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 12:00pm CBSS


  • NCST
    BC

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 12:00pm FSN


  • HOU
    UCONN

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    +22
    Sat 12:00pm ESPU


  • 3CLEM
    LVILLE

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    +24
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • CMICH
    BGREEN

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +10.5
    Sat 2:00pm ESP3


  • TOLEDO
    BALLST

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -1
    Sat 2:00pm ESP+


  • TCU
    KSTATE

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 2:30pm FSN


  • OREGST
    CAL

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    -11
    Sat 2:30pm PACN


  • NILL
    MIAOH

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 2:30pm ESP+


  • NMEX
    WYO

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    -19.5
    Sat 3:00pm ATSN


  • CSTCAR
    GAS

    0
    0
    45 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 3:00pm ESP3


  • USM
    LATECH

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -1
    Sat 3:30pm NFLN


  • 2LSU
    MISSST

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    +18.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBS


  • UNC
    VATECH

    0
    0
    57 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 3:30pm FSN


  • 12OREG
    25WASH

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    +3
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • TEMPLE
    19SMU

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP2


  • BUFF
    AKRON

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    +17.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP3


  • DUKE
    UVA

    0
    0
    45 O/U
    -3
    Sat 3:30pm ACCN


  • TULSA
    21CINCY

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 3:30pm ESPU


  • LAMON
    24APLST

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    -15
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • IND
    MD

    0
    0
    59 O/U
    +5.5
    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • SFLA
    NAVY

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -15
    Sat 3:30pm CBSS


  • 20MINN
    RUT

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    +28.5
    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • CHARLO
    WKY

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -9
    Sat 4:00pm ESP+


  • ODU
    UAB

    0
    0
    42 O/U
    -16
    Sat 4:00pm ESP+


  • 22MIZZOU
    VANDY

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    +21
    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • 18BAYLOR
    OKLAST

    0
    0
    68.5 O/U
    -4
    Sat 4:00pm FOX


  • MTSU
    NTEXAS

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 4:00pm STAD


  • 17ARIZST
    13UTAH

    0
    0
    45 O/U
    -14
    Sat 6:00pm PACN


  • RICE
    TXSA

    0
    0
    42 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 6:00pm ESP3


  • ME
    LIB

    0
    0
    43.5 O/U
    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • UK
    10UGA

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    -25
    Sat 6:00pm ESPN


  • KANSAS
    15TEXAS

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    -21
    Sat 7:00pm LHN


  • SDGST
    SJST

    0
    0
    46 O/U
    +8
    Sat 7:00pm FCBK


  • COLO
    WASHST

    0
    0
    71 O/U
    -12.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESPU


  • WMICH
    EMICH

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    +9
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • TULANE
    MEMP

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -4
    Sat 7:00pm ESP2


  • UTEP
    FIU

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    -24
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • ARMY
    GAST

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    +5.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • ECU
    UCF

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    -33
    Sat 7:00pm CBSS


  • FSU
    WAKE

    0
    0
    68.5 O/U
    -2
    Sat 7:30pm ACCN


  • TXAM
    MISS

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    +6.5
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • 16MICH
    7PSU

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    -9
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • TENN
    1BAMA

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    -34.5
    Sat 9:00pm ESPN


  • ARIZ
    USC

    0
    0
    67 O/U
    -10
    Sat 9:30pm PACN


  • NEVADA
    UTAHST

    0
    0
    59 O/U
    -21
    Sat 10:15pm ESPU


  • 14BOISE
    BYU

    0
    0
    45.5 O/U
    +7
    Sat 10:15pm ESP2


  • AF
    HAWAII

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    +3
    Sat 11:00pm CBSS
NCAA FB Scores