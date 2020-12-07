|
|
|UTAH
|COLO
Colorado faces Utah with Pac-12 title game hopes
The Colorado Buffaloes are the surprise of the Pac-12 Conference this season, and to complete an improbable -- albeit short -- turnaround within the conference they need to beat Utah on Friday and hope for some help from UCLA.
Colorado (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) remained undefeated after they overcame Arizona last week. And that is for a program that wasn't expected to do much this year after head coach Mel Tucker was hired away by Michigan State and his replacement, Karl Dorrell, had no spring practice to work in a new quarterback.
The Buffaloes have made it work and now have a chance to win the South Division and earn a spot in the Pac-12 title game.
The USC Trojans are 4-0 as well, with all their wins coming in conference. USC would win a tiebreaker with the Buffaloes if both teams win this weekend because the Trojans will finish with one more conference win. The Trojans play the Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.
It is a scenario that became possible when the game between USC and Colorado, scheduled for Nov. 29, was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within USC's program. One week earlier, Colorado had its game at Arizona State canceled for the same reasons with the Sun Devils.
Dorrell isn't focused on what-ifs, only what is in front of the team.
"We have to control what we have in front of us. We have done that so far," he said Monday. "The magnitude of the weeks, we are now in week five of the season for us, are vitally important for us to be in that picture. We are in pretty good shape. We need to take advantage of this opportunity that we are in. That is the goal of this week and the preparation in getting ready to play."
The Buffaloes moved into this week's AP poll at No. 21 thanks to quarterback Sam Noyer's steady play and the running of Jarek Broussard. Broussard has rushed for 733 yards in four games, with 301 coming in last week's win at Arizona. He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Broussard is ahead of Rashaan Salaam's four-game total when the late Colorado tailback won the 1994 Heisman Trophy.
"It means a lot to be in that kind of company with that sort of player," Broussard said.
Utah (1-2, 1-2) has its own dynamic tailback in Ty Jordan. The freshman ran for 167 yards and a touchdown in the Utes' 30-24 win over Oregon State on Saturday, a week after a costly fumble in a loss at Washington.
"It felt amazing. I can't explain it with words, it was so exhilarating," Jordan said. "I grew up my whole life wanting and dreaming to be a college athlete. Now I'm here. I'm experiencing my first couple of games and my first touchdown. I feel like I made my mom proud."
Jordan worked on holding onto the ball during practice leading up to the win over the Beavers.
"He made an absolute, concerted effort all week long to work on his ball security and he did just that," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|178.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|186.5
|
|
|187.7
|AVG RUSH YDS
|245.5
|
|
|365.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|432
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley
|J. Bentley
|50/78
|489
|3
|4
|
C. Rising
|C. Rising
|3/6
|45
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan
|T. Jordan
|44
|296
|1
|0
|
D. Brumfield
|D. Brumfield
|21
|85
|1
|0
|
J. Bentley
|J. Bentley
|19
|69
|1
|0
|
J. Wilmore
|J. Wilmore
|18
|62
|0
|0
|
M. Bernard
|M. Bernard
|7
|47
|0
|0
|
B. Kuithe
|B. Kuithe
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
B. Covey
|B. Covey
|2
|7
|0
|0
|
C. Rising
|C. Rising
|1
|-11
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Kuithe
|B. Kuithe
|16
|122
|0
|0
|
B. Thompson
|B. Thompson
|5
|113
|1
|0
|
T. Jordan
|T. Jordan
|7
|74
|0
|0
|
S. Enis
|S. Enis
|6
|55
|0
|0
|
B. Covey
|B. Covey
|4
|54
|1
|0
|
S. Nacua
|S. Nacua
|3
|29
|1
|0
|
D. Brumfield
|D. Brumfield
|5
|26
|0
|0
|
C. Fotheringham
|C. Fotheringham
|2
|22
|0
|0
|
D. Kincaid
|D. Kincaid
|1
|14
|0
|0
|
M. Bernard
|M. Bernard
|2
|13
|0
|0
|
D. Vele
|D. Vele
|2
|12
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Marks
|F. Marks
|0-0
|0
|1
|
Z. Vaughn
|Z. Vaughn
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Sewell
|N. Sewell
|0-0
|0
|1
|
V. Davis
|V. Davis
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding
|J. Redding
|4/4
|0
|8/8
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Noyer
|S. Noyer
|64/103
|742
|4
|4
|
T. Lytle
|T. Lytle
|2/2
|4
|0
|0
|
D. Stanley
|D. Stanley
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Broussard
|J. Broussard
|115
|733
|3
|0
|
S. Noyer
|S. Noyer
|38
|179
|5
|0
|
J. Mangham
|J. Mangham
|22
|36
|2
|0
|
J. Davis
|J. Davis
|14
|29
|0
|0
|
A. Clayton
|A. Clayton
|5
|27
|2
|0
|
D. Stanley
|D. Stanley
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stanley
|D. Stanley
|15
|246
|1
|0
|
L. Shenault
|L. Shenault
|14
|141
|0
|0
|
B. Russell
|B. Russell
|5
|77
|1
|0
|
B. Rice
|B. Rice
|5
|59
|1
|0
|
D. Arias
|D. Arias
|3
|55
|0
|0
|
M. Bell
|M. Bell
|5
|43
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon
|K. Nixon
|7
|41
|0
|0
|
J. Broussard
|J. Broussard
|4
|36
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|2
|17
|1
|0
|
C. Schmanski
|C. Schmanski
|3
|14
|0
|0
|
J. Mangham
|J. Mangham
|1
|10
|0
|0
|
M. Lynch
|M. Lynch
|2
|7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Wells
|C. Wells
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Bethel
|N. Bethel
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Appleton
|C. Appleton
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Price
|E. Price
|5/6
|0
|11/11
|0
|
J. Stefanou
|J. Stefanou
|0/2
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FAU
USM
0
043 O/U
+8.5
Thu 6:30pm CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
0
054.5 O/U
+6.5
Thu 7:00pm
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
0
062.5 O/U
-10.5
Fri 6:00pm ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
0
055 O/U
+11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAH
21COLO
0
049 O/U
-2
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 10:00pm CBSSN
-
WMICH
BALLST
0
068 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
056.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
0
053.5 O/U
+13
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
0
063.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
RUT
MD
0
058 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ILL
14NWEST
0
040.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
HOU
MEMP
0
062.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
NEB
0
059 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
EMICH
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
049.5 O/U
+24
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
1BAMA
ARK
0
068 O/U
+32
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
UAB
RICE
0
044 O/U
+7.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
059 O/U
-32.5
Sat 2:30pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
052.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
038 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm CBS
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
041.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
061 O/U
+29.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
MICHST
PSU
0
046.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TENN
VANDY
0
050 O/U
+15
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
WASH
OREG
0
054.5 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
DUKE
FSU
0
057 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
049 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TCU
0
052.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LSU
6FLA
0
067.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
15USC
UCLA
0
062 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
062 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
051.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
049 O/U
-16
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
060 O/U
+11.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
CAL
WASHST
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
057 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2