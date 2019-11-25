Drive Chart
Appalachian St. out to topple Troy, host league title game

  • FLM
  • Nov 25, 2019

Appalachian State has accomplished so much to this point in the Sun Belt Conference, however there's more work to be done.

The No. 22 Mountaineers can secure home-field advantage for the league championship game if they win Friday night against host Troy in Troy, Ala.

Troy has its own objectives, as in just getting to a bowl.

Much of the attention has been on first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz's Appalachian State team as it has emerged in the national rankings.

"I'm definitely going to miss playing at The Rock," offensive tackle Victor Johnson said, referring to the nickname for Kidd Brewer Stadium. "Hopefully we get one more here."

Appalachian State (10-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) wrapped up the East Division by winning its regular-season home finale against Texas State and benefitting from Arkansas State's toppling of Georgia Southern.

So now the Mountaineers know they have three games remaining, beginning with the regular-season finale at Troy (5-6, 3-4) and then the league title matchup with Louisiana before a bowl.

Appalachian State will make the final push for a championship without junior receiver Corey Sutton, who caught a 45-yard touchdown pass in Saturday's 35-13 win against Texas State before sustaining a season-ending torn knee ligament. Sutton has a team-leading seven touchdown receptions and paces the Mountaineers with 14.7 yards per catch.

The Mountaineers might get more production from receiver Keishawn Watson, a graduate transfer from Western Michigan who scored his first touchdown with his new team last week.

"He had to become a team guy. He's been that," Drinkwitz said. "He's been a dirty-work guy. He's done everything we've asked him to do, and he's never once complained."

The Mountaineers have been able to count on a consistent rushing attack, with running back Darrynton Evans adding to that with 154 yards and three touchdowns on the ground Saturday. He has a team-high 1,168 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns on the season.

"To me, he's one of the most dynamic players in college football because of his speed and return ability, and we're very fortunate to have him," Drinkwitz said.

The Trojans enjoyed a two-game winning streak before losing 53-3 last week at Louisiana, which racked up 598 yards of total offense.

For Troy, there's still a chance to secure bowl eligibility.

"It was one of those situations that every time we took a step forward, we took two steps backwards, but we have a great opportunity to learn and get better," Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. "We need to have a great week of practice and learn from our mistakes."

The Trojans are 3-2 in home games this season. The Mountaineers lost in their last trip to Troy, falling 28-24 in 2016. Appalachian State won last year's meeting 21-10 at home.

Appalachian State will be the third nationally ranked team to visit Troy. Missouri, then No. 17, was the opponent in 2004 and then-No. 22 Boise State made the trip last year.

This is an unfriendly late-season slate for Troy, which is taking on the Sun Belt's divisional leaders in consecutive games.

"We are not where we want to be and would rather have things wrapped up (for bowl eligibility)," Lindsey said. "We have to continue being who we are and approach every day to try to improve."

Troy quarterback Kaleb Barker will try to get back on track. He was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season in the Louisiana game.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1234T
24 App. St. 10-1 -----
Troy 5-6 -----
Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Troy, Alabama
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.6% 2101 20 5 143.5
Z. Thomas 175/284 2101 20 5
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 90 2 0 302.7
J. Huesman 4/6 90 2 0
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
D. Evans 1/1 14 0 0
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
M. Williams 0/1 0 0 0
R. Anderson 22 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
R. Anderson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
204 1168 14
D. Evans 204 1168 14 87
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 479 4
M. Williams Jr. 92 479 4 35
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 376 6
Z. Thomas 80 376 6 50
R. Anderson 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 209 2
R. Anderson 29 209 2 67
D. Harrington 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 178 1
D. Harrington 33 178 1 22
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 1
J. Virgil 7 45 1 21
N. Clark 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 33 0
N. Clark 9 33 0 12
C. Peoples 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
C. Peoples 3 23 0 17
G. Montgomery 45 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
G. Montgomery 4 16 0 7
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
M. Williams 3 5 0 3
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Huesman 1 1 0 0
J. Gibbs 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
J. Gibbs 1 -6 0 32
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Sutton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 601 7
C. Sutton 41 601 7 54
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 533 4
T. Hennigan 43 533 4 60
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 518 2
M. Williams 45 518 2 43
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 217 3
J. Virgil 15 217 3 73
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 103 2
D. Evans 13 103 2 24
K. Watson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 84 1
K. Watson 7 84 1 19
H. Pearson 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 0
H. Pearson 6 65 0 16
C. Reed 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 2
C. Reed 6 56 2 22
C. Wells 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 1
C. Wells 1 17 1 17
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Williams Jr. 1 7 0 7
R. Casey 16 K
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Casey 1 4 0 4
R. Anderson 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
R. Anderson 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Taylor 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Taylor 0-0 0 1
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Davis-Gaither 0-0 0 1
N. Ross 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Ross 0-0 0 1
J. Fehr 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Fehr 0-0 0 1
S. Jolly 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0
S. Jolly 0-0 0 5
N. Cook 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Cook 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/14 56/56
C. Staton 9/14 0 56/56 83
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 3347 30 9 152.1
K. Barker 275/419 3347 30 9
G. Watson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 89 0 0 93.1
G. Watson 13/22 89 0 0
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 18 0 0 125.6
K. McClain 1/2 18 0 0
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
K. Geiger 0/1 0 0 0
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
L. Whittemore 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
150 887 9
D. Billingsley 150 887 9 70
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 281 3
T. Woolfolk 68 281 3 17
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 146 2
J. Daughtry-Frye 33 146 2 17
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 128 2
K. Barker 76 128 2 20
B. Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 106 1
B. Smith 11 106 1 41
J. Woods 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 83 0
J. Woods 18 83 0 14
T. Blatt 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 44 0
T. Blatt 11 44 0 15
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 36 1
K. Geiger 4 36 1 15
M. Murphy 14 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Murphy 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
74 846 5
K. Geiger 74 846 5 57
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 584 5
R. Todd 33 584 5 61
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 504 7
K. McClain 41 504 7 39
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 417 2
L. Whittemore 32 417 2 42
T. Eafford 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 297 3
T. Eafford 20 297 3 64
B. Clark 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 289 3
B. Clark 26 289 3 27
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 163 0
D. Billingsley 21 163 0 31
S. Letton 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 99 0
S. Letton 7 99 0 30
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 90 0
J. Daughtry-Frye 10 90 0 39
A. Lewis 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 73 3
A. Lewis 6 73 3 24
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 34 2
T. Woolfolk 9 34 2 13
T. Gibson 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 24 0
T. Gibson 5 24 0 12
D. Adkison 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
D. Adkison 2 17 0 12
B. Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
B. Smith 2 14 0 10
R. Rials 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Rials 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Lacey 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Lacey 0-0 0 1
K. Robertson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Robertson 0-0 0 1
W. Sunderland 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
W. Sunderland 0-0 0 4
C. Martial 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Martial 0-0 0 3
J. Hayes 20 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hayes 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/16 45/45
T. Sumpter 12/16 0 45/45 81
E. Legassey 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
E. Legassey 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
