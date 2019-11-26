Drive Chart
No. 8 Minnesota, No. 12 Wisconsin battle for more than Axe

  • FLM
  • Nov 26, 2019

For possibly the first time ever, the Paul Bunyan Axe will be the least meaningful thing at stake between Wisconsin and Minnesota.

With ESPN's "College GameDay" show traveling to Minneapolis for the first time ever, the Big Ten West title and a trip to the conference championship game going to the winner -- and possible College Football Playoff opportunities still in play -- there might not be a bigger rendition of the Wisconsin-Minnesota rivalry when the No. 8 Golden Gophers host the No. 12 Badgers on Saturday.

The winner will advance to face Ohio State in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis on Dec. 7.

A few weeks after hosting and then beating Penn State in what was dubbed the biggest Minnesota home game in years, this game against Wisconsin will have even more hype.

"It's quite an accomplishment when everybody picked us to finish sixth in the West," Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said. "I remember telling everyone in January that I really liked this football team. I couldn't promise what they were going to do and had no idea what was going to happen. But I really liked this football team."

In addition to wanting to get back to Indianapolis and earn a rematch with the Buckeyes, Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) wants to earn payback for a 37-15 loss to the Golden Gophers last year in Madison.

The win snapped Minnesota's 14-game losing streak to Wisconsin and was only the third time since 1995 that the Golden Gophers (10-1, 7-1) claimed possession of the axe, and Minnesota wasn't shy about boasting how much the program enjoyed having it over the offseason.

Fleck and others at the school took the axe around the state to show it off throughout the offseason, although Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said he wasn't perturbed by that, at least publicly.

"They can do what they want to do," Chryst said. "They earned the right to have it. I didn't spend a lot of time following or tracking it. Last year, they beat us."

The game will feature two high-scoring offenses that produce points in different ways.

Minnesota runs a lot of spread and run-pass option concepts, which has produced a 1,000-yard rusher in Rodney Smith and two receivers with over 1,000 yards in Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan has thrown for 2,679 yards and 26 touchdowns.

"We don't run the same things all the time," Fleck said. "We are evolving it and making a really good game plan based on the defenses we see. The credit goes to the players."

On the other side, Wisconsin is powered by a terrific offensive line paving the way for one of the nation's top running backs, junior Jonathan Taylor, who has rushed for 1,685 yards and 18 touchdowns this season in a record-setting career.

If Wisconsin and Taylor can churn out yards, the Badgers could control the clock and keep Minnesota's high-powered offense off the field.

"The axe is symbolic and it's awesome to be part of a rivalry such as this," Chryst said. "It's a symbol of who won that year. Our guys know the history of this rivalry and understand what's in it for this year. The biggest thing that matters is that they focus on playing the game."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 2029 15 4 157.8
J. Coan 181/249 2029 15 4
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 73 0 0 151.3
G. Mertz 9/10 73 0 0
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
C. Wolf 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
261 1685 18
J. Taylor 261 1685 18 72
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 321 2
N. Watson 70 321 2 27
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 176 2
G. Groshek 35 176 2 23
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 136 1
K. Pryor 6 136 1 66
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 122 1
A. Cruickshank 11 122 1 27
B. Shaw 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 106 1
B. Shaw 15 106 1 42
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 86 1
D. Davis III 6 86 1 29
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 62 1
J. Chenal 17 62 1 11
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 34 0
A. Taylor 6 34 0 11
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 31 1
M. Stokke 9 31 1 5
B. Schipper 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
B. Schipper 8 25 0 8
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Wolf 1 9 0 9
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
G. Mertz 2 6 0 10
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
J. Dunn 1 3 1 3
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 -33 2
J. Coan 43 -33 2 25
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Cephus 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 606 5
Q. Cephus 40 606 5 52
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 310 2
J. Ferguson 26 310 2 28
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 257 2
A. Taylor 21 257 2 55
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 252 0
K. Pryor 18 252 0 35
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 195 1
D. Davis III 25 195 1 14
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 191 0
G. Groshek 24 191 0 20
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 162 4
J. Taylor 20 162 4 36
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 1
J. Dunn 5 41 1 18
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
A. Cruickshank 3 29 0 19
A. Krumholz 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Krumholz 2 20 0 14
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
M. Stokke 2 20 0 13
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Chenal 3 15 0 12
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
N. Watson 2 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Wildgoose 0-0 0 1
C. Wilder 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Wilder 0-0 0 1
N. Burks 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Burks 0-0 0 1
J. Torchio 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Torchio 0-0 0 1
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
E. Burrell 0-0 0 3
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Sanborn 0-0 0 2
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Baun 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/15 50/51
C. Larsh 10/15 0 50/51 80
Z. Hintze 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
Z. Hintze 1/1 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 2679 26 5 187.2
T. Morgan 171/252 2679 26 5
J. Clark 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 39 0 0 427.6
J. Clark 1/1 39 0 0
C. Kramer 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100
C. Kramer 0/2 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
201 1063 8
R. Smith 201 1063 8 64
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 425 6
M. Ibrahim 89 425 6 21
S. Brooks 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 386 2
S. Brooks 66 386 2 28
S. Green 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 88 5
S. Green 24 88 5 25
T. Potts 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 51 1
T. Potts 7 51 1 24
C. Wiley 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 32 0
C. Wiley 11 32 0 7
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 24 1
B. Williams 17 24 1 14
P. Jelen 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
P. Jelen 3 22 0 13
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Johnson 1 -1 0 0
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 -39 1
T. Morgan 53 -39 1 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
66 1025 10
T. Johnson 66 1025 10 73
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 1023 10
R. Bateman 51 1023 10 66
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 348 5
C. Autman-Bell 24 348 5 70
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 121 0
D. Douglas 12 121 0 29
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 62 0
R. Smith 6 62 0 20
J. Paulson 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
J. Paulson 4 51 0 24
H. Van Dyne 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 0
H. Van Dyne 1 39 0 39
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 1
B. Spann-Ford 3 26 1 13
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
M. Ibrahim 3 13 0 15
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
B. Williams 1 10 0 10
C. Wiley 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Wiley 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 7 0
A. Winfield Jr. 0-0 0 7
C. Williamson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Williamson 0-0 0 1
P. Howard 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Howard 0-0 0 1
K. Thomas 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Thomas 0-0 0 1
J. Howden 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Howden 0-0 0 1
K. Martin 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Martin 0-0 0 2
C. Durr 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Durr 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lantz 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/9 41/43
M. Lantz 6/9 0 41/43 59
B. Walker 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 6/7
B. Walker 3/4 0 6/7 15
M. Tarbutt 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
M. Tarbutt 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
