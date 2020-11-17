|
|
|NAL
|BYU
No. 8 BYU out to make playoff statement vs. North Alabama
No. 8 BYU begins the closing statement on its College Football Playoff case Saturday, hosting North Alabama in the Cougars' penultimate game of the 2020 season in Provo, Utah.
BYU (8-0) has not played a schedule conducive to playoff consideration in normal years, but the abnormality of 2020 could work in the Cougars' favor. They made their most emphatic statement their last time out, routing Boise State on the road, 51-17, on Nov. 6.
The game against North Alabama comes in the final week before the College Football Playoff committee begins releasing its weekly ratings on Nov. 24. The Cougars are scheduled to host San Diego State on Dec. 12 in their final regular-season game.
North Alabama (0-3), a Football Championship Subdivision member out of the Big South Conference, is playing its final game in an abbreviated fall season. The Lions may not be the gaudiest opponent for BYU's postseason resume, but in his news conference on Monday, Cougars coach Kalani Sitake offered high praise for their head coach, Chris Willis.
"He prepares his guys the right way," Sitake said. "He's had some really good mentors, and he's been at North Alabama a long time."
Willis' mentors include Mark Hudspeth and Terry Bowden, both of whom led North Alabama when it was a Division II powerhouse during the 2000s and 2010s. With Willis on staff as an assistant, the Lions played in 12 Division II Playoffs and in 2016, reached the national championship game.
North Alabama began the transition to the Football Championship Subdivision in 2018. The university opted for a four-game fall season in lieu of the Big South's spring 2021 season. The NCAA will hold its postseason in April and May; North Alabama is not eligible for the FCS Playoffs until 2022.
The Lions' truncated season has been trying, with the most recent loss a 24-13 decision at Southern Miss on Nov. 7. But Sitake cited their performance Oct. 3 in a 28-7 loss at Liberty, an undefeated independent program much like BYU.
"They held an explosive offense like Liberty to seven points in the first half," Sitake said. "You look at the other games, and they haven't given up more than 28 points."
In contrast, BYU is rolling up 45.3 points per game.
"What a year to play BYU, huh? What a year to play them," Willis said on his Monday coaches show.
"This will be the best football team I've ever coached against in my 20-something years of coaching," he said. "This is something you can look back at one day and say you were a part of, that you went up against a team of this caliber."
The Cougars' explosive offense starts with quarterback Zach Wilson, a budding Heisman Trophy candidate with 22 touchdown passes and eight scoring rushes on the season. Wilson went 22-of-28 passing for 360 yards and three touchdowns last time out at Boise State, and tacked on an additional rushing touchdown.
Wilson has thrown multiple touchdown passes in every game this season, and only been intercepted twice. North Alabama, meanwhile, has three picks in three games. Gerrell Green, who is responsible for one of the Lions' interceptions, also has two passes defensed and a forced fumble.
While North Alabama has been solid on defense, the Lions have struggled offensively. They come into Provo averaging just 49.7 rushing yards and 183 passing yards per game. They have scored a total of 37 points, and this week face a BYU defense that has held six of eight opponents below 20.
–Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|183.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|340.4
|
|
|49.7
|AVG RUSH YDS
|193.0
|
|
|232.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|533.4
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Dever
|B. Dever
|46/65
|383
|1
|2
|
R. Files
|R. Files
|16/25
|167
|1
|2
|
P. Driggers
|P. Driggers
|1/1
|-1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Driggers
|P. Driggers
|14
|74
|2
|0
|
R. Thompson
|R. Thompson
|21
|47
|0
|0
|
J. Howell
|J. Howell
|18
|36
|0
|0
|
B. Dever
|B. Dever
|20
|27
|0
|0
|
J. Byrd
|J. Byrd
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
J. Peavey
|J. Peavey
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
R. Files
|R. Files
|7
|-37
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Boykin
|D. Boykin
|10
|93
|0
|0
|
C. Hall
|C. Hall
|11
|87
|0
|0
|
P. Driggers
|P. Driggers
|8
|78
|0
|0
|
C. Swan
|C. Swan
|6
|75
|0
|0
|
A. Little
|A. Little
|6
|70
|1
|0
|
J. Byrd
|J. Byrd
|8
|47
|1
|0
|
J. Howell
|J. Howell
|8
|42
|0
|0
|
P. McKaufman
|P. McKaufman
|2
|39
|0
|0
|
R. Thompson
|R. Thompson
|4
|18
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Contorno
|S. Contorno
|3/3
|0
|3/3
|0
|
J. Gurley
|J. Gurley
|0/2
|0
|0/0
|0
|
G. Easterling
|G. Easterling
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilson
|Z. Wilson
|165/221
|2511
|21
|2
|
B. Romney
|B. Romney
|16/25
|196
|0
|1
|
N. Pau'u
|N. Pau'u
|1/2
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Allgeier
|T. Allgeier
|105
|710
|9
|0
|
L. Katoa
|L. Katoa
|61
|329
|5
|0
|
Z. Wilson
|Z. Wilson
|50
|158
|8
|0
|
D. Milne
|D. Milne
|10
|60
|0
|0
|
J. McChesney
|J. McChesney
|11
|56
|1
|0
|
R. Rehkow
|R. Rehkow
|1
|49
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson
|C. Jackson
|8
|47
|0
|0
|
S. Finau
|S. Finau
|10
|44
|0
|0
|
M. Davis
|M. Davis
|11
|42
|0
|0
|
K. Fonua
|K. Fonua
|9
|33
|0
|0
|
K. Epps
|K. Epps
|2
|18
|0
|0
|
M. Wake
|M. Wake
|5
|15
|2
|0
|
G. Romney
|G. Romney
|3
|10
|0
|0
|
T. Gunther
|T. Gunther
|2
|8
|0
|0
|
B. Romney
|B. Romney
|3
|6
|0
|0
|
C. Wester
|C. Wester
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
N. Pau'u
|N. Pau'u
|4
|3
|1
|0
|
T. Fall
|T. Fall
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Milne
|D. Milne
|45
|805
|6
|0
|
G. Romney
|G. Romney
|32
|648
|2
|0
|
N. Pau'u
|N. Pau'u
|26
|323
|1
|0
|
I. Rex
|I. Rex
|21
|251
|6
|0
|
L. Katoa
|L. Katoa
|15
|156
|3
|0
|
M. Wake
|M. Wake
|8
|114
|1
|0
|
T. Allgeier
|T. Allgeier
|10
|102
|0
|0
|
K. Hill
|K. Hill
|4
|70
|1
|0
|
C. Wheat
|C. Wheat
|3
|49
|1
|0
|
K. Epps
|K. Epps
|4
|39
|0
|0
|
M. Davis
|M. Davis
|3
|36
|0
|0
|
B. Cosper
|B. Cosper
|3
|31
|0
|0
|
K. Griffitts
|K. Griffitts
|1
|29
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson
|C. Jackson
|3
|26
|0
|0
|
H. Tuipulotu
|H. Tuipulotu
|1
|20
|0
|0
|
Z. Wilson
|Z. Wilson
|1
|16
|0
|0
|
S. Finau
|S. Finau
|2
|8
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Kaufusi
|I. Kaufusi
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Tooley
|M. Tooley
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Warner
|T. Warner
|0-0
|0
|2
|
P. Tanuvasa
|P. Tanuvasa
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Christensen
|C. Christensen
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd
|J. Oldroyd
|9/9
|0
|40/42
|0
|
J. Smith
|J. Smith
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
054.5 O/U
-19.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
0
060 O/U
-1.5
Fri 7:30pm BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
0
051 O/U
-33
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
055.5 O/U
-9.5
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
ILL
NEB
0
059 O/U
-16
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
064 O/U
+35.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
9IND
3OHIOST
0
066.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
SFA
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
068 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
ARK
0
063.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
6FLA
VANDY
0
068 O/U
+31.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
GAS
ARMY
0
040 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
057.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
063 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
0
052 O/U
+10
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
8BYU
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
MTSU
TROY
0
059.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWA
PSU
0
046.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
GAST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
CAL
OREGST
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
10WISC
19NWEST
0
044 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
UCLA
11OREG
0
064 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7CINCY
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
046.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
VATECH
PITT
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
UK
1BAMA
0
058 O/U
-30
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ABIL
UVA
0
061.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
050.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
056.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
053.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
21LIB
NCST
0
065 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
062 O/U
-5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
057 O/U
+14
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2