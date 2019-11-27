Drive Chart
CLEM
SC

South Carolina hopes to solve No. 3 Clemson, QB Lawrence

  • Nov 27, 2019

After throwing as many interceptions as touchdowns through Clemson's first three games, Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the subject of questions about his accuracy and decision-making.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp would like a word or two with those detractors now.

"I'd like to talk to those people that said he wasn't playing well early in the year," said Muschamp, whose team will try to slow Lawrence and the third-ranked Tigers on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. "I can't figure out exactly what they were talking about."

Lawrence has indeed bounced back with a vengeance. In the past six games, the sophomore has completed 74.1 percent of his passes for 1,444 yards and 19 touchdowns while being intercepted only three times. He has thrown at least three touchdown passes in a school-record six consecutive games, and his streak of 111 passes without an interception is the second-longest active stretch in the country by a Power 5 quarterback.

"He's got a big arm, can make all the throws," Muschamp said. "I'm really impressed watching him. He's very athletic and can hurt you with his legs, too."

Containing Lawrence and his stable of rangy receivers will be a priority for the Gamecocks (4-7, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) when they play host to the Tigers (11-0, 8-0).

Lawrence and Clemson have won 26 consecutive games, the longest active winning streak among FBS teams. Clemson also is looking to cap a second straight 12-0 regular season and extend its winning streak to five in the series, which dates to 1896.

"This is our rival," Muschamp said. "This is our biggest game of the season."

That sentiment is shared by Clemson's Dabo Swinney, who will be coaching in his 17th game in the rivalry.

"I don't know what I'd do if I didn't have this feeling -- this game is just different," Swinney said. "There's just a lot more juice to it. It's awesome to be a part of it."

While Lawrence is the trigger man in Clemson's offense, junior running back Travis Etienne is the player who typically jump-starts the Tigers' attack. He's a 1,335-yard rusher who's averaging a gaudy 8.73 yards per carry, which ranks No. 1 in the nation.

Clemson's retooled defense, which lost the bulk of its talent from last season's national championship team to the NFL, has matured quickly and ranks second nationally in both total defense and scoring defense.

However, the returnees in Clemson's secondary haven't forgotten last season's game against South Carolina, when the Tigers won 56-35 but surrendered 600 yards passing.

"That was super embarrassing for us as a back seven," Clemson safety Tanner Muse said. "We just can't let something like that happen again. That's just not who we are."

Although his team is a heavy favorite, Swinney said the Tigers aren't about to let their guard down with so much at stake.

"South Carolina is a team that went to Georgia and won," Swinney said. "So nothing else matters. We've got to be the best team on Saturday."

