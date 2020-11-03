|
|
|LIB
|VATECH
No. 25 Liberty faces Virginia Tech, chasing first 7-0 start
No. 25 Liberty faces Virginia Tech, chasing first 7-0 start
Ranked in just its second season at the FBS level, No. 25 Liberty will try to start a season with seven consecutive wins for the first time when it takes on unranked Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Blacksburg, Virginia.
The Flames (6-0) matched the program's best start with a 56-35 win at Southern Mississippi on Oct. 24 in their most recent outing, their third win over a Conference USA opponent this season. Liberty will seek its second victory over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent against the Hokies (4-2).
The Flames also posted wins over Western Kentucky and Florida International of C-USA and knocked off Syracuse of the ACC 38-21 on Oct. 17.
The Flames' 6-0 start matches similar starts in 1989 and 2008 when they competed as an FCS team. Their current eight-game winning streak going back to last season is their second-longest to the 11-game streak compiled over the 2007-08 seasons.
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said he knows his Flames will face their toughest test yet in the Hokies, who rebounded from a 23-16 loss at Wake Forest for a 42-35 victory at Louisville last week.
"No one has stopped them yet," Freeze said. "That will be our challenge -- to try to keep them out of the end zone and hold them to field goals."
Both teams have scintillating quarterbacks. Auburn transfer Malik Willis, who once was recruited by Virginia Tech as a defensive back, has averaged a team-best 99 yards a game rushing with six touchdowns and has passed for about 224 yards a game for Liberty despite missing one game because of an elbow injury.
He accounted for a school-record seven touchdowns -- six of them passing -- against Southern Mississippi last week.
"He played really well outside of about four or five plays," Freeze said. "Quarterbacks, when they make mistakes, it is kind of glaring. But when they do well, it's glaring, too."
Tech's Hendon Hooker bounced back from a three-interception day against Wake Forest to complete all 10 of his pass attempts for 183 yards against Louisville. He rushed for 68 yards and three scores.
"That's what he's done basically every game he's played except for one," Tech coach Justin Fuente said. "He hasn't won every game as a starter, but he's played pretty well, with the exception of one game."
Hooker missed Tech's first two games because of an undisclosed medical issue and has rushed for 359 yards, second to Khalil Herbert's 803, and has passed for 653 yards and four touchdowns in four outings.
Both teams have productive running attacks. The Flames have averaged 255.5 yards a game on the ground, the Hokies 290.2, sixth and fourth nationally, respectively.
Freeze considers his Flames underdogs in their second meeting with the Hokies, who won the first 36-13 in 2016.
"They're bigger, faster, stronger and deeper," he said of the Hokies. "When you see that in terms of a coach, you know that it's an uphill climb. Until we get a depth chart that's similar to theirs, I'll probably always feel that way."
He is not conceding a loss, however.
