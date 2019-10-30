Drive Chart
No. 21 Boise State lost its last game, then had a bye week to dissect the defeat.

The Broncos (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) look to rebound from their Oct. 19 loss to BYU and get back on the winning track when they return to the field for a visit to San Jose State on Saturday night.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said the collective attitude inside the program remained high despite the run at an unbeaten season being sidetracked in mid-October.

"We didn't sulk. We didn't sit there and pout about what happened," Harsin said at a press conference. "We just used the week to our advantage and tried to look at all the things we need to improve at and get better."

The Broncos normally don't discuss injuries unless they are season-ending, so Harsin revealed nothing about whether true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier (hip) would play against the Spartans.

Bachmeier sustained the injury in an Oct. 12 win over Hawaii, interrupting a strong campaign in which he has passed for 1,547 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions.

The offense wasn't nearly as efficient in the 28-25 loss to BYU that represented sophomore quarterback Chase Cord's first career start. Cord passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns and also was intercepted twice.

The Broncos will be without one of their two top running backs in junior Robert Mahone, who sustained a lower-leg injury against BYU. Harsin said the injury isn't season-ending but otherwise declined to elaborate.

The absence of Mahone (389 rushing yards, five scores) should increase the workload of true freshman George Holani, who has rushed for 463 yards and one touchdown.

San Jose State (4-4, 1-3) will be looking to post a program-boosting upset. However, the Spartans are 0-13 all-time against the Broncos.

San Jose State is much improved over the last two seasons, when it was a combined 3-22. The Spartans haven't won six games in a season since 2015 (6-7) and haven't had a winning season since 2012 (11-2).

San Jose State reached the .500 mark last Saturday with a 34-29 victory at Army. The Spartans, who average 28.4 points, are 4-1 when they score 30 or more.

Senior quarterback Josh Love passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns against Army, but he wasn't satisfied with the offense settling for four field goals.

"Obviously, we could've probably scored a couple of touchdowns in there where we kicked some field goals, but we were putting up points and the defense did their job, and we had to help them," Love told reporters.

Love has been a big factor in San Jose State's improvement. He has passed for 2,355 yards and 15 touchdowns while being intercepted just three times in 293 attempts.

"He is just outstanding," Spartans coach Brent Brennan told reporters. "His ability to distribute the ball to different people on the field makes our offense go."

The Spartans' defense has intercepted 13 passes, second nationally behind Oregon's 14. Sophomore cornerback Nehemiah Shelton, senior corner Brandon Ezell and junior safety Bobby Brown II share the team lead of three.

"San Jose is around the ball," an impressed Harsin said of the interception prowess. "They catch the balls thrown to them, and I think they put teams in tough situations where they have to make some difficult throws."

San Jose senior linebacker Ethan Aguayo has a team-best 69 tackles despite missing three games due to an injury.

Boise State's defense is led by elite junior pass rusher Curtis Weaver, who has 9.5 sacks this season and ranks third in school history with 30. He is two behind second-place Chris Wing (1994-96).

--Field Level Media

Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 1547 9 3 149.2
H. Bachmeier 109/176 1547 9 3
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.5% 480 8 2 155
C. Cord 38/65 480 8 2
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 88 1 0 147.4
J. Henderson 7/12 88 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 463 1
G. Holani 85 463 1 46
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 389 5
R. Mahone 79 389 5 28
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 77 1
C. Cord 14 77 1 29
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 72 1
A. Van Buren 23 72 1 10
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 66 0
J. Hightower 8 66 0 35
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 43 1
H. Bachmeier 32 43 1 15
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 28 1
K. Shakir 7 28 1 9
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 1
A. Butler 3 24 1 23
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
J. Henderson 6 21 0 11
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 1
C. Thomas 1 12 1 12
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. Collingham 1 2 0 2
D. Smith 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
D. Smith 2 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 455 5
J. Hightower 26 455 5 76
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 424 3
K. Shakir 30 424 3 45
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 365 3
C. Thomas 21 365 3 36
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 217 1
J. Bates 16 217 1 28
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 204 1
A. Butler 17 204 1 22
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 143 1
O. Evans 12 143 1 32
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 88 2
G. Holani 11 88 2 25
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 1
G. Collingham 6 69 1 24
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 0
R. Mahone 7 62 0 27
S. Cobbs 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 44 1
S. Cobbs 1 44 1 44
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 23 0
A. Van Buren 5 23 0 9
M. Pistone 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
M. Pistone 2 21 0 14
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Nawahine 0-0 0 2
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Kaniho 0-0 0 1
K. Buffalo 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Buffalo 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/11 29/30
E. Sachse 9/11 0 29/30 56
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
J. Velazquez 1/2 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 2355 15 3 141.8
J. Love 174/293 2355 15 3
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 133 2 0 175.1
N. Nash 12/17 133 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Packer 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 256 5
D. Packer 63 256 5 27
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 255 3
N. Nash 40 255 3 49
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 145 1
T. Nevens 42 145 1 23
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 92 0
K. Robinson 24 92 0 19
I. Hamilton 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 35 0
I. Hamilton 4 35 0 13
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
I. Holiness 4 6 0 8
S. Nunn 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
S. Nunn 1 -10 0 0
J. Love 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -64 1
J. Love 14 -64 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Walker 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 565 1
T. Walker 40 565 1 39
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 491 4
B. Gaither 27 491 4 80
I. Hamilton 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 413 2
I. Hamilton 25 413 2 50
J. Blackwell 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 178 1
J. Blackwell 14 178 1 24
B. Foley 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 134 0
B. Foley 12 134 0 22
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 121 2
D. Deese Jr. 13 121 2 26
B. Humphreys 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 116 1
B. Humphreys 12 116 1 40
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 114 1
I. Holiness 9 114 1 35
A. Crump 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 113 1
A. Crump 5 113 1 46
D. Packer 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 109 0
D. Packer 14 109 0 69
J. Braddock 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 66 2
J. Braddock 5 66 2 23
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 49 2
K. Robinson 6 49 2 18
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
T. Nevens 3 15 0 7
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Nash 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Tolefree 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Tolefree 0-0 0 2
B. Brown II 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
B. Brown II 0-0 0 3
N. Shelton 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
N. Shelton 0-0 0 3
B. Ezell 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
B. Ezell 0-0 0 3
J. Lenard 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Lenard 0-0 0 1
E. Aguayo 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Aguayo 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Mercurio 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/16 24/25
M. Mercurio 13/16 0 24/25 63
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
