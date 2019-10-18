Drive Chart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Appalachian State is back ranked in the Top 25.

Now the Mountaineers would like to stay there.

No. 24 Appalachian State (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will face conference foe Louisiana-Monroe (3-3, 2-0) on Saturday in its homecoming game, marking the first in school history they will host a football game as a Top 25 team.

Appalachian State rose to No. 25 in the poll last year but was promptly blown out on the road by Georgia Southern 34-14 less than a week later.

First-year coach Eli Drinkwitz downplayed the team's ranking, saying he doesn't want it to become a distraction and calling it ''outside noise.'' He said his team's goal is to win the Sun Belt Conference and its fifth straight bowl game.

''I think myself and the coaching staff and the leaders have reminded them that it really doesn't matter because last year when we were ranked, we were ranked for five days,'' Drinkwitz said. ''... Within this room, within our locker room (we know) they don't give us 24 extra points (for being ranked), so we're not really worried about it.''

He did acknowledge the ranking does help with recruiting though.

This is the highest a Sun Belt Conference team has ever been ranked, and the Mountaineers are only one of 12 remaining unbeaten teams at the FBS level.

''But we don't come in here and high-five each other because some outside influence said that they think that we're in the top 24,'' Drinkwitz said. ''It's Week 5 of the season. It doesn't matter until you get to the end of the season.''

Some other things to know about Saturday's matchup:

TWO DIVISION LEADERS

The Mountaineers appear to be the class of the Sun Belt this year but the Warhawks could provide their stiffest challenge. Just two games into the conference schedule, Louisiana-Monroe is the only other team with an unbeaten record. Both teams are 2-0 in their respective divisions.

STOPPING EVANS

Drinkwitz stopped well short of saying his defense has arrived after holding Louisiana-Lafayette to seven points last week, more than 34 points below its season average. He's focusing on a stiff challenge is ahead against ULM's 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior quarterback Caleb Evans, who racked up of 403 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-45 in over the Mountaineers in 2017. ''This guy had 52 points two years (ago) on us, I believe it was his first start,'' Drinkwitz said. ''So, let's hold the we've-turned-the-corner talk (on defense) until we prove it this week.''

MOUNTAINEER TRADITION

Most probably remember Appalachian State for its 34-32 win over Michigan in 2007, largely considered the biggest upset in the history of college football. But the Mountaineers have a long history of success on the football field. They competed in the Football Championship Subdivision up until 2014 and won three straight national championships from 2005-07. Since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2016, the Mountaineers are 33-9 overall and 23-3 in conference. Earlier this season Appalachian State beat the North Carolina Tar Heels of the Atlantic Coast Conference on the road.

ON THE RUN

Louisiana-Monroe's Junior Josh Johnson ranks seventh in the nation in yards rushing (712) and his 6.7 yards per carry are 14th best in the country. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Johnson has a knack for breaking big runs with eight plays of longer than 20 yards and five runs of longer than 30 yards.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Mountaineers are among the nation's leaders in several categories this season, including being tied for the lead in fewest turnovers (2). They are also first in blocked kicks (4), 10th in scoring offense (41.0), tied for fifth in defensive touchdowns (2), eighth in kickoff returns (28.8), ninth in third-down conversions (50.0), 11th in pass completion percentage (70.4), 12th in punt returns (15.5) and 12th in red zone offense (95.5).

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

1234T
UL-Monroe 3-3 -----
24 App. St. 5-0 -----
APLST -15, O/U 66.5
Kidd Brewer Stadium Boone, North Carolina
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
UL-Monroe
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Evans 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61% 1397 10 4 134
C. Evans 119/195 1397 10 4
C. Suits 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 42 0 1 50.3
C. Suits 4/11 42 0 1
J. Pederson 86 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 33 0 0 377.2
J. Pederson 1/1 33 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Johnson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 712 6
J. Johnson 106 712 6 51
C. Evans 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 341 5
C. Evans 70 341 5 45
I. Phillips 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 102 0
I. Phillips 28 102 0 25
A. Vaughn 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 84 2
A. Vaughn 22 84 2 13
M. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 60 0
M. McCray 4 60 0 39
C. Suits 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
C. Suits 2 10 0 7
K. White 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
K. White 2 3 0 3
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
P. Carter Jr. 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 298 1
M. McCray 24 298 1 52
J. Pederson 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 288 5
J. Pederson 24 288 5 36
X. Brown 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 187 2
X. Brown 15 187 2 22
J. Hodoh 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 170 2
J. Hodoh 14 170 2 38
Z. Jackson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 156 0
Z. Jackson 13 156 0 33
B. Batiste 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 112 0
B. Batiste 7 112 0 31
T. Lamm 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 65 0
T. Lamm 5 65 0 17
M. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 58 0
M. Jackson 6 58 0 22
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
P. Carter Jr. 4 52 0 31
I. Phillips 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
I. Phillips 2 34 0 25
C. Whitfield 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 0
C. Whitfield 6 28 0 18
J. Johnson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
J. Johnson 3 16 0 7
J. Bloomfield 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Bloomfield 1 8 0 8
J. Holmes 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Holmes 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Straughter 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
C. Straughter 0-0 0 4
A. Hawley 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Hawley 0-0 0 1
C. Day 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Day 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Porter 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 11/12
J. Porter 4/6 0 11/12 23
J. Meeks 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 9/10
J. Meeks 2/3 0 9/10 15
D. Claiborne 36 S
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
D. Claiborne 0/1 0 0/0 0
C. Walker 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Walker 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
App. St.
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 949 7 2 158.2
Z. Thomas 80/113 949 7 2
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 17 1 0 286.4
J. Huesman 1/2 17 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 540 9
D. Evans 89 540 9 87
D. Harrington 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 178 1
D. Harrington 33 178 1 22
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 166 3
Z. Thomas 42 166 3 50
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 128 2
M. Williams Jr. 29 128 2 21
R. Anderson 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 30 0
R. Anderson 3 30 0 23
C. Peoples 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
C. Peoples 3 23 0 17
N. Clark 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
N. Clark 3 14 0 12
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 1
J. Virgil 2 13 1 15
G. Montgomery 45 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
G. Montgomery 1 7 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 305 2
T. Hennigan 25 305 2 55
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 277 1
M. Williams 23 277 1 43
C. Sutton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 192 1
C. Sutton 14 192 1 48
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 91 2
J. Virgil 7 91 2 73
K. Watson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
K. Watson 3 28 0 15
H. Pearson 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
H. Pearson 3 26 0 14
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 19 0
D. Evans 4 19 0 24
C. Wells 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 1
C. Wells 1 17 1 17
C. Reed 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
C. Reed 1 11 1 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Taylor 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Taylor 0-0 0 1
S. Jolly 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
S. Jolly 0-0 0 2
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Davis-Gaither 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 28/28
C. Staton 3/4 0 28/28 37
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
