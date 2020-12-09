|
|
|CAL
|WASHST
Cal, Washington State still hoping for bowl bid
California and Washington State, both in need of a win to boost their bowl chances, duel in what amounts to an elimination game Saturday night in Pullman, Wash.
The contest is, for now, scheduled as the Pac-12 regular-season finale for each squad.
The home team has won the last five in a row in the rivalry, with Cal getting rushing and receiving touchdowns from running back Christopher Brown Jr. last year in a 33-20 home win.
The Bears (1-3, 1-3 Pac-12) were staring at a winless 2020 season a week ago before surprising then No. 23 Oregon 21-17 in Berkeley, Calif. Now Cal is a win over the Cougars (1-2, 1-2), coupled with a victory next week if/when the Pac-12 adds a game to its schedule as expected, from a 3-3 campaign and a puncher's chance at a third straight trip to the postseason.
Washington State is in a similar position, although it enters the contest on a two-game losing streak. Still, a win Saturday and another next week could still produce a 3-2 record that might warrant bowl-scout attention.
All teams are bowl-eligible this year regardless of record due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cal got a big game from Nikko Remigio in its victory over Oregon. The wideout had six catches for 81 yards and what turned out to be the difference-making touchdown in the fourth quarter.
"He's a true playmaker," quarterback Chase Garbers said of Remigio, who had two long kick returns nullified by penalties in Cal's earlier loss to Oregon State. "We put the ball in his hands and he's going to do something."
Washington State dominated the passing numbers in last year's game, with Brandon Arconado and Easop Winston Jr. combining for 21 receptions for 243 yards and a touchdown.
But both have since graduated, turning the Cougars into more of a running team this season. That could be even more the case against Cal if standout back Max Borghi is finally able to return from a back injury sustained before the opener.
Washington State freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura was pulled after three quarters last week in the Cougars' 38-13 loss at Southern California.
Wideout Travell Harris expects a bounce-back performance this week from de Laura.
"He dealt with the adversity good," Harris said. "It's not just about Jayden or me or coach (Nick Rolovich). We all have to come together. Jayden had excellent energy. He did a good job."
The game matches a Cal team that's winless on the road in conference play (0-2) against a Cougars squad that has played just once at home, a 43-29 defeat to Oregon.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|192.8
|AVG PASS YDS
|246.0
|
|
|126.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|134.0
|
|
|319.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|380
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Garbers
|C. Garbers
|85/136
|771
|6
|3
|
D. Modster
|D. Modster
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Moore
|D. Moore
|38
|194
|0
|0
|
M. Dancy
|M. Dancy
|31
|156
|0
|0
|
C. Garbers
|C. Garbers
|39
|75
|2
|0
|
C. Brown Jr.
|C. Brown Jr.
|21
|65
|1
|0
|
B. Shaw
|B. Shaw
|11
|18
|1
|0
|
N. Remigio
|N. Remigio
|3
|11
|0
|0
|
C. Street
|C. Street
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Crawford
|K. Crawford
|19
|232
|2
|0
|
M. Polk
|M. Polk
|17
|183
|1
|0
|
N. Remigio
|N. Remigio
|10
|90
|2
|0
|
J. Tonges
|J. Tonges
|12
|80
|1
|0
|
M. Dancy
|M. Dancy
|9
|68
|0
|0
|
C. Moore
|C. Moore
|3
|29
|0
|0
|
T. Clark
|T. Clark
|4
|23
|0
|0
|
C. Brown Jr.
|C. Brown Jr.
|4
|17
|0
|0
|
M. Young
|M. Young
|2
|15
|0
|0
|
D. Schlegel
|D. Schlegel
|2
|14
|0
|0
|
G. Reinwald
|G. Reinwald
|2
|10
|0
|0
|
D. Moore
|D. Moore
|1
|10
|0
|0
|
T. McWilliams
|T. McWilliams
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Hicks
|E. Hicks
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Drayden
|J. Drayden
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Bynum
|C. Bynum
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto
|D. Longhetto
|4/5
|0
|9/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|61/101
|682
|4
|3
|
G. Cruz
|G. Cruz
|5/7
|34
|1
|0
|
C. Cooper
|C. Cooper
|3/3
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McIntosh
|D. McIntosh
|44
|304
|2
|0
|
T. Harris
|T. Harris
|5
|61
|2
|0
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|23
|37
|1
|0
|
C. Markoff
|C. Markoff
|4
|12
|0
|0
|
C. Cooper
|C. Cooper
|2
|3
|0
|0
|
G. Cruz
|G. Cruz
|2
|3
|0
|0
|
J. Bazil
|J. Bazil
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell
|R. Bell
|27
|294
|2
|0
|
T. Harris
|T. Harris
|23
|275
|2
|0
|
J. Calvin
|J. Calvin
|10
|79
|0
|0
|
L. Bacon
|L. Bacon
|4
|41
|1
|0
|
D. McIntosh
|D. McIntosh
|2
|30
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson Jr.
|C. Jackson Jr.
|2
|12
|0
|0
|
C. Markoff
|C. Markoff
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hector
|A. Hector
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza
|B. Mazza
|4/4
|0
|8/9
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FAU
USM
0
043 O/U
+8.5
Thu 6:30pm CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
0
054.5 O/U
+7
Thu 7:00pm
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
0
062.5 O/U
-10.5
Fri 6:00pm ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
0
055 O/U
+11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 10:00pm CBSSN
-
WMICH
BALLST
0
068.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
056.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
UTAH
21COLO
0
049.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WAKE
LVILLE
0
063.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
0
053.5 O/U
+13
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
RUT
MD
0
058 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
1BAMA
ARK
0
068 O/U
+32
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
049.5 O/U
+24
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MINN
NEB
0
059 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
0
062.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
ILL
14NWEST
0
040.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
UAB
RICE
0
044 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
059 O/U
-32.5
Sat 2:30pm CBSSN
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
038 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm CBS
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
052.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
041.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
061 O/U
+29.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
MICHST
PSU
0
046.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
FSU
0
057 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
WASH
OREG
0
054.5 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
TENN
VANDY
0
050 O/U
+15
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
049 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TCU
0
052.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LSU
6FLA
0
067.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
15USC
UCLA
0
062 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
063 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
051.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
CAL
WASHST
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
060 O/U
+11.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
057 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2