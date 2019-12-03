Drive Chart
LALAF
APLST

No. 21 Appalachian St. seeks Sun Belt history vs. Louisiana

  • FLM
  • Dec 03, 2019

No. 21 Appalachian St. seeks Sun Belt history vs. Louisiana

No. 21 Appalachian State and Louisiana are no strangers when they hook up again on Saturday afternoon at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

The teams will tangle in the Sun Belt Conference championship game, marking the fourth meeting in a two-season period, with Appalachian State winning the past three encounters.

"Everybody understands what the game is about, it's about who's going to win the Sun Belt Conference championship," first-year Appalachian State coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. "There's going to be some natural 'want to get it done.'"

Appalachian State won 17-7 on the road in a regular-season meeting Oct. 9. The Mountaineers won the 2018 regular-season matchup and again at home in the conference championship game. Of those past three results, the 30-19 final in last December's title game marked the largest margin.

"To assume the game will be similar in nature to the one we played previously would be a false narrative going into the game," Drinkwitz said. "I think both teams have changed. ... We played Week 5, so there have been a lot of transitions from then to where we are now, so we're trying to create new opportunities."

Appalachian State's 11-1 record is the best 12-game mark in Sun Belt Conference history.

Louisiana (10-2), which won the West Division, has secured a school-record win total.

"Both teams have improved since that (first) game)," said second-year Louisiana coach Billy Napier. "At that time of the year, it just turned out to be that type of game. Both defenses played really well."

This is the first matchup of teams with 10 or more victories in Sun Belt Conference history.

"A pretty neat opportunity for us as a conference," Drinkwitz said.

The Mountaineers have won all seven previous meetings in the series, including four times at home.

Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas had a pair of 7-yard touchdown runs in the first meeting with the Ragin' Cajuns.

The Ragin' Cajuns haven't lost since the Appalachian State game. That six-game winning streak includes four victories by 17 points or more.

"Our team has made improvement and we're excited with the opportunity to win a conference championship," Napier said. "We're enjoying this process of getting ready. We've made incremental improvements over time. I think we've seen a lot of young players gain confidence."

Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis has made 20 touchdown tosses. He has thrown his past 135 passes without an interception.

"They've got some big receivers who create some difficult matchups," Drinkwitz said.

Both teams have 1,000-yard rushers, with Darrynton Evans (1,250) of Appalachian State and Elijah Mitchell (1,007) of Louisiana.

"They control the game with their run game," Drinkwitz said. "... They're not the same team we've played. I think they've improved tremendously since the first time we played."

This is the second year in a row that the title game is set for Boone.

"We worked extremely hard to get this home-field advantage," Drinkwitz said.

The Mountaineers showed in one game without big-play receiver Corey Sutton, who's out for the rest of the season, that they have other weapons in their regular-season finale last Friday in a 48-13 win at Troy.

"What you try to do is spread out the opportunities to the rest of the team and see if other guys can step up," Drinkwitz said.

Appalachian State is seeking to be the first Sun Belt team and the first Football Bowl Championship team from the state of North Carolina to win 12 games in a season.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
Louisiana 10-2 -----
21 App. St. 11-1 -----
Kidd Brewer Stadium Boone, North Carolina
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 2450 20 3 152.7
L. Lewis 200/305 2450 20 3
J. Magalei 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 224 1 0 150.4
J. Magalei 20/28 224 1 0
C. Fields 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 144.8
C. Fields 3/3 16 0 0
J. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 234.4
J. Williams 1/1 16 0 0
C. McDowell 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
C. McDowell 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
169 1007 14
E. Mitchell 169 1007 14 44
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 818 6
R. Calais 104 818 6 83
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 777 11
T. Ragas 104 777 11 75
C. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 334 4
C. Smith 32 334 4 80
T. Wisham 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 133 0
T. Wisham 15 133 0 29
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 127 3
L. Lewis 54 127 3 19
A. Johnson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 83 1
A. Johnson 12 83 1 32
M. Orphey Jr. 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 1
M. Orphey Jr. 3 22 1 16
C. Fields 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Fields 1 4 0 4
N. Ralston 22 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
N. Ralston 1 1 0 1
J. Magalei 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
J. Magalei 2 -2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Bradley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 760 7
J. Bradley 48 760 7 74
J. Bell 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 416 1
J. Bell 31 416 1 36
J. Jackson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 320 0
J. Jackson 19 320 0 51
P. Leblanc 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 218 2
P. Leblanc 24 218 2 53
J. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 200 1
J. Williams 15 200 1 28
N. Johnson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 89 2
N. Johnson 10 89 2 19
N. Ralston 22 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 84 4
N. Ralston 12 84 4 24
C. Gossett 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 80 0
C. Gossett 11 80 0 16
C. Allen 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 1
C. Allen 6 79 1 24
P. Migl 24 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 77 0
P. Migl 6 77 0 22
B. Smith Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 74 0
B. Smith Jr. 7 74 0 16
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 69 1
R. Calais 8 69 1 34
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 69 0
E. Mitchell 9 69 0 31
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 1
T. Ragas 6 60 1 19
B. Legendre 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
B. Legendre 4 38 0 13
H. Bergeron 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 1
H. Bergeron 3 29 1 17
D. Pauley 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
D. Pauley 2 23 0 16
K. Carter 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Carter 1 11 0 11
C. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Smith 1 10 0 10
C. Turner 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Turner 1 8 0 8
A. Allen 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Allen 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Wilson 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Wilson 0-0 0 1
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Jacquet III 0-0 0 2
A. Washington 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
A. Washington 0-0 0 3
K. Pedescleaux 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Pedescleaux 0-0 0 1
B. Trahan 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Trahan 0-0 0 2
K. Greenhouse 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Greenhouse 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Artigue 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/17 57/58
S. Artigue 13/17 0 57/58 96
K. Almendares 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/3
K. Almendares 0/1 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.8% 2427 24 6 149.1
Z. Thomas 203/318 2427 24 6
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 92 2 0 276.1
J. Huesman 5/7 92 2 0
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
D. Evans 1/1 14 0 0
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
M. Williams 0/1 0 0 0
R. Anderson 22 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
R. Anderson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
217 1250 16
D. Evans 217 1250 16 87
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 520 4
M. Williams Jr. 99 520 4 35
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 387 7
Z. Thomas 82 387 7 50
R. Anderson 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 223 2
R. Anderson 33 223 2 67
D. Harrington 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 204 1
D. Harrington 38 204 1 22
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 47 1
J. Virgil 9 47 1 21
N. Clark 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 43 0
N. Clark 11 43 0 12
C. Peoples 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
C. Peoples 3 23 0 17
G. Montgomery 45 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
G. Montgomery 4 16 0 7
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
M. Williams 3 5 0 3
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Hennigan 1 4 0 4
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Huesman 1 1 0 0
J. Gibbs 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
J. Gibbs 2 -2 0 32
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 673 4
T. Hennigan 54 673 4 60
C. Sutton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 601 7
C. Sutton 41 601 7 54
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 560 4
M. Williams 51 560 4 43
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 312 4
J. Virgil 20 312 4 73
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 130 3
D. Evans 16 130 3 25
K. Watson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 104 1
K. Watson 9 104 1 19
H. Pearson 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 67 0
H. Pearson 7 67 0 16
C. Reed 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 2
C. Reed 6 56 2 22
C. Wells 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 1
C. Wells 1 17 1 17
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Williams Jr. 1 7 0 7
R. Casey 16 K
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Casey 1 4 0 4
R. Anderson 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
R. Anderson 2 0 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Davis-Gaither 0-0 0 1
J. Fehr 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Fehr 0-0 0 1
N. Ross 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Ross 0-0 0 1
D. Taylor 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Taylor 0-0 0 1
S. Jolly 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0
S. Jolly 0-0 0 5
W. Edwards 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Edwards 0-0 0 1
D. Franklin 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Franklin 0-0 0 1
N. Cook 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Cook 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/14 62/63
C. Staton 9/14 0 62/63 89
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores