Hoosiers try to live up to No. 10 ranking, face MSU
For 10th-ranked Indiana, the season has been about breaking down barriers and preconceived notions of its football program.
The Hoosiers (3-0 overall) will get another chance to show how far they have progressed when they visit Michigan State in a Big Ten rivalry game Saturday.
Indiana this week cracked the Top 10 of The Associated Press football poll for the first time since 1969. At 3-0 in league play, Indiana is off to its best start in the Big Ten since 1988.
Next on the Hoosiers' long list of goals is gaining the Old Brass Spittoon, a trophy they haven't won since 2016. Indiana came close last season, falling 40-31 at Michigan State in a game that came down to the final minutes.
Fourth-year Indiana coach Tom Allen called it "a trophy game for us here that we have placed a high value on ... and have not been able to obtain that trophy since I have been the head coach here. And so, (we're) just really excited about our opportunity to play a very tough, hard-nosed, hard-playing football team that we know is going to be playing their best football."
Indiana has raced to a perfect start behind a defense that has forced eight takeaways, plus a balanced offense led by sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and running back Stevie Scott III. Penix passed for a career-high 342 yards and three touchdowns in Indiana's 38-21 win over Michigan last week, while Scott rushed for a season-high 97 yards and two TDs.
"We have been having a great season so far, but the season is not over," Penix said. "We still have games that we are looking forward to, like Michigan State this weekend. This is a great program, so we have to come with a positive mind set."
Penix is 8-1 as a starting quarterback, with his loss coming at Michigan State last season.
"As the starting quarterback, when there is a big win, you are the one that is getting a lot of the recognition," Penix said. "For me, the main role I have is showing the team that we cannot be complacent."
Michigan State (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten) has won three straight against Indiana and 10 of their past 11 meetings. The Spartans are looking to bounce back from last week's 49-7 loss at Iowa. Spartans starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi was intercepted three times in that game.
"We've got a lot of work to do at quarterback, at every position," Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said.
In his first season at Michigan State, Tucker is still trying to build a cohesive team after losing 15 starters from last season. Junior receiver Jalen Nailor has provided a spark with 12 catches for 271 yards and a TD. But the Spartans have been unable to get their ground game going, averaging a league-worst 78.3 yards a game.
Tucker added a segment during Michigan State's practice on Monday to address fundamentals.
"You cannot scheme your way out of a game if you don't play with fundamentals and physical and mental toughness," he said.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr.
|M. Penix Jr.
|66/112
|750
|7
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott III
|S. Scott III
|65
|235
|4
|0
|
S. James
|S. James
|16
|62
|0
|0
|
M. Penix Jr.
|M. Penix Jr.
|12
|6
|2
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Philyor
|W. Philyor
|21
|252
|1
|0
|
T. Fryfogle
|T. Fryfogle
|13
|224
|2
|0
|
M. Marshall
|M. Marshall
|7
|82
|1
|0
|
P. Hendershot
|P. Hendershot
|12
|78
|3
|0
|
J. Hewitt
|J. Hewitt
|2
|46
|0
|0
|
J. Swinton
|J. Swinton
|3
|40
|0
|0
|
S. Scott III
|S. Scott III
|7
|19
|0
|0
|
S. James
|S. James
|1
|9
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. King
|J. King
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. McFadden
|M. McFadden
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|0-0
|0
|3
|
D. Matthews
|D. Matthews
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell
|C. Campbell
|6/6
|0
|11/11
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Lombardi
|R. Lombardi
|65/112
|869
|6
|5
|
P. Thorne
|P. Thorne
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Simmons
|J. Simmons
|37
|132
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward
|C. Heyward
|23
|56
|0
|0
|
E. Collins
|E. Collins
|16
|17
|0
|0
|
B. Wright
|B. Wright
|6
|13
|0
|0
|
J. Nailor
|J. Nailor
|2
|11
|0
|0
|
A. Williams Jr.
|A. Williams Jr.
|3
|6
|0
|0
|
J. Reed
|J. Reed
|4
|5
|0
|0
|
T. Hunt
|T. Hunt
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
R. Lombardi
|R. Lombardi
|17
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Nailor
|J. Nailor
|12
|271
|1
|0
|
R. White
|R. White
|10
|223
|1
|0
|
J. Reed
|J. Reed
|13
|153
|2
|0
|
C. Heyward
|C. Heyward
|9
|52
|2
|0
|
M. Dotson
|M. Dotson
|5
|50
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons
|J. Simmons
|4
|30
|0
|0
|
T. Gillison
|T. Gillison
|3
|26
|0
|0
|
C. McDonald
|C. McDonald
|2
|15
|0
|0
|
B. Wright
|B. Wright
|1
|13
|0
|0
|
T. Mosley
|T. Mosley
|1
|11
|0
|0
|
E. Collins
|E. Collins
|2
|9
|0
|0
|
T. Hunt
|T. Hunt
|1
|7
|0
|0
|
A. Williams Jr.
|A. Williams Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
T. Lockett Jr.
|T. Lockett Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Brown
|S. Brown
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin
|M. Coghlin
|4/6
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
