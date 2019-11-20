Drive Chart
TEXAS
BAYLOR

Texas-Baylor Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 20, 2019

There were plenty of broken hearts around Waco last week when Baylor's quest for an undefeated season died in a record-breaking 25-point comeback win by Oklahoma.

But the 14th-ranked Bears will still have loads to play for when they host puzzling but surely dangerous Texas on Saturday afternoon in a key Big 12 battle.

Baylor built a 28-3 first-quarter lead against the Sooners but were shut out in the second half and lost 34-31 on a last-minute field goal.

The Bears (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) have been licking their collective wounds in the aftermath of the up-so-high-then-down-so-low loss, but coach Matt Rhule said Monday there were plenty of positives for his team, even in defeat.

"Our team learned a lot from that game," Rhule said. "They learned, No. 1, what we can be -- for the first half we looked like not just a top-10, but a top-five team in the country. Then, secondly, the second half showed us what we still have to do."

The Bears are tied for first place in the Big 12 with two games remaining. They can clinch a spot -- and a rematch against the Sooners -- in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 7 by beating Texas or Kansas in their season finale.

"My attention and our guys' attention when we got here yesterday is completely on Texas," Rhule said. "It's Senior Day for a very special group of young men that have really, really acted and led their lives on blind faith, believing in what we could be. I know they're excited."

Texas heads up Interstate 35 after a 23-21 loss at Iowa State, with the Cyclones kicking a field goal on the game's final snap.

The Longhorns have won twice this year on field goals on the final play, but coach Tom Herman was not buying into the thought of Texas' account coming due with the law of averages.

"It was pretty somber around the facility yesterday, as it should be after you lose," Herman said Monday.

"We've still got a bunch of seniors in that locker room that have bled, sweat and cried for this program. We owe it to be determined to correct the mistakes that were made and do our best to go 1-0 against Baylor this week."

The loss to Iowa State assured the Longhorns their 10th straight season with at least four defeats. They have alternated wins and losses in the past six games.

The Longhorns can still earn a trip to the Big 12 title game through the back door and with a lot of hand-wringing.

First, Texas would have to beat Baylor on Saturday; they'd also have to beat Texas Tech at home on Nov. 29. Baylor, meanwhile, would also need to lose at Kansas. And Iowa State would have to lose one of its final two -- this week at home against Kansas or in its regular-season finale at Kansas State.

Texas is 78-26-4 all-time against Baylor. The Longhorns won in Waco, 38-7, in 2017, marking UT's largest margin of victory (31 points) against a conference opponent during Herman's tenure.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
Texas 6-4 -----
14 Baylor 9-1 -----
McLane Stadium Waco, Texas
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 2914 27 8 150.8
S. Ehlinger 243/372 2914 27 8
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 84 0 0 125.5
C. Thompson 8/12 84 0 0
D. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
D. Duvernay 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 642 6
K. Ingram 122 642 6 34
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 473 4
R. Johnson 90 473 4 57
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
123 428 5
S. Ehlinger 123 428 5 29
D. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 22 1
D. Duvernay 7 22 1 13
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
D. Young 4 16 0 13
K. Johnson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
K. Johnson 4 15 0 6
S. Cosmi 52 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 1
S. Cosmi 1 12 1 12
J. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Smith 2 9 0 8
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 1
C. Thompson 5 6 1 9
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Bujcevski 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
87 1017 7
D. Duvernay 87 1017 7 63
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 497 2
C. Johnson 35 497 2 37
B. Eagles 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 472 6
B. Eagles 25 472 6 73
J. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 207 5
J. Smith 20 207 5 53
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 205 2
K. Ingram 25 205 2 26
M. Epps 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 150 2
M. Epps 15 150 2 22
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 149 1
C. Brewer 10 149 1 51
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 138 1
R. Johnson 18 138 1 25
J. Burt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
J. Burt 5 52 1 18
K. Lewis 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
K. Lewis 1 37 0 37
J. Pouncey 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Pouncey 2 19 0 11
M. Washington 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
M. Washington 2 17 0 14
J. Whittington 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Whittington 2 17 0 14
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Ehlinger 1 8 0 8
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
D. Young 2 7 0 8
R. Leitao 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Leitao 1 7 0 7
A. Woodard 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Woodard 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Brown 0-0 0 1
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Foster 0-0 0 1
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Ossai 0-0 0 2
D. Overshown 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Overshown 0-0 0 1
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Jones 0-0 0 2
M. Estell 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Estell 0-0 0 1
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Jamison 0-0 0 3
A. Adeoye 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Adeoye 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/16 45/45
C. Dicker 12/16 0 45/45 81
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.8% 2532 18 5 156.5
C. Brewer 195/292 2532 18 5
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 104 1 0 146.9
G. Bohanon 10/15 104 1 0
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Atkinson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 537 4
J. Lovett 86 537 4 46
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 503 4
J. Hasty 82 503 4 73
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 276 9
C. Brewer 112 276 9 26
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 194 2
G. Bohanon 20 194 2 38
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 162 2
T. Ebner 35 162 2 55
Q. Jones 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 68 1
Q. Jones 5 68 1 61
A. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 1
A. Smith 7 29 1 15
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 1
C. Platt 4 19 1 15
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 1
J. Fleeks 5 18 1 8
J. Clarke 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Clarke 2 7 0 4
J. White 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. White 1 2 0 2
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Bullard 1 1 0 1
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
R. Sneed 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mims 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 767 10
D. Mims 50 767 10 46
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 613 3
T. Thornton 35 613 3 78
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 386 3
R. Sneed 34 386 3 38
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 227 1
J. Fleeks 19 227 1 64
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 209 1
C. Platt 19 209 1 50
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 156 0
J. Hasty 18 156 0 63
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 128 1
T. Ebner 13 128 1 27
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 0
J. Lovett 6 61 0 24
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 0
J. Atkinson 5 55 0 16
C. Henle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Henle 2 19 0 11
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Bullard 1 8 0 8
B. Sims 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
B. Sims 2 5 0 5
D. Baucum 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Baucum 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 2
B. Lynch 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Lynch 0-0 0 1
K. Barnes 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Barnes 0-0 0 1
C. Johnston 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Johnston 0-0 0 1
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Bernard 0-0 0 1
J. Houston 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Houston 0-0 0 1
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
G. Arnold 0-0 0 4
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/13 39/39
J. Mayers 10/13 0 39/39 69
N. Rauschenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
N. Rauschenberg 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores