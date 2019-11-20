Drive Chart
No. 12 Wisconsin plays host to Purdue in its regular-season home finale on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. A victory puts the Badgers on a collision course with Minnesota a week later.

Head coach Paul Chryst won't allow Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) to look beyond Purdue. But if the Badgers beat the Boilermakers (4-6, 3-4) and No. 10 Minnesota (9-1, 6-1) defeats Northwestern on the road, the Badgers and Gophers will square off for the Big Ten West Division title on Nov. 30 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The division winner will play in the Dec. 7 Big Ten championship game.

"I understand and our players understand the talk and the chatter, and the noise, but all that matters is this game," Chryst said. "All that matters is that we have a good Monday and put a good Tuesday behind that. It's a pretty simple world we live in. I think that's the only way to approach it."

Junior running back Jonathan Taylor was a major contributor in Wisconsin's win over Nebraska last weekend with 25 carries, 204 yards and two touchdowns.

In two games against Purdue, Taylor has combined for 63 carries for 540 yards and four touchdowns. In 2018's 47-44 triple overtime win against the Boilermakers, he ran 33 times for 321 yards and three scores.

Junior quarterback Jack Coan continues to be a steady presence for Wisconsin. Coan ranks fifth in the country with a completion percentage of 72.2 and has completed 166 of 230 for 1,826 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said that Wisconsin has added a "misdirection element to their offense," which has thrown off opponents' secondary. Taylor has also been strong.

The Boilermakers defense has allowed an average of 172.2 yards per game, which ranks 10th in the Big Ten in rushing defense.

"(We've) got to be able to hit him early, tackle him and get him to the ground," Brohm said of Taylor, who leads the nation with 21 touchdowns. "Whether that's tackle him low and wrap your arms around him (with) with one or two people tackling. He's a great talent."

Wisconsin's defense will need to keep an eye on Purdue senior tight end Brycen Hopkins, who is one of eight semifinalists for the Mackey Award. The honor is given to the nation's top tight end.

Hopkins is tied for third in the country among tight ends with 45 receptions and is ranked fourth with 561 receiving yards. He has three touchdowns this season.

Brohm has swapped out quarterbacks this season. Sophomore quarterback Aidan O'Connell orchestrated rallies in wins over Nebraska and Northwestern. In three-plus games, O'Connell has completed 49 of 72 passes for 404 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Boilermakers are fresh off a bye week, and won two straight games heading into the break. They've lost 12 consecutive games to Wisconsin, including six straight in Madison.

Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Plummer 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.8% 1603 11 8 124.1
J. Plummer 144/241 1603 11 8
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 978 9 3 158.8
E. Sindelar 72/112 978 9 3
A. O'Connell 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.1% 404 3 2 123.4
A. O'Connell 49/72 404 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 403 5
K. Doerue 116 403 5 26
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 179 0
Z. Horvath 52 179 0 19
J. Plummer 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 56 0
J. Plummer 62 56 0 19
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 49 0
J. Anthrop 11 49 0 11
T. Fuller 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 32 0
T. Fuller 12 32 0 9
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 29 1
E. Sindelar 12 29 1 9
D. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 1
D. Bell 2 10 1 9
D. Hewitt 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
D. Hewitt 4 9 0 4
A. O'Connell 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 7 0
A. O'Connell 7 7 0 9
R. Worship 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Worship 1 3 0 3
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
R. Moore 3 3 0 4
A. Armour 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
A. Armour 2 3 0 2
M. Wright 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Wright 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 791 5
D. Bell 65 791 5 54
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 561 3
B. Hopkins 45 561 3 38
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 387 2
R. Moore 29 387 2 70
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 334 3
A. Anderson Jr. 29 334 3 54
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 278 1
J. Anthrop 33 278 1 38
M. Wright 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 192 1
M. Wright 13 192 1 59
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 126 2
K. Doerue 19 126 2 18
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 117 1
Z. Horvath 12 117 1 25
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 108 1
J. Sparks 8 108 1 50
P. Durham 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 75 4
P. Durham 8 75 4 26
T. Sheffield 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Sheffield 2 12 0 8
D. Hewitt 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Hewitt 1 4 0 4
A. Armour 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Armour 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Karlaftis 0-0 0 1
S. Smiley 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Smiley 0-0 0 1
C. Trice 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Trice 0-0 0 3
D. Mackey 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Mackey 0-0 0 2
C. Allen 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Allen 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dellinger 85 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/12 29/29
J. Dellinger 10/12 0 29/29 59
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 1826 13 3 154.9
J. Coan 166/230 1826 13 3
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 73 0 0 151.3
G. Mertz 9/10 73 0 0
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
C. Wolf 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
233 1463 17
J. Taylor 233 1463 17 72
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 315 2
N. Watson 69 315 2 27
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 121 1
G. Groshek 26 121 1 23
B. Shaw 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 90 1
B. Shaw 12 90 1 42
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 86 1
D. Davis III 6 86 1 29
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 80 1
K. Pryor 4 80 1 66
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 75 0
A. Cruickshank 8 75 0 27
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 62 1
J. Chenal 17 62 1 11
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
M. Stokke 8 30 0 5
B. Schipper 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
B. Schipper 8 25 0 8
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
A. Taylor 3 24 0 11
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Wolf 1 9 0 9
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
G. Mertz 2 6 0 10
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
J. Dunn 1 3 1 3
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 -24 2
J. Coan 39 -24 2 25
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Cephus 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 527 4
Q. Cephus 35 527 4 52
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 280 2
J. Ferguson 24 280 2 27
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 257 2
A. Taylor 21 257 2 55
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 205 0
K. Pryor 14 205 0 35
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 195 1
D. Davis III 25 195 1 14
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 175 0
G. Groshek 22 175 0 20
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 162 4
J. Taylor 20 162 4 36
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
A. Cruickshank 3 29 0 19
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
J. Dunn 4 23 0 8
A. Krumholz 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Krumholz 2 20 0 14
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Chenal 3 15 0 12
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Stokke 1 7 0 7
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
N. Watson 2 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Wildgoose 0-0 0 1
C. Wilder 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Wilder 0-0 0 1
N. Burks 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Burks 0-0 0 1
J. Torchio 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Torchio 0-0 0 1
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Burrell 0-0 0 2
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Sanborn 0-0 0 2
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Baun 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/15 44/45
C. Larsh 10/15 0 44/45 74
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
