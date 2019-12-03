Drive Chart
HAWAII
BOISE

No. 19 Boise St. aims to beat Hawaii

  • Dec 03, 2019

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin says all his program cares about is winning championships and he doesn't like discussing what-if scenarios.

But there is plenty more on the line for the No. 19 Broncos when they host Hawaii on Saturday in the Mountain West championship game on the blue turf.

A Cotton Bowl bid is up for grabs for the top conference champion of the Group of Five leagues. The Broncos (11-1) are one of four teams in the running, with No. 17 Memphis (11-1) and No. 20 Cincinnati (10-2) of the American Athletic Conference and No. 21 Appalachian State (11-1) of the Sun Belt being the others.

The situation is muddled due to the fact Memphis beat Cincinnati in last weekend's regular-season finale and the two teams play again Saturday in the conference title game.

Basically, Boise State (11-1) needs a win over the Rainbow Warriors and then will have to wait until the following day to see if the CFP selection committee made them the highest-ranked team of the quartet.

A loss to Hawaii would eliminate the Broncos. But even a win might not be enough as Memphis figures to remain higher ranked if it wins and Cincinnati is positioned to possibly leapfrog Boise State if it wins the rematch.

But Harsin figures that is a discussion for Sunday. He is more worried about Hawaii, a club Boise State defeated 59-37 on Oct. 12 in Boise.

"There is an opportunity for a championship, which was the ultimate goal," Harsin said during a press conference. "Then we go from there."

The Rainbow Warriors (9-4) have rattled off four straight victories, including a 14-11 victory over San Diego State on Nov. 23 to claim the West Division crown. The winning streak is the program's longest since claiming six in a row in 2010.

Hawaii last recorded a 10-win season in that same 2010 campaign, and everyone understands there are going to be two chances to get there again, counting a postseason bowl game.

"Big week ahead for us," Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich told reporters of the Mountain West title game. "Big opportunity for the university and the program."

Junior quarterback Cole McDonald has passed for 3,401 yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and four receivers have caught more than 50 passes -- senior Cedric Byrd II (91 catches for 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns), junior Jared Smart (76 for 915, three scores), senior Jason-Matthew Sharsh (73 for 749, four TDs) and senior JoJo Ward (55 for 906, 11 TDs).

Cold temperatures of around 45 degrees await in Boise but McDonald said he is OK with the weather situation.

"It is nice to get in some little cold sweater weather," McDonald told reporters. "We're really excited. We played them one time. They are a good team. We just need to go in there and execute."

Playing in Boise has traditionally been a difficult chore for the Rainbow Warriors. October's loss dropped them to 0-7 and the average margin of defeat actually lowered to 33.1 points.

Meanwhile, Boise State, which qualified for the game by winning the Mountain Division, has some clarity to its quarterback situation.

Senior Jaylon Henderson will make his fourth straight start and this week he is listed atop the depth chart for the first time.

"That says it all right there, without getting into too much detail," Harsin said of the adjustment of the depth chart. "We made a change. Jaylon's been playing well. Jaylon has proven himself. He's done a really good job."

Henderson has passed for eight touchdowns and has been intercepted once in his three starts. He also rushed for a score during the span in which the Broncos averaged 43 points.

Harsin said true freshman Hank Bachmeier (shoulder) and sophomore Chase Cord (hand) are available. Bachmeier, the initial starter, has played just once since Oct. 12, and Cord last played on Nov. 9.

Harsin doesn't understand the fuss over who plays quarterback.

"We move receivers around or we change DBs or a linebacker and nobody says a word," Harsin said. "You change a quarterback and it's like 'what's happening?' And that's just not how we operate."

1234T
Hawaii 9-4 -----
19 Boise State 11-1 -----
Albertsons Stadium Boise, Idaho
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Hawaii
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. McDonald 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.8% 3401 29 13 147.6
C. McDonald 278/429 3401 29 13
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58% 907 8 3 139.2
C. Cordeiro 69/119 907 8 3
J. Uahinui 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 14 1 0 182.5
J. Uahinui 1/3 14 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Reed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
152 804 7
M. Reed 152 804 7 31
C. McDonald 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 398 6
C. McDonald 80 398 6 76
F. Holly III 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 292 2
F. Holly III 52 292 2 32
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 219 3
C. Cordeiro 39 219 3 26
H. Keliiliki 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 85 0
H. Keliiliki 17 85 0 23
D. Furuta 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 61 1
D. Furuta 11 61 1 17
L. Victor 85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 49 0
L. Victor 2 49 0 42
C. Byrd II 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 34 0
C. Byrd II 3 34 0 29
J. Sharsh 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Sharsh 2 10 0 7
M. Stovall 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Stovall 1 0 0 0
J. Uahinui 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
J. Uahinui 1 -8 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Byrd II 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
91 1049 10
C. Byrd II 91 1049 10 46
J. Smart 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
76 915 3
J. Smart 76 915 3 26
J. Ward 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 906 11
J. Ward 55 906 11 71
J. Sharsh 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
73 749 4
J. Sharsh 73 749 4 30
M. Stovall 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 248 4
M. Stovall 18 248 4 59
K. Noa 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 120 1
K. Noa 4 120 1 57
N. Mardner 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 107 1
N. Mardner 3 107 1 50
L. Victor 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 80 3
L. Victor 9 80 3 17
J. Phillips 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 0
J. Phillips 5 52 0 18
R. Funkhouser 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 1
R. Funkhouser 4 36 1 14
M. Ealy 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
M. Ealy 1 19 0 19
D. Furuta 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 17 0
D. Furuta 4 17 0 8
M. Reed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
M. Reed 2 11 0 6
F. Holly III 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
F. Holly III 2 7 0 0
J. Johnson 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Johnson 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Scott 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Scott 0-0 0 1
I. Okeke 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
I. Okeke 0-0 0 3
R. Farris II 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Farris II 0-0 0 1
S. Matautia 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
S. Matautia 0-0 0 2
K. Hicks 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Hicks 0-0 0 1
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Kaneshiro 0-0 0 2
C. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Davis 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Meskell 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/14 58/58
R. Meskell 8/14 0 58/58 82
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 1760 9 4 151.1
H. Bachmeier 122/193 1760 9 4
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 820 9 1 154.4
J. Henderson 64/104 820 9 1
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 670 9 3 142.7
C. Cord 57/96 670 9 3
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
J. Hightower 1/1 4 0 0
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 1 0 446.8
K. Shakir 1/1 2 1 0
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
C. Thomas 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
165 912 7
G. Holani 165 912 7 50
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 413 6
R. Mahone 84 413 6 28
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 259 2
A. Van Buren 61 259 2 32
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 147 0
J. Hightower 14 147 0 35
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 100 2
C. Cord 25 100 2 29
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 89 1
J. Henderson 29 89 1 23
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 61 2
K. Shakir 15 61 2 14
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 51 1
A. Butler 7 51 1 23
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 49 1
H. Bachmeier 39 49 1 18
D. Smith 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
D. Smith 8 31 0 16
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 1
C. Thomas 2 22 1 12
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 1
O. Evans 1 17 1 17
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 1
G. Collingham 2 4 1 2
E. Cleveland 76 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
E. Cleveland 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 859 7
J. Hightower 45 859 7 76
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 745 5
K. Shakir 53 745 5 50
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 499 5
C. Thomas 37 499 5 36
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 313 2
A. Butler 27 313 2 25
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 226 1
J. Bates 19 226 1 28
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 167 1
O. Evans 15 167 1 32
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 166 2
G. Holani 21 166 2 25
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 101 3
G. Collingham 10 101 3 24
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 72 0
R. Mahone 8 72 0 27
S. Cobbs 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 44 1
S. Cobbs 1 44 1 44
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 43 1
A. Van Buren 7 43 1 12
M. Pistone 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
M. Pistone 2 21 0 14
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jones 0-0 0 1
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Nawahine 0-0 0 2
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Weaver 0-0 0 1
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Wickersham 0-0 0 1
J. Walker 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Walker 0-0 0 1
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Kaniho 0-0 0 1
E. Tyler 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Tyler 0-0 0 1
K. Buffalo 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Buffalo 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/15 56/57
E. Sachse 13/15 0 56/57 95
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
J. Velazquez 1/2 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
