Minnesota-Northwestern Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 20, 2019

Minnesota will get to do something new on Saturday. The Golden Gophers will show everyone how they respond to a loss.

The Gophers' dream season took its first hit with a 23-19 loss at Iowa last weekend. The Gophers (9-1 overall, 6-1 Big Ten) slid from No. 8 to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings but they still lead Wisconsin by a game in the West Division standings.

Minnesota plays at Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., this Saturday before a home showdown with the Badgers in the regular-season finale. The Gophers will get another opportunity to win their seventh Big Ten game, something they've never accomplished.

"They're disappointed. Everybody's disappointed with the loss," coach P.J. Fleck said. "If they weren't disappointed I'd worry. But it was one game. ... We came in Sunday and showed them everything that's ahead of them, as we normally do. And they flipped the switch like that. This is a very mature group."

After defeating then-No. 4 Penn State 31-26 the previous week, the Gophers were held to 63 yards rushing on 30 carries and failed to create a turnover on defense against the Hawkeyes.

"This team is learning how to play championship football in November," Fleck said.

"We haven't been in this position in a long time. This team is learning how to do it. We beat a top 4 team and then played a top 20 team on the road that has defeated a lot of top 10 teams at Kinnick Stadium. As bad as we played, according to our standards, we still had a chance to win the game in our last possession."

The big concern now for the Gophers is the health of quarterback Tanner Morgan, who suffered a concussion late in the game. A decision on his availability was expected late in the week.

Morgan has thrown for 707 yards in the last two games. He has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 2,468 yards and 22 touchdowns against only four interceptions this season.

If he's unable to play, Fleck will have to choose between two freshmen, Jacob Clark or Cole Kramer, to fill in.

"Whoever plays better in practice, if it comes down to it," Fleck said of how he'd select a quarterback if Morgan's out.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald believes Morgan has been the key to the Golden Gophers' success.

"Tanner's really a tough, physical guy that really puts the ball where it needs to be or throws it away," he said.

"He really doesn't do anything to put the offense or the team in jeopardy. ... They're just improved and gotten better but it starts and ends with Tanner. He's played really outstanding football, as efficient as any quarterback in the country, let alone the Big Ten."

The Wildcats (2-8, 0-7) are seeking their first Big Ten win in their home finale. They snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 45-6 romp past nonconference foe Massachusetts in their last game.

Freshman Evan Hull fattened his stats with four rushing touchdowns and 220 rushing yards. Northwestern can play a spoiler role on Saturday but Fitzgerald isn't thinking that way.

"Our focus is on playing our best game of the year," he said. "I don't think we've done that. I don't think we did that on Saturday. I'm happy for Minnesota, they're having a great year but our goal is to go 1-0."

--Field Level Media

Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.1% 2468 22 4 186.9
T. Morgan 156/229 2468 22 4
J. Clark 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 39 0 0 427.6
J. Clark 1/1 39 0 0
C. Kramer 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100
C. Kramer 0/2 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
186 986 8
R. Smith 186 986 8 64
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 349 6
M. Ibrahim 76 349 6 21
S. Brooks 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 342 1
S. Brooks 59 342 1 28
S. Green 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 63 5
S. Green 23 63 5 10
T. Potts 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 51 1
T. Potts 7 51 1 24
C. Wiley 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 32 0
C. Wiley 11 32 0 7
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 24 1
B. Williams 17 24 1 14
P. Jelen 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
P. Jelen 3 22 0 13
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Johnson 1 -1 0 0
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 -29 1
T. Morgan 50 -29 1 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 945 7
R. Bateman 44 945 7 66
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 900 9
T. Johnson 59 900 9 73
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 340 5
C. Autman-Bell 23 340 5 70
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 121 0
D. Douglas 12 121 0 29
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 62 0
R. Smith 6 62 0 20
J. Paulson 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
J. Paulson 4 51 0 24
H. Van Dyne 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 0
H. Van Dyne 1 39 0 39
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 1
B. Spann-Ford 3 26 1 13
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
M. Ibrahim 3 13 0 15
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
B. Williams 1 10 0 10
C. Wiley 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Wiley 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 7 0
A. Winfield Jr. 0-0 0 7
C. Williamson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Williamson 0-0 0 1
P. Howard 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Howard 0-0 0 1
K. Thomas 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Thomas 0-0 0 1
J. Howden 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Howden 0-0 0 1
K. Martin 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Martin 0-0 0 2
C. Durr 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Durr 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lantz 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/8 36/38
M. Lantz 5/8 0 36/38 51
B. Walker 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 6/7
B. Walker 3/4 0 6/7 15
M. Tarbutt 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
M. Tarbutt 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.3% 760 3 9 82.9
A. Smith 86/171 760 3 9
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.2% 432 1 4 77
H. Johnson 50/106 432 1 4
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 62 0 0 112.1
T. Green 6/10 62 0 0
A. Marty 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100
A. Marty 0/2 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 513 3
D. Anderson 120 513 3 31
E. Hull 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 235 4
E. Hull 32 235 4 48
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 211 1
A. Smith 72 211 1 22
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 204 0
I. Bowser 59 204 0 21
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 177 1
K. McGowan 28 177 1 79
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 104 1
H. Johnson 44 104 1 25
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 96 0
J. Brown 17 96 0 35
R. Niro III 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 1
R. Niro III 7 45 1 11
A. Marty 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
A. Marty 6 38 0 16
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 29 1
J. Moten IV 14 29 1 10
A. David 34 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
A. David 1 17 0 17
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
T. Green 3 10 0 13
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
R. Lees 3 6 0 6
T. Haskins 29 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Haskins 1 5 0 5
J. Whittaker 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
J. Whittaker 2 3 0 4
B. Holman 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
B. Holman 1 -6 0 0
T. Gillikin 43 LS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
T. Gillikin 1 -9 0 0
C. Rowley 54 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -13 0
C. Rowley 1 -13 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 330 1
R. Lees 43 330 1 27
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 174 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 15 174 0 23
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 155 2
J. Jefferson 12 155 2 50
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 141 0
B. Skowronek 12 141 0 20
B. Holman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 124 0
B. Holman 9 124 0 33
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 102 0
K. McGowan 13 102 0 16
J. James 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 83 1
J. James 9 83 1 16
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
J. Moten IV 5 37 0 13
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 24 0
I. Bowser 7 24 0 6
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
J. Brown 1 23 0 23
C. Mangieri 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 0
C. Mangieri 5 21 0 8
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 20 0
D. Anderson 5 20 0 9
M. Washington 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 14 0
M. Washington 5 14 0 9
T. Pugh 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Pugh 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Gallagher 0-0 0 2
C. Ruiz 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Ruiz 0-0 0 1
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Pace 0-0 0 1
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Fisher 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/12 13/13
C. Kuhbander 9/12 0 13/13 40
D. Luckenbaugh 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
D. Luckenbaugh 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