"You can always find a way to win some of those games," he said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Willis
|M. Willis
|88/131
|1122
|9
|1
|
C. Ferguson
|C. Ferguson
|14/25
|96
|3
|0
|
J. Bennett
|J. Bennett
|4/5
|77
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Willis
|M. Willis
|71
|495
|6
|0
|
J. Mack
|J. Mack
|68
|376
|2
|0
|
S. Louis
|S. Louis
|45
|374
|3
|0
|
P. Pickett
|P. Pickett
|62
|308
|3
|0
|
T. Henderson
|T. Henderson
|8
|31
|0
|0
|
D. Douglas
|D. Douglas
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
D. Stubbs
|D. Stubbs
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|
C. Ferguson
|C. Ferguson
|4
|-18
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stubbs
|D. Stubbs
|27
|375
|3
|0
|
K. Shaa
|K. Shaa
|15
|188
|2
|0
|
D. Douglas
|D. Douglas
|17
|183
|2
|0
|
C. Yarbrough
|C. Yarbrough
|7
|149
|0
|0
|
C. Daniels
|C. Daniels
|5
|84
|1
|0
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|6
|63
|0
|0
|
N. Frith
|N. Frith
|3
|56
|1
|0
|
J. Lofton
|J. Lofton
|3
|51
|0
|0
|
J. Huntley
|J. Huntley
|5
|48
|1
|0
|
S. Louis
|S. Louis
|4
|43
|0
|0
|
C. Barrett
|C. Barrett
|4
|28
|2
|0
|
B. Brumm
|B. Brumm
|4
|21
|1
|0
|
P. Pickett
|P. Pickett
|3
|10
|0
|0
|
J. Mack
|J. Mack
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Faulks
|J. Faulks
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Megginson
|C. Megginson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Scruggs
|J. Scruggs
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Haskins
|M. Haskins
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Butler
|A. Butler
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Barbir
|A. Barbir
|7/11
|0
|27/29
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker
|H. Hooker
|45/71
|653
|4
|3
|
B. Burmeister
|B. Burmeister
|23/51
|348
|1
|1
|
Q. Patterson II
|Q. Patterson II
|4/6
|75
|2
|0
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|1/1
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Herbert
|K. Herbert
|96
|803
|6
|0
|
H. Hooker
|H. Hooker
|62
|359
|7
|0
|
R. Blackshear
|R. Blackshear
|52
|221
|2
|0
|
B. Burmeister
|B. Burmeister
|34
|140
|2
|0
|
T. Turner
|T. Turner
|6
|66
|1
|0
|
J. Holston
|J. Holston
|6
|54
|0
|0
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|3
|50
|0
|0
|
Q. Patterson II
|Q. Patterson II
|10
|47
|1
|0
|
O. Bradburn
|O. Bradburn
|1
|14
|0
|0
|
J. Mitchell
|J. Mitchell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mitchell
|J. Mitchell
|18
|311
|4
|0
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|17
|284
|2
|0
|
T. Turner
|T. Turner
|17
|254
|0
|0
|
K. Herbert
|K. Herbert
|5
|114
|1
|0
|
N. Gallo
|N. Gallo
|6
|57
|0
|0
|
R. Blackshear
|R. Blackshear
|5
|29
|0
|0
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|4
|27
|0
|0
|
H. Hooker
|H. Hooker
|1
|20
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Deablo
|D. Deablo
|0-0
|0
|2
|
B. Murray
|B. Murray
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Taylor
|D. Taylor
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Matheny
|T. Matheny
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Conner
|C. Conner
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|12/15
|0
|22/22
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
EMICH
KENTST
0
066.5 O/U
-4
Wed 6:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
0
052.5 O/U
+20.5
Wed 6:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH
0
055 O/U
+3
Wed 7:00pm ESPN
-
BUFF
NILL
0
052 O/U
+14
Wed 7:00pm ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
0
055.5 O/U
-1
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
0
062.5 O/U
-24
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
0
056 O/U
-15.5
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
0
052.5 O/U
+3.5
Thu 9:00pm CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
0
059 O/U
+10.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
047.5 O/U
-9
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
0
060 O/U
+3
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
057 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
MEMP
0
064.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
22TEXAS
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
TULANE
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
DUKE
0
064 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
25LIB
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
23MICH
13IND
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ARIZST
20USC
0
058 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
IOWA
0
046 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
LALAF
0
066 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
NWEST
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TROY
GAS
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 2:00pm
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
056.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
USM
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
MISSST
0
046 O/U
-19.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
TXTECH
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSA
RICE
0
046.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MINN
ILL
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MD
PSU
0
063 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
058.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
058 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
HOU
6CINCY
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
0
063 O/U
-38
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
065.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
PITT
FSU
0
050.5 O/U
-2
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
0
046 O/U
+12.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
FAU
0
040 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm
-
7TXAM
SC
0
058.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UCLA
COLO
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TENN
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
STNFRD
12OREG
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
064.5 O/U
-38
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
1CLEM
4ND
0
051.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
0
055.5 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
065.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WASH
CAL
0
043 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
HAWAII
0
062.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC