Drive Chart
WISC
OHIOST

No. 3 Ohio State preps for 'hungry' No. 13 Wisconsin

  • AP
  • Oct 24, 2019

If the Big Ten showdown between No. 13 Wisconsin and third-ranked Ohio State on Saturday seems to have lost some of its luster, blame Illinois.

What would have been a top-six matchup was derailed last Saturday when the Illini, 30-point underdogs, shocked Wisconsin 24-23.

"They're going to be more hungry than ever coming in," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said of the matchup at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Quickly, the storyline changed from the winner of his matchup having the inside track to a College Football Playoff berth to a question of whether the Badgers can rebound against a team with the best average margin of victory in the nation (41.7 points).

Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten East) is the first conference team to start a season with seven consecutive wins by at least 20 points since 1973, when the Buckeyes opened with nine such wins.

"How do you want to be defined as a team?" Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor said. "When you're winning, you have everybody on your side, everything is going well. Do you want to be defined as a team that lost and the season went downhill?

"Let that sting fuel you. Don't let it tank the season."

Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten West) might have been looking past Illinois, but no one accused the Buckeyes of doing the same when they went on the road Friday to dismantle Northwestern, 52-3.

Despite the Badgers' loss, they'll present the sternest challenge yet for Ohio State to date on both sides of the ball.

Taylor, third nationally in rushing with 136.7 yards per game, will challenge the No. 9 rush defense (92.7). Ohio State will counter with J.K Dobbins, averaging 135.3 yards a game, versus the country's top rush defense (58.4).

The Badgers are first in scoring defense (7.6 points) and total defense (193.9 yards), while the Buckeyes are second in each category (8.0, 229.0) while offensively ranking No. 3 in scoring (49.7).

"I think it's always a good benchmark to figure out where you're at," Day said. "(Wisconsin) is the No. 1 defense in the country, and we consider ourselves one of the best offenses in the country."

Ball control may be a key for the Badgers, who are ranked first with 38:02 of possession per game. They want to keep Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields on the sideline.

The sophomore transfer from Georgia has 22 touchdown passes against one interception and has also rushed for eight TDs. He is fourth nationally in passing efficiency with a rating of 190.2.

"He can hurt you in a number of different ways," Badgers coach Paul Chryst said. "Very good passer, and a good runner."

Wisconsin will try to jump on the Buckeyes, who have scored seven points or fewer in the first quarter in five games.

Day joked that his wife, Nina, told him after the game, "Tough first quarter," even though the Buckeyes scored four minutes into it.

"The standard's pretty high around here," he said.

OSU has outscored opponents 158-20 in the second quarter and led at the half by an average of 28.6 points.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
13 Wisconsin 6-1 -----
3 Ohio State 7-0 -----
OHIOST -14.5, O/U 49.5
Ohio Stadium Columbus, Ohio
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76% 1383 9 2 161
J. Coan 127/167 1383 9 2
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 73 0 0 151.3
G. Mertz 9/10 73 0 0
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
C. Wolf 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
157 957 15
J. Taylor 157 957 15 72
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 247 2
N. Watson 55 247 2 27
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 110 1
G. Groshek 23 110 1 23
B. Shaw 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 84 1
B. Shaw 11 84 1 42
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 72 1
K. Pryor 2 72 1 66
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 62 1
J. Chenal 17 62 1 11
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 34 0
A. Cruickshank 4 34 0 23
B. Schipper 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
B. Schipper 8 25 0 8
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
A. Taylor 3 24 0 11
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Davis III 2 21 0 13
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
M. Stokke 5 20 0 5
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Wolf 1 9 0 9
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
G. Mertz 2 6 0 10
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
J. Dunn 1 3 1 3
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 -18 2
J. Coan 25 -18 2 25
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Cephus 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 353 3
Q. Cephus 24 353 3 46
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 242 2
J. Ferguson 20 242 2 27
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 168 0
D. Davis III 20 168 0 14
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 158 0
K. Pryor 9 158 0 35
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 158 0
A. Taylor 16 158 0 21
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 148 0
G. Groshek 18 148 0 20
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 138 4
J. Taylor 16 138 4 36
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
A. Cruickshank 3 29 0 19
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
J. Dunn 4 23 0 8
A. Krumholz 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Krumholz 2 20 0 14
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Chenal 3 15 0 12
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
N. Watson 2 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Wildgoose 0-0 0 1
C. Wilder 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Wilder 0-0 0 1
N. Burks 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Burks 0-0 0 1
J. Torchio 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Torchio 0-0 0 1
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Burrell 0-0 0 2
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Sanborn 0-0 0 1
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Baun 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/10 36/37
C. Larsh 6/10 0 36/37 54
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.7% 1492 22 1 190.2
J. Fields 116/164 1492 22 1
C. Chugunov 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 111 3 0 195.2
C. Chugunov 12/16 111 3 0
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 74 1 0 417.2
G. Hoak 3/3 74 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
134 947 7
J. Dobbins 134 947 7 68
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 512 4
M. Teague III 73 512 4 73
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 291 8
J. Fields 63 291 8 51
M. Crowley 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 155 0
M. Crowley 17 155 0 53
S. Chambers 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 79 1
S. Chambers 10 79 1 15
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 44 0
D. McCall 11 44 0 10
A. McMahon 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
A. McMahon 1 10 0 10
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
G. Hoak 1 -7 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 355 3
B. Victor 19 355 3 60
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 318 6
C. Olave 21 318 6 39
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 294 4
K. Hill 29 294 4 53
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 207 2
A. Mack 15 207 2 38
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 129 3
G. Wilson 13 129 3 38
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 74 2
J. Dobbins 10 74 2 19
J. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 74 1
J. Williams 2 74 1 61
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 3
J. Ruckert 7 73 3 25
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
M. Teague III 2 45 0 28
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 1
L. Farrell 2 37 1 21
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Berry 1 16 0 16
J. Gill 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
J. Gill 4 13 0 9
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. McCall 2 11 0 7
E. Gardiner 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
E. Gardiner 1 10 0 10
J. Hausmann 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Hausmann 1 9 0 9
M. Crowley 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
M. Crowley 1 7 1 7
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Harris 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Riep 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Riep 0-0 0 1
J. Proctor 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Proctor 0-0 0 1
S. Banks 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Banks 0-0 0 1
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Okudah 0-0 0 3
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Borland 0-0 0 1
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Fuller 0-0 0 2
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Arnette 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 46/46
B. Haubeil 6/8 0 46/46 64
D. DiMaccio 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
D. DiMaccio 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores