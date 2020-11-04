|
Washington keeps QB mystery ahead of opener at Cal
When the Washington Huskies unveiled the first depth of the season for Saturday's season opener against the Cal Golden Bears in Berkeley, Calif., they listed their starters for each position in boldface type.
Except at quarterback. The Huskies listed four players -- all in bold.
First-year UW coach Jimmy Lake wasn't about to tip his hand for his first Pacific-12 Conference game.
"Great question," Lake said of his plan at quarterback. "I guess we will find out about 7:34 p.m. Pacific time, right around there on Saturday night."
The candidates range from graduate transfer Kevin Thomson, who was the Big Sky Conference's offensive player of the year last season at Sacramento State, to true freshman Ethan Garbers. Sophomore Jacob Sirmon and redshirt freshman Dylan Morris are the other candidates.
Lake wouldn't rule out playing more than one quarterback.
"If there's a guy that can just take over the reins and be the guy, then he'll be the guy," Lake said. "But ... if there's a two-headed monster back there, that's difficult to defend. We're going to do whatever is best for our team to make sure we get victories."
Thomson would seem to be the favorite after throwing for 3,216 yards and 27 TDs and rushing for 12 more scores last season for the Hornets of the Football Championship Subdivision. The other quarterbacks have combined to throw three college passes, all by Sirmon last season.
Cal has no such question under center, as junior Chase Garbers is the most experienced quarterback in the Pac-12. And yes, he's the older brother of the UW freshman.
"Experience this year will be a huge part of anyone's success, especially with the shortened season that we have," Chase Garbers said. "I think we're one of the most experienced teams in the Pac-12 this year and that will help us with where we want to succeed."
The Golden Bears and Huskies, who both finished 8-5 overall and 4-5 in conference play last season, were ranked second and third, respectively, in the North Division in the Pac-12's preseason media poll, behind Oregon.
"Everybody's so energized to be back on the field after having the shelter in place and all the uncertainty that surrounded the summer," fourth-year Cal coach Justin Wilcox said.
The Golden Bears have plenty of skill position players returning on offense for new coordinator Bill Musgrave, who spent more than 20 years in the NFL.
Cal lost linebacker Evan Weaver, the conference's defensive player of the year in 2019, to graduation, but got a boost when cornerback Camryn Bynum, who has started all 38 games since the start of the 2017 season, decided to forgo the NFL draft and return to school.
Washington lost a pair of defensive standouts -- linemen Levi Onwuzurike and Joe Tryon decided to bypass the season and get ready for the NFL draft. But the Huskies expect to have a strong secondary led by Elijah Molden, a first-team, all-conference pick last season.
"It's going to be different, it's going to be a new transition, but I think we're going to be OK," Molden said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
