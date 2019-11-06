Drive Chart
IOWA
WISC

Iowa-Wisconsin Preview

  • Nov 06, 2019

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst doesn't need a reminder about the strength of No. 18 Iowa's vaunted defensive line ahead of the teams' Saturday matchup at Madison, Wis.

The Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) have given up only 10.1 points per game, the lowest average during the 21-season tenure of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. The nine touchdowns the Hawkeyes have allowed during the 2019 season ranks in a tie for second in the nation with Penn State behind only Ohio State (six).

The Hawkeyes have the third-best rushing defense in the Big Ten, giving up only 87.8 rushing yards per game.

"They're getting a lot of production out of a lot of guys," Chryst said. "I think that's a sign of good players, good coaching, and knowing and understanding the scheme.

"It's a really good defense. I'm impressed with the players they've got there. I think they play well off each other. I think the strength of their defense is all 11 playing together. They don't give you stuff."

The No. 13 Badgers (6-2, 3-2) have lost two straight games, both on the road, and are fresh off a bye weekend. During Chyrst's five-season tenure, the Badgers have posted an 11-2 record after a loss.

A main focal point of the game will be whether the Hawkeyes can contain Wisconsin junior running back Jonathan Taylor, who leads the country with 19 touchdowns and ranks fifth in rushing at 126.1 yards per game.

Wisconsin has won three consecutive games over Iowa and six of the past seven.

In two games against the Hawkeyes, Taylor has 54 rushes for 270 yards but hasn't scored a touchdown.

The Badgers also hope to see a strong performance from junior quarterback Jack Coan, who has completed 74.5 percent of his passes, which ranks third in the nation. Coan has thrown 10 touchdown passes this season, but he was 10-for-17 for 108 yards and one score in the Badgers' 38-7 setback to the Buckeyes on Oct. 26.

Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley, a native of Menomonie, Wis., has logged 34 consecutive starts. He paces all Big Ten quarterbacks in passing yards (1,950) and passing yards per game (243.8). Stanley has 10 touchdown passes on the season.

The Hawkeyes have won two straight, and they also had a bye last weekend. They pitched a shutout against Northwestern, 20-0, on Oct. 26.

November is a critical month for the Badgers and Hawkeyes, who currently sit two games behind No. 17 Minnesota in the Big Ten West standings. Iowa hosts the Gophers next week, and Wisconsin and Minnesota play against each other in the regular-season finale in Minneapolis on Nov. 30.

Ferentz said he has respect for the long tradition of success that Wisconsin has established throughout the years. He knows the Hawkeyes will have their hands full with Taylor, but he also has been impressed with Badgers sophomore tight end Jake Ferguson.

"If you look at our conference, Ohio State has led the conference in wins, and Wisconsin has been a solid No. 2 right behind them," Ferentz said.

"Going back to the '80s, they've always been strong up front. They have a good offensive line, big, physical guys that do a good job. They're good at the receiver position and deep at the receiver position, Got a really good tight end that they find frequently, and makes a lot of look plays for them."

1234T
18 Iowa 6-2 -----
13 Wisconsin 6-2 -----
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, Wisconsin
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 1950 10 5 132
N. Stanley 159/262 1950 10 5
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 25 0 0 81
S. Petras 6/10 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 443 4
M. Sargent 98 443 4 22
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 357 1
T. Young 62 357 1 52
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 316 1
T. Goodson 64 316 1 29
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 43 1
I. Smith-Marsette 5 43 1 16
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
I. Kelly-Martin 6 23 0 9
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Tracy Jr. 2 14 0 9
O. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
O. Martin 1 5 0 5
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 3 1
B. Ross 6 3 1 3
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Ragaini 1 2 0 2
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
S. Petras 1 1 1 1
T. Pallissard 40 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Pallissard 1 0 0 0
M. Pottebaum 38 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Pottebaum 1 0 0 0
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 -18 1
N. Stanley 48 -18 1 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 463 3
I. Smith-Marsette 30 463 3 58
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 407 4
B. Smith 33 407 4 34
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 306 2
T. Tracy Jr. 17 306 2 50
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 284 0
N. Ragaini 31 284 0 45
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 139 0
M. Sargent 13 139 0 41
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 137 0
T. Goodson 19 137 0 31
S. Beyer 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 68 0
S. Beyer 5 68 0 27
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 64 0
N. Wieting 6 64 0 25
S. LaPorta 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
S. LaPorta 2 43 0 41
O. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 28 1
O. Martin 5 28 1 9
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
I. Kelly-Martin 2 25 0 25
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Young 1 7 0 7
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Ross 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Golston 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Golston 0-0 0 1
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Ojemudia 0-0 0 2
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Stone 0-0 0 1
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Moss 0-0 0 1
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Colbert 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
19/22 18/18
K. Duncan 19/22 0 18/18 75
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.5% 1491 10 2 158.3
J. Coan 137/184 1491 10 2
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 73 0 0 151.3
G. Mertz 9/10 73 0 0
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
C. Wolf 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
177 1009 15
J. Taylor 177 1009 15 72
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 247 2
N. Watson 55 247 2 27
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 111 1
G. Groshek 24 111 1 23
B. Shaw 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 90 1
B. Shaw 12 90 1 42
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 74 1
K. Pryor 3 74 1 66
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 62 1
J. Chenal 17 62 1 11
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 62 0
A. Cruickshank 6 62 0 27
B. Schipper 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
B. Schipper 8 25 0 8
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
A. Taylor 3 24 0 11
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Davis III 2 21 0 13
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
M. Stokke 5 20 0 5
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Wolf 1 9 0 9
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
G. Mertz 2 6 0 10
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
J. Dunn 1 3 1 3
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 -24 2
J. Coan 34 -24 2 25
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Cephus 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 410 3
Q. Cephus 27 410 3 46
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 247 2
J. Ferguson 21 247 2 27
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 187 1
A. Taylor 18 187 1 26
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 176 0
D. Davis III 21 176 0 14
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 163 0
K. Pryor 10 163 0 35
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 147 0
G. Groshek 19 147 0 20
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 143 4
J. Taylor 17 143 4 36
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
A. Cruickshank 3 29 0 19
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
J. Dunn 4 23 0 8
A. Krumholz 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Krumholz 2 20 0 14
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Chenal 3 15 0 12
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
N. Watson 2 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Wildgoose 0-0 0 1
C. Wilder 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Wilder 0-0 0 1
N. Burks 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Burks 0-0 0 1
J. Torchio 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Torchio 0-0 0 1
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Burrell 0-0 0 2
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Sanborn 0-0 0 1
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Baun 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/10 37/38
C. Larsh 6/10 0 37/38 55
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
