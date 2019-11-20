Drive Chart
QBs questionable for No. 20 Boise St., Utah St.

  • FLM
  • Nov 20, 2019

No. 20 Boise State and Utah State are about to engage in a showdown, but nobody's sure who will be the gunslingers.

The Broncos visit the Aggies in Logan, Utah, on Saturday night with the Mountain West's Mountain Division lead on the line, and who'll play quarterback is a question that doesn't prompt an answer from either side.

Utah State (6-4, 5-1) features an NFL prospect in junior Jordan Love, but he departed last Saturday's victory over Wyoming with an undisclosed injury.

Aggies coach Gary Andersen had no interest in discussing the subject with reporters.

"No comment. There is nothing to really tell at this point, so we'll see," Andersen said.

Love has passed for 2,684 yards and 13 touchdowns but also has thrown 14 interceptions.

If Love can't play, sophomore Henry Colombi will start the game. He has completed 14 of 18 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Getting Boise State coach Bryan Harsin to reveal his quarterback injury situation is seldom a success. Harsin professes to talk only about season-ending injuries.

Staying true to form, Harsin had nothing to offer when it comes to the status of top quarterback Hank Bachmeier (1,760 yards, nine touchdowns, four interceptions) or second-stringer Chase Cord (670 yards, nine touchdowns, three interceptions).

"I'm not really going to go into that," Harsin said at a press conference, "but we're further along and (healthier) at all positions and that one as well."

Bachmeier, a true freshman, has missed three of the past four games -- one due to a hip injury and the past two games due to a shoulder ailment.

Cord missed last week's win over New Mexico after apparently being injured the week before against Wyoming. The sophomore had his passing hand thoroughly examined by trainers in the final minutes of regulation against the Cowboys and was able to finish the game.

Third-stringer Jaylon Henderson drew the start against the Lobos and passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the easy 42-9 triumph that improved the Broncos' record to 9-1, and 6-0 in Mountain West play.

Harsin was impressed with Henderson's performance.

"You guys all got a chance to see this kid play, and he can throw it," Harsin said of the fifth-year senior. "He can operate, and he prepares himself. This dude is really good."

Senior receiver John Hightower has been really good as well and he had four receptions for 124 yards against New Mexico for his fourth 100-yard outing of the season. Hightower has caught 37 passes for 754 yards and six touchdowns.

Boise State's top defensive player also could be sidelined on Saturday. Junior pass rusher Curtis Weaver injured his right leg against the Lobos. There hasn't yet been a clarification of what type of injury he suffered.

Weaver has 12.5 sacks this season and holds the Mountain West record of 33.

Utah State won't be feeling too sorry as it lost star linebacker David Woodward (93 tackles in seven games) for the campaign earlier this season.

Junior safety Shaq Bond has a team-leading three interceptions for the Aggies, who have allowed an average of 38.3 points in their four setbacks.

The shaky defense means the Utah State quarterback -- likely Colombi -- needs to be ready to put points on the scoreboard.

Andersen has been impressed with the way Colombi has prepared.

"Henry has stayed mentally ready," Andersen said. "Just watch him in practice. It's not like he's just over there watching the birds fly around, the pigeons up on the press box. That's not what he's doing. He's ready.

"He sees it and he understands it, and I think he's really playing it out in his mind. ... Henry understands that those are big shoes to fill when that opportunity presents itself."

Siaosi Mariner, who played three seasons at Utah before transferring, is the Aggies' top wideout with 49 catches for 753 yards and seven touchdowns.

Utah State has won eight consecutive conference home games, but this is a series dominated by Boise State. The Broncos notched a 33-24 home win over the Aggies last season to improve their series lead to 18-5.

--Field Level Media

Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 1760 9 4 151.1
H. Bachmeier 122/193 1760 9 4
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 670 9 3 142.7
C. Cord 57/96 670 9 3
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 380 4 1 162.8
J. Henderson 22/40 380 4 1
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
J. Hightower 1/1 4 0 0
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 1 0 446.8
K. Shakir 1/1 2 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
131 692 5
G. Holani 131 692 5 50
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 411 5
R. Mahone 82 411 5 28
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 193 2
A. Van Buren 45 193 2 32
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 141 0
J. Hightower 13 141 0 35
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 100 2
C. Cord 25 100 2 29
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 49 1
H. Bachmeier 39 49 1 18
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 49 2
K. Shakir 11 49 2 14
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 43 1
A. Butler 5 43 1 23
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 29 0
J. Henderson 13 29 0 12
D. Smith 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
D. Smith 7 25 0 16
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 1
O. Evans 1 17 1 17
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 1
C. Thomas 1 12 1 12
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. Collingham 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 754 6
J. Hightower 37 754 6 76
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 615 4
K. Shakir 44 615 4 50
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 410 3
C. Thomas 27 410 3 36
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 256 2
A. Butler 22 256 2 25
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 226 1
J. Bates 17 226 1 28
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 163 1
O. Evans 14 163 1 32
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 136 2
G. Holani 17 136 2 25
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 98 2
G. Collingham 9 98 2 24
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 0
R. Mahone 7 62 0 27
S. Cobbs 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 44 1
S. Cobbs 1 44 1 44
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 31 1
A. Van Buren 6 31 1 9
M. Pistone 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
M. Pistone 2 21 0 14
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Kaniho 0-0 0 1
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Wickersham 0-0 0 1
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Nawahine 0-0 0 2
K. Buffalo 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Buffalo 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/14 44/45
E. Sachse 12/14 0 44/45 80
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
J. Velazquez 1/2 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 2684 13 14 127.9
J. Love 224/363 2684 13 14
H. Colombi 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 143 2 0 181.2
H. Colombi 14/18 143 2 0
A. Peasley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 0 0 121
A. Peasley 2/2 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 670 6
G. Bright 132 670 6 67
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 482 5
J. Warren 88 482 5 59
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 143 0
J. Love 62 143 0 22
A. Peasley 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 83 1
A. Peasley 3 83 1 59
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 76 0
R. Burt 22 76 0 21
E. Nawahine 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 53 0
E. Nawahine 16 53 0 19
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
D. Thompkins 4 10 0 9
H. Colombi 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 6 0
H. Colombi 8 6 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Mariner 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 753 7
S. Mariner 49 753 7 80
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 433 1
J. Nathan 36 433 1 52
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 423 3
D. Thompkins 34 423 3 62
C. Repp 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 359 2
C. Repp 28 359 2 40
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 259 0
S. Scarver 22 259 0 48
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 187 1
G. Bright 25 187 1 35
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 150 0
J. Warren 11 150 0 31
T. Compton 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 107 0
T. Compton 12 107 0 21
C. Terrell 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 72 0
C. Terrell 11 72 0 12
D. Wright 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 1
D. Wright 3 40 1 30
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
R. Burt 3 18 0 11
A. Carter 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Carter 1 11 0 11
T. Boman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
T. Boman 2 7 0 5
E. Nawahine 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
E. Nawahine 2 7 0 13
L. Lee 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Lee 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Munoz 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Munoz 0-0 0 2
A. Grayson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Grayson 0-0 0 1
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Meitzenheimer 0-0 0 1
C. Haney 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Haney 0-0 0 1
C. Lampkin 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Lampkin 0-0 0 1
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
S. Bond 0-0 0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Eberle 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
18/21 32/32
D. Eberle 18/21 0 32/32 86
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores