TCU, Louisiana Tech look to add one more win to resumes
TCU will host Louisiana Tech on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, in a game that wasn't even on the schedule until Dec. 2.
Blame it on 2020. In a season of stops and starts created by the concerns over the spread of coronavirus, the two teams were determined to get in another game.
The dustup with Louisiana Tech replaces the Horned Frogs' originally scheduled game against SMU that was first postponed and then canceled. The Bulldogs have lost three games to cancelations and another (a potential rescheduling of a game against Rice) is still in limbo.
The Horned Frogs (5-4) have won four of their past five games, including a rousing 29-22 win last Saturday at home against then-No. 15 Oklahoma State. The week's game will be TCU's only regular-season nonconference contest.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan had 369 yards of total offense (265 passing, 104 rushing) last Saturday as the Horned Frogs earned their third win over Oklahoma State in the past four years. TCU totaled 501 yards of offense thanks in part to two 100-yard receivers (Derius Davis, 139, and Quentin Johnston, 114) and a 100-yard rusher (Duggan, 104).
Safety Trevon Moehrig made the game-saving defensive play against Oklahoma State, nabbing a one-handed interception in the back of the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
"These guys played a lot of football last year and this year, and they trust each other," TCU coach Gary Patterson said after the victory. "When you get your guys to where they like to play with each other and have a good time, good things happen. They've been having a good time the last four or five weeks. At the end of the day, you've got to score one more. You've got to hold them to one less."
Louisiana Tech (5-3) was on the field for the first time in more than a month on Dec. 3, when it outlasted North Texas 42-31 on the road.
The win, the Bulldogs' second in a row, came on the distant heels of a 37-34 victory in double overtime over UAB on Oct. 31, with two cancelations and two postponements coming in between.
"It had been a long time since we were out on the field," Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz said after the North Texas contest. "I know our players were excited to be back out there. It has taken a lot out of us when games kept getting canceled. I was a little worried about rust, but I wasn't worried about the team competing. We played physical, and we played hard."
Israel Tucker was the star for the Bulldogs against North Texas, rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries.
Tucker, who was named Conference USA co-offensive player of the week for his performance, became the first Louisiana Tech runner to carry the ball 30 or more times since Lennon Creer in 2011. His 37 carries weare the fourth most in program history and the most since 2004.
TCU and Louisiana Tech are meeting for just the second time and first since the Horned Frogs defeated the Bulldogs, 31-24, in the 2011 Poinsettia Bowl at San Diego.
--Field Level Media
|231.9
|AVG PASS YDS
|200.2
|
|
|103.4
|AVG RUSH YDS
|201.6
|
|
|335.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|401.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Anthony
|L. Anthony
|123/196
|1318
|15
|5
|
A. Allen
|A. Allen
|58/86
|530
|4
|3
|
W. Elliott
|W. Elliott
|1/1
|7
|1
|0
|
A. Hardy
|A. Hardy
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Tucker
|I. Tucker
|119
|497
|4
|0
|
J. Henderson
|J. Henderson
|75
|252
|2
|0
|
G. Garner
|G. Garner
|22
|87
|2
|0
|
S. Harris
|S. Harris
|3
|27
|1
|0
|
W. Toussant
|W. Toussant
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|1
|6
|0
|0
|
H. Dixon
|H. Dixon
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
A. Allen
|A. Allen
|12
|-6
|0
|0
|
L. Anthony
|L. Anthony
|43
|-35
|1
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hardy
|A. Hardy
|33
|440
|4
|0
|
S. Harris
|S. Harris
|30
|263
|4
|0
|
G. Hebert
|G. Hebert
|17
|247
|2
|0
|
C. Powell
|C. Powell
|28
|218
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|14
|162
|2
|0
|
W. Toussant
|W. Toussant
|11
|157
|2
|0
|
I. Graham
|I. Graham
|14
|155
|3
|0
|
K. Maxwell
|K. Maxwell
|9
|91
|2
|0
|
I. Tucker
|I. Tucker
|9
|51
|0
|0
|
J. Henderson
|J. Henderson
|9
|37
|0
|0
|
J. Adams
|J. Adams
|3
|18
|1
|0
|
G. Garner
|G. Garner
|3
|16
|0
|0
|
T. Magee
|T. Magee
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Barnett
|E. Barnett
|0-0
|0
|2
|
B. Williamson
|B. Williamson
|0-0
|0
|3
|
C. Woods
|C. Woods
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Hall
|D. Hall
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Baldwin
|T. Baldwin
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan
|M. Duggan
|136/227
|1635
|9
|4
|
M. Downing
|M. Downing
|16/29
|167
|1
|1
|
J. Spielman
|J. Spielman
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Duggan
|M. Duggan
|112
|513
|9
|0
|
D. Barlow
|D. Barlow
|69
|427
|4
|0
|
Z. Evans
|Z. Evans
|47
|285
|2
|0
|
K. Miller
|K. Miller
|49
|252
|0
|0
|
E. Demercado
|E. Demercado
|33
|145
|0
|0
|
D. Foster
|D. Foster
|22
|72
|1
|0
|
D. Davis
|D. Davis
|7
|65
|0
|0
|
T. Barber
|T. Barber
|15
|54
|0
|0
|
J. Spielman
|J. Spielman
|4
|28
|0
|0
|
Q. Johnston
|Q. Johnston
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
M. Downing
|M. Downing
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston
|Q. Johnston
|17
|354
|1
|0
|
T. Barber
|T. Barber
|30
|320
|2
|0
|
D. Davis
|D. Davis
|15
|209
|1
|0
|
B. Conwright
|B. Conwright
|17
|207
|1
|0
|
P. Wells
|P. Wells
|12
|187
|3
|0
|
E. Demercado
|E. Demercado
|9
|108
|0
|0
|
A. Lynn
|A. Lynn
|6
|77
|1
|0
|
Z. Evans
|Z. Evans
|8
|76
|0
|0
|
J. Spielman
|J. Spielman
|5
|56
|0
|0
|
D. Foster
|D. Foster
|7
|48
|0
|0
|
D. Barlow
|D. Barlow
|8
|43
|0
|0
|
C. Ware
|C. Ware
|3
|40
|1
|0
|
D. Thomas
|D. Thomas
|3
|37
|0
|0
|
M. Barkley
|M. Barkley
|7
|33
|0
|0
|
T. Hunt
|T. Hunt
|2
|6
|0
|0
|
J. Stephens Jr.
|J. Stephens Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
L. Boucvalt
|L. Boucvalt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Duggan
|M. Duggan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Miller
|K. Miller
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Foster
|J. Foster
|0-0
|0
|1
|
L. Van Zandt
|L. Van Zandt
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Moehrig
|T. Moehrig
|0-0
|0
|2
|
C. Ceasar II
|C. Ceasar II
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell
|G. Kell
|11/16
|0
|29/30
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FAU
USM
0
043 O/U
+8.5
Thu 6:30pm CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
0
054.5 O/U
+7
Thu 7:00pm
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
0
062.5 O/U
-10.5
Fri 6:00pm ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
0
055 O/U
+11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 10:00pm CBSSN
-
WMICH
BALLST
0
068.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
056.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
UTAH
21COLO
0
049.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WAKE
LVILLE
0
063.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
0
053.5 O/U
+13
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
RUT
MD
0
058 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
1BAMA
ARK
0
068 O/U
+32
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
HOU
MEMP
0
062.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MINN
NEB
0
059 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ILL
14NWEST
0
040.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
049.5 O/U
+24
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
UAB
RICE
0
044 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
059 O/U
-32.5
Sat 2:30pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
052.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
038 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm CBS
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
041.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
061 O/U
+29.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
0
046.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TENN
VANDY
0
050 O/U
+15
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
WASH
OREG
0
054.5 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
DUKE
FSU
0
057 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
049 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TCU
0
052.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LSU
6FLA
0
067.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
15USC
UCLA
0
062 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
062 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
051.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
060 O/U
+11.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
CAL
WASHST
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
057 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2