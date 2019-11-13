Drive Chart
Penn State will attempt to do something Saturday it hasn't had to do all season -- rebound from a loss.

The No. 9 Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) suffered their first setback last weekend in a dramatic 31-26 loss at undefeated Minnesota.

In an unlikely matchup of ranked teams, they look to bounce back against the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2, 4-2) at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.

While the Nittany Lions had a late chance to win -- Golden Gophers walk-on Jordan Howden intercepted Sean Clifford in the end zone with 61 seconds left -- there are plenty of reasons why they dropped to 1-7 on the road against ranked teams during coach James Franklin's tenure.

For starters, Clifford, who tossed three interceptions through eight games, matched those three in Minneapolis, including two in the first half that helped Minnesota build a 24-13 lead.

The sophomore finished with 340 yards on 23-of-43 passing with a touchdown, but his turnover while driving for the potential winning score ended any hopes of his squad remaining unbeaten.

Defensively, Penn State couldn't stop quarterback Tanner Morgan, whose quick strikes off RPO reads nullified any pass rush. Minnesota set the tone in front of sellout crowd of 51,883 by scoring on four of its first five series in the first half.

The Nittany Lions, who opened this week as a 14-point favorite, have won five straight against Indiana and 21 of 22 overall.

In Tuesday's press conference, Franklin said his team could use their first loss as "fuel."

"Everything can be used as fuel. When you win, the confidence is fuel. When you have setbacks, the adversity can be used as fuel," the sixth-year Nittany Lions coach said.

True freshman Noah Cain (ankle) is expected back after not playing last week, though Journey Brown rushed for 124 yards and two scores in his place.

While perfect starts by Penn State, Ohio State and Minnesota dominated the conference through the first two-plus months of the season, Indiana has quietly had a resurgent 2019.

However, the team's optimism after its best start since 1993 and being ranked for the first time in 25 years was tempered some last week when freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was lost for the season following sternoclavicular surgery.

Penix passed for 1,394 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games, and he added two rushing scores. He was replaced by Peyton Ramsey, who has played in seven games and started three.

While the Hoosiers boast the No. 34 defense in the country, their offense will take center stage, especially considering Penn State's defense yielded 461 yards to Minnesota -- 339 passing.

The Hoosiers have scored at least 31 points in every game but one this season. Their two defeats were in September at home against Ohio State (51-10) and two weeks later at Michigan State (40-31).

Indiana has soared into the polls with four straight wins, surprising almost everyone -- except coach Tom Allen.

"I told our team during fall camp that we were a top-25 football team. I believed it," Allen said. "I said we got to go prove it, but that's what I believed this football team was going to do."

--Field Level Media

Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 1394 10 4 157.6
M. Penix Jr. 110/160 1394 10 4
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 1302 9 3 156.7
P. Ramsey 113/157 1302 9 3
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 49 1 0 841.6
D. Hale 1/1 49 1 0
J. Tuttle 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 27 0 0 72.7
J. Tuttle 5/10 27 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott III 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
148 737 9
S. Scott III 148 737 9 57
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 122 1
P. Ramsey 42 122 1 20
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 119 2
M. Penix Jr. 22 119 2 24
S. James 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 104 2
S. James 39 104 2 9
D. Ellis 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 53 1
D. Ellis 9 53 1 17
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 53 0
R. Walker Jr. 16 53 0 14
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
W. Philyor 8 40 0 22
J. Tuttle 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
J. Tuttle 7 17 0 6
C. Gest 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 1
C. Gest 4 12 1 5
C. Thomas 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 10 0
C. Thomas 5 10 0 5
A. Lloyd 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
A. Lloyd 6 5 0 4
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Hale 1 -4 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 813 3
W. Philyor 59 813 3 56
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 393 4
P. Hendershot 29 393 4 49
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 371 2
T. Fryfogle 33 371 2 38
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 356 3
D. Hale 20 356 3 43
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 353 4
N. Westbrook 26 353 4 75
S. Scott III 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 207 1
S. Scott III 23 207 1 23
M. Marshall 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 90 1
M. Marshall 9 90 1 22
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 88 1
R. Walker Jr. 8 88 1 64
D. Ellis 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
D. Ellis 5 49 0 14
T. Ivy Jr. 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
T. Ivy Jr. 3 24 0 14
M. Bjorson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 1
M. Bjorson 4 22 1 10
S. James 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
S. James 2 21 0 11
G. Cooper 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
G. Cooper 2 15 0 13
C. Gest 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 -1 0
C. Gest 5 -1 0 3
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Sanguinetti 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Williams 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 1
R. Taylor 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Taylor 0-0 0 1
C. Jones 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Jones 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/12 34/35
L. Justus 12/12 0 34/35 70
C. Campbell 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
C. Campbell 1/1 0 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 2271 21 6 156.4
S. Clifford 157/259 2271 21 6
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 85 1 0 111.1
W. Levis 14/22 85 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 421 5
J. Brown 65 421 5 85
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 350 6
N. Cain 68 350 6 27
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 319 3
S. Clifford 87 319 3 58
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 251 2
D. Ford 40 251 2 81
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 119 2
R. Slade 35 119 2 44
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 66 2
W. Levis 13 66 2 12
N. Eury 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 44 1
N. Eury 6 44 1 10
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 23 0
K. Hamler 8 23 0 16
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
J. Dotson 2 0 0 4
M. Shuster 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Shuster 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 739 8
K. Hamler 44 739 8 58
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 392 7
P. Freiermuth 32 392 7 28
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 382 3
J. Dotson 20 382 3 72
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 190 2
N. Bowers 8 190 2 55
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 110 1
J. Brown 9 110 1 37
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 109 0
J. Shorter 9 109 0 18
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 87 0
R. Slade 11 87 0 40
D. George 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 74 0
D. George 6 74 0 22
D. Chisena 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 0
D. Chisena 3 66 0 40
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 56 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 8 56 0 14
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 52 0
N. Cain 7 52 0 20
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
D. Ford 5 30 0 15
W. Carr 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
W. Carr 3 27 0 11
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
Z. Kuntz 2 18 0 10
I. Lutz 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
I. Lutz 1 15 0 15
J. Weller 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Weller 1 10 0 10
B. Strange 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
B. Strange 1 4 1 4
D. Holmes 75 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
D. Holmes 1 -5 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Castro-Fields 0-0 0 2
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Reid 0-0 0 2
M. Wilson 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Wilson 0-0 0 1
J. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Johnson 0-0 0 1
J. Brisker 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Brisker 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/8 41/42
J. Pinegar 7/8 0 41/42 62
J. Stout 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 0/0
J. Stout 2/3 0 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