1234T
3 Clemson 11-0 -----
South Carolina 4-7 -----
Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, South Carolina
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.1% 2575 27 8 171.8
T. Lawrence 190/279 2575 27 8
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.9% 454 4 1 126.5
C. Brice 43/73 454 4 1
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 56 0 1 72.5
T. Phommachanh 6/12 56 0 1
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 0 0 293.2
T. Etienne 1/1 23 0 0
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 0 0 0 100
B. Batson 1/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
153 1335 14
T. Etienne 153 1335 14 90
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 512 5
L. Dixon 82 512 5 32
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 317 7
T. Lawrence 63 317 7 28
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 264 2
C. Mellusi 39 264 2 57
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 140 2
M. Dukes 29 140 2 24
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 124 2
D. Rencher 23 124 2 24
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 86 0
C. Brice 12 86 0 18
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 56 0
T. Phommachanh 12 56 0 12
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 29 1
A. Rodgers 1 29 1 29
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
B. Batson 4 20 0 6
P. McClure 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
P. McClure 2 12 0 9
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
W. Swinney 2 5 0 8
T. Lucas 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Lucas 1 3 0 3
J. Simpson 74 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
J. Simpson 1 1 1 1
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
X. Thomas 1 1 0 1
S. Mayers 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Mayers 1 0 0 0
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -21 0
W. Spiers 1 -21 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 799 8
T. Higgins 40 799 8 62
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 537 6
J. Ross 43 537 6 48
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 372 4
A. Rodgers 25 372 4 87
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 277 3
D. Overton 16 277 3 63
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 252 2
T. Etienne 25 252 2 27
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 229 3
J. Ngata 16 229 3 37
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 129 0
L. Dixon 10 129 0 55
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 108 2
C. Powell 13 108 2 26
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 71 3
F. Ladson Jr. 8 71 3 21
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 0
T. Chase 6 57 0 15
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 57 0
J. Chalk 10 57 0 10
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 56 0
W. Swinney 9 56 0 20
D. Allen 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
D. Allen 4 42 0 15
L. Price 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
L. Price 3 36 0 19
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
D. Rencher 4 26 0 12
J. Lay 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Lay 1 20 0 20
D. Swinney 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Swinney 2 11 0 11
W. Brown 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Brown 1 8 0 8
C. Groomes 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Groomes 1 8 0 8
B. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
B. Spector 2 8 0 5
J. Banks 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Banks 1 5 0 5
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Lawrence 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Johnson 0-0 0 1
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
T. Muse 0-0 0 4
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Terrell 0-0 0 2
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Wallace 0-0 0 2
C. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Smith 0-0 0 1
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Kendrick 0-0 0 1
I. Simmons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Simmons 0-0 0 1
M. Goodrich 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Goodrich 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/15 61/61
B. Potter 9/15 0 61/61 88
S. Sawicki 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 6/6
S. Sawicki 1/2 0 6/6 9
J. Skalski 47 LB
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
J. Skalski 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58% 2252 11 4 115.4
R. Hilinski 220/379 2252 11 4
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 168 0 0 107.5
D. Joyner 16/28 168 0 0
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 142 1 2 90.8
J. Bentley 16/30 142 1 2
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
S. Smith 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 625 5
T. Feaster 112 625 5 37
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 478 4
R. Dowdle 99 478 4 35
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 232 3
M. Denson 39 232 3 57
K. Harris 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 178 4
K. Harris 20 178 4 75
D. Fenwick 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 111 0
D. Fenwick 22 111 0 18
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 107 1
D. Joyner 29 107 1 41
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
B. Edwards 2 22 0 15
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Charlton 1 10 0 10
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
S. Smith 3 8 0 5
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Vann 1 5 0 5
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
P. White 1 3 0 3
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
O. Smith 1 -1 0 0
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -5 0
J. Bentley 6 -5 0 9
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 -42 1
R. Hilinski 31 -42 1 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
71 816 6
B. Edwards 71 816 6 75
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 449 2
S. Smith 38 449 2 75
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 310 2
K. Markway 28 310 2 22
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 171 0
J. Vann 19 171 0 19
N. Muse 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 158 0
N. Muse 17 158 0 21
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 155 0
R. Dowdle 20 155 0 26
C. Dawkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 97 0
C. Dawkins 9 97 0 21
X. Legette 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 80 1
X. Legette 9 80 1 20
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 79 0
T. Feaster 13 79 0 14
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 64 1
O. Smith 8 64 1 17
T. Adkins 35 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 58 0
T. Adkins 3 58 0 29
C. Terrell 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 0
C. Terrell 4 56 0 20
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 46 0
D. Joyner 6 46 0 13
K. Harris 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
K. Harris 3 26 0 11
J. Urich 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Urich 1 11 0 11
K. Toney 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Toney 1 0 0 0
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -14 0
R. Hilinski 2 -14 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Wonnum 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Wonnum 0-0 0 1
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Roderick 0-0 0 2
J. Dixon 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Dixon 0-0 0 1
J. Robinson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Robinson 0-0 0 1
E. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Jones 0-0 0 2
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
I. Mukuamu 0-0 0 4
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Brunson 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
17/21 25/25
P. White 17/21 0 25/25 76
W. Tommie 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/5
W. Tommie 0/0 0 4/5 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
