Kansas St.-Kansas Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 30, 2019

Upset victories last week give a refreshing twist to the Kansas-Kansas State game this week, as a pair of first-year coaches with programs making promising strides against will face off in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday.

"K-State upset Oklahoma, as well as us beating Texas Tech," Kansas sophomore safety Davon Ferguson told reporters of the reason for the added juice to this year's rivalry game. "The state of Kansas is just in disarray. We have to see who really is the king of Kansas."

Coach Chris Klieman directs a Kansas State team that jumped into the rankings at No. 22 after storming to a 25-point lead and ultimately holding off then-No. 5 Oklahoma 48-41 last weekend.

Les Miles answers with a Kansas squad that forced back-to-back three-and-outs from Texas Tech in the fourth quarter and got two cracks at a game-winning field goal that stunned the Red Raiders 37-34.

The storybook endings thrust even more attention on both programs as the calendar turns to November.

Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) gained a replay reversal that wiped out an Oklahoma recovery of an onside kick, allowing the Wildcats to run out the clock.

Kansas (3-5, 1-4) recovered an errant lateral after Texas Tech blocked a field goal, enabling the Jayhawks to get a second kick -- which Liam Jones hit from 32 yards out to win as time ran out.

Since he came out of retirement to take on the formidable task that is the Kansas job, Miles, who guided LSU to the 2007 FBS crown, insisted the Jayhawks would play meaningful games in November.

Now, their first bowl bid since 2008 remains a possibility behind an offense that generated 500-plus yards in each of the last two games.

Senior quarterback Carter Stanley and sophomore running back Pooka Williams balance the attack and are capable of generating yards in chunks. Williams averages 100.6 yards rushing, with a 5.2 average per carry. Stanley averages 237.5 yards passing with 19 touchdowns and had three connections of 50-plus yards against Texas Tech.

"I'm blessed to have this group around me, players and coaches," Stanley said. "I'm going to bust my butt these last four, five weeks including the bye (Nov. 9), and give it everything I've got and just make the most of it."

A fourth victory would represent more wins than Kansas recorded in any of the last nine seasons under four different coaches. The Jayhawks have lost 10 straight to Kansas State.

Klieman accepted the task of following legendary Wildcats coach Bill Snyder after guiding North Dakota State to four national championships. Although his hiring stirred some backlash because Klieman came from the FCS level, the Oklahoma upset quieted any detractors and leaves the Wildcats needing one win for bowl eligibility.

"A lot of people were watching the game, and it was an opportunity to prove ourselves and show the whole world that we belong," said the Wildcats' leading rusher, James Gilbert, a Ball State transfer.

Gilbert joins quarterback Skylar Thompson in an efficient attack that already has generated as many rushing touchdowns (20) as Kansas State produced during a 5-7 finish last year.

On defense, the Wildcats have allowed just four passing touchdowns and rank in the top 10 nationally in third-down defense (.253) and first downs allowed (16.6 per game).

--Field Level Media

1234T
22 Kansas State 5-2 -----
Kansas 3-5 -----
KANSAS 6, O/U 55
Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Lawrence, Kansas
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 1207 7 1 137
S. Thompson 98/161 1207 7 1
N. Ast 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 0 0 178.4
N. Ast 3/3 28 0 0
J. Holcombe II 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 9 0 0 58.5
J. Holcombe II 1/3 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 558 5
J. Gilbert 100 558 5 51
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 229 3
J. Brown 37 229 3 50
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 204 7
S. Thompson 51 204 7 61
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 143 2
H. Trotter 38 143 2 15
J. Holcombe II 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 71 0
J. Holcombe II 13 71 0 21
T. Burns 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 64 1
T. Burns 11 64 1 19
J. Wright 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 59 0
J. Wright 14 59 0 17
J. Ervin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 49 1
J. Ervin 13 49 1 12
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
M. Knowles 3 24 0 12
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 1
J. Youngblood 4 12 1 11
D. Wentzel 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Wentzel 1 7 0 7
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
P. Brooks 2 7 0 8
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
W. Gill 1 3 0 3
C. Herron 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Herron 1 -1 0 0
N. Ast 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
N. Ast 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 322 3
D. Schoen 23 322 3 38
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 224 2
M. Knowles 15 224 2 34
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 117 0
P. Brooks 16 117 0 18
N. Lenners 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 109 1
N. Lenners 7 109 1 24
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 102 1
W. Gill 8 102 1 22
S. Wheeler 19 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 78 0
S. Wheeler 4 78 0 39
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 74 0
J. Brown 6 74 0 23
C. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 0
C. Taylor 6 65 0 34
L. Weber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
L. Weber 4 49 0 23
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 0
J. Youngblood 6 41 0 12
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Gilbert 2 21 0 16
J. Dineen 29 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Dineen 2 14 0 9
S. Porter 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
S. Porter 1 12 0 12
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
H. Trotter 1 9 0 9
B. Gammon 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Gammon 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
A. Parker 0-0 0 3
E. Sullivan 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Sullivan 0-0 0 1
D. Patterson 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Patterson 0-0 0 1
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Goolsby 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/10 28/28
B. Lynch 9/10 0 28/28 55
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 1900 19 5 152.4
C. Stanley 155/241 1900 19 5
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 704 3
P. Williams Jr. 136 704 3 65
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 384 2
K. Herbert 43 384 2 82
V. Gardner 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 102 2
V. Gardner 11 102 2 45
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 94 1
C. Stanley 48 94 1 36
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 35 0
D. Williams 17 35 0 27
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
S. Robinson Jr. 3 7 0 5
T. Locklin 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Locklin 2 2 0 1
B. Miles 29 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Miles 1 1 0 1
H. Hall 49 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
H. Hall 1 1 1 1
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Parchment 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 614 6
A. Parchment 42 614 6 75
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 522 6
S. Robinson Jr. 30 522 6 65
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 248 1
K. Lassiter II 22 248 1 36
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 236 2
D. Charlot 20 236 2 26
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 112 1
P. Williams Jr. 20 112 1 25
J. Sosinski 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 1
J. Sosinski 7 72 1 20
J. Luavasa 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
J. Luavasa 3 32 1 19
M. Fairchild 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
M. Fairchild 2 32 0 23
V. Gardner 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 24 0
V. Gardner 6 24 0 11
T. Williams 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
T. Williams 1 7 1 7
B. Miles 29 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Miles 1 2 0 2
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
K. Herbert 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Stevens-McKenzie 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Stevens-McKenzie 0-0 0 2
J. McCullough 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McCullough 0-0 0 1
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Defense 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Jones 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/12 22/26
L. Jones 7/12 0 22/26 43
J. Borcila 83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
J. Borcila 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
