Wisconsin-Nebraska Preview

  • Nov 13, 2019

Nebraska and No. 14 Wisconsin play on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb., with some Badgers wondering if the annual matchup is really a rivalry these days.

"I think it was a big rivalry back before they had the trophy, so they created the trophy, and now it hasn't left here. I don't know if it's much of a rivalry anymore," said Wisconsin senior outside linebacker Zack Baun.

The winner of the game gets the Freedom Trophy, which was unveiled in 2014. The Badgers (7-2, 4-2) have won six straight in series against the Huskers (4-5, 2-4), so the trophy has had permanent residence in Madison.

Senior outside linebacker Chris Orr considers the game a rivalry because it pits Big Ten West opponents, and he said the trophy adds a "physical presence."

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he'd like the Huskers to become consistent and compete on the same level with Wisconsin. Nebraska, coming off a bye week, has lost three consecutive games.

"We need to get our program to where we can give them a run and compete with them because they've consistently probably the best team in our half for quite a few years," Frost said.

"Hats off to them and credit to where they are as a program. They're probably going to have a target on their back from every Big Ten West team for a while because they've been at the top."

Wisconsin brings a bit of momentum to Lincoln following a 24-22 victory over then-No. 18 Iowa last weekend.

A key point will be how well the Badgers contain Huskers sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez. Wisconsin ranks second nationally in yards allowed (231.4 yards per game) and third in passing efficiency defense (94.90 rating).

The dual-threat Martinez has completed 110 of 185 passes for 1,492 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has 97 rushes for 399 yards and five scores.

"It's a really explosive, good offense," Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. "It stresses you and everybody has to do their part in it. True assignment football. They've got a lot of playmakers and it certainly starts with him."

Wisconsin's victory over the Hawkeyes showcased the Badgers' success in the passing and running games.

Junior running back Jonathan Taylor, who has scored 19 touchdowns this season, had 31 rushes for 250 yards, both season highs. Taylor was a fringe Heisman candidate until the Badgers were upset 24-23 at Illinois on Oct. 19 and then lost by 31 at Ohio State a week later. Taylor has 5,430 rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns in his career.

In two games against the Huskers, Taylor has rushed 49 times for 470 yards.

Junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus caught five passes for 94 yards and one touchdown against Iowa, while junior wide receiver Danny Davis scored via a run and reception.

Junior quarterback Jack Coan continues to be a steady presence under center. He ranks fourth nationally in completion percentage (73.2) and has thrown 12 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Coan was 16 of 25 for 173 yards, two touchdowns and one pick against Iowa.

--Field Level Media

1234T
13 Wisconsin 7-2 -----
Nebraska 4-5 -----
Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium Lincoln, Nebraska
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.2% 1664 12 3 156.2
J. Coan 153/209 1664 12 3
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 73 0 0 151.3
G. Mertz 9/10 73 0 0
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
C. Wolf 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
208 1259 15
J. Taylor 208 1259 15 72
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 279 2
N. Watson 61 279 2 27
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 111 1
G. Groshek 24 111 1 23
B. Shaw 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 90 1
B. Shaw 12 90 1 42
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 74 1
K. Pryor 3 74 1 66
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 62 1
J. Chenal 17 62 1 11
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 62 0
A. Cruickshank 6 62 0 27
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 38 1
D. Davis III 3 38 1 17
B. Schipper 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
B. Schipper 8 25 0 8
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
A. Taylor 3 24 0 11
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
M. Stokke 6 23 0 5
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Wolf 1 9 0 9
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
G. Mertz 2 6 0 10
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
J. Dunn 1 3 1 3
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 -24 2
J. Coan 39 -24 2 25
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Cephus 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 504 4
Q. Cephus 32 504 4 52
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 266 2
J. Ferguson 23 266 2 27
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 195 1
D. Davis III 25 195 1 14
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 192 1
A. Taylor 19 192 1 26
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 175 0
K. Pryor 11 175 0 35
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 163 0
G. Groshek 21 163 0 20
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 151 4
J. Taylor 18 151 4 36
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
A. Cruickshank 3 29 0 19
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
J. Dunn 4 23 0 8
A. Krumholz 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Krumholz 2 20 0 14
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Chenal 3 15 0 12
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
N. Watson 2 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Wildgoose 0-0 0 1
C. Wilder 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Wilder 0-0 0 1
N. Burks 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Burks 0-0 0 1
J. Torchio 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Torchio 0-0 0 1
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Burrell 0-0 0 2
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Sanborn 0-0 0 1
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Baun 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/12 40/41
C. Larsh 7/12 0 40/41 61
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 1492 7 6 133.2
A. Martinez 110/185 1492 7 6
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 407 0 0 137.1
N. Vedral 33/49 407 0 0
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 71 1 0 237.7
L. McCaffrey 5/6 71 1 0
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
J. Spielman 1/1 22 0 0
A. Bunch 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 13 0 0 34.9
A. Bunch 1/6 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 399 5
A. Martinez 97 399 5 56
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 398 8
D. Mills 90 398 8 61
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 326 3
W. Robinson 85 326 3 42
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 298 1
M. Washington 50 298 1 60
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 106 3
N. Vedral 30 106 3 22
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 79 0
L. McCaffrey 13 79 0 14
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 41 0
W. Mazour 9 41 0 11
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
J. Spielman 4 31 0 14
B. Belt 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 29 0
B. Belt 4 29 0 22
R. Johnson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
R. Johnson 3 9 0 5
A. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Allen 1 2 0 2
A. Bunch 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
A. Bunch 2 -1 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 689 1
J. Spielman 35 689 1 65
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 453 2
W. Robinson 40 453 2 49
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 183 1
J. Stoll 19 183 1 42
K. Noa 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 173 2
K. Noa 14 173 2 34
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 162 2
M. Washington 12 162 2 75
M. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 85 0
M. Williams 4 85 0 34
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 70 0
D. Mills 9 70 0 20
K. Warner 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 0
K. Warner 4 56 0 26
A. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
A. Allen 5 48 0 24
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
W. Mazour 2 23 0 13
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
N. Vedral 1 22 0 22
J. McQuitty 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
J. McQuitty 2 14 0 8
D. Chase 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Chase 1 13 0 13
K. Rafdal 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Rafdal 1 9 0 9
J. Woodyard 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Woodyard 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Taylor-Britt 0-0 0 2
D. Daniels 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Daniels 0-0 0 1
E. Lee Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Lee Jr. 0-0 0 2
A. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Davis 0-0 0 1
L. Jackson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
L. Jackson 0-0 0 3
B. Clark 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Clark 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/5 6/7
I. Armstrong 2/5 0 6/7 12
B. Pickering 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 7/7
B. Pickering 3/4 0 7/7 16
L. McCallum 48 S
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 10/11
L. McCallum 2/4 0 10/11 16
D. Jorgensen 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
D. Jorgensen 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
