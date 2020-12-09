|
|
|MICHST
|PSU
Penn State puts 2-game win streak on line vs. Michigan State
With an improved running game and defense, Penn State has responded from perhaps the most trying season in school history with impressive back-to-back wins.
The Nittany Lions (2-5) seem to have put the first 0-5 start to a season in school history behind them and seek a third straight win when Michigan State visits in the teams' latest battle for the Land Grant Trophy on Saturday in University Park, Pa.
Freshman Keyvone Lee rushed for 95 yards and the defense held Rutgers to 205 total yards in last Saturday's 23-7 victory, the 900th in school history. The Nittany Lions are the eighth program in FBS to reach that mark.
Lee also rushed for 134 yards in Penn State's 27-17 defeat of Michigan on Nov. 28, and the Nittany Lions rushed for at least 245 yards for the third time in four games.
"They've continued to battle, and that's a good sign about who our program is and what we built here," coach James Franklin said Tuesday.
The Nittany Lions held Rutgers to zero or negative yards on 45 percent of the snaps and just 43 yards in the first half. Linebacker Jesse Luketa led the way with 10 tackles, one for a loss, and a fumble recovery.
Michigan State (2-4) has wins over Michigan and Northwestern, but its four losses have been by a combined 117 points, including last Saturday's 52-12 drubbing by Ohio State, which was playing without coach Ryan Day and 23 players.
The Spartans were outgained 521-261, turned the ball over four times and racked up 10 penalties for 101 yards. The Spartans are last in the conference in scoring offense (17.4), total offense (314.7), yards per carry (2.6) and turnover margin (-9).
"We have the ability, in my mind, to play better football," coach Mel Tucker said Tuesday. "We take care of the ball, we eliminate foolish penalties, we win the field position battle and we continue to work on our technique and fundamentals and play more physically, I believe that we can have success."
Against the Buckeyes, Payton Thorne relieved an ineffective and injured Rocky Lombardi and provided a spark. The redshirt freshman completed 16 of 25 passes for 147 yards while rushing for 42 yards and a 20-yard touchdown.
Penn State holds a 15-9 edge in the Land Grant Trophy series and won 28-7 last year. Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes, three to Pat Freiermuth, who set a single-game record for Penn State tight ends.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|224.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|241.6
|
|
|95.2
|AVG RUSH YDS
|171.0
|
|
|319.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|412.6
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Lombardi
|R. Lombardi
|84/157
|1090
|8
|9
|
P. Thorne
|P. Thorne
|26/46
|257
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Heyward
|C. Heyward
|60
|190
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons
|J. Simmons
|42
|147
|0
|0
|
E. Collins
|E. Collins
|40
|93
|0
|0
|
P. Thorne
|P. Thorne
|17
|67
|1
|0
|
R. Lombardi
|R. Lombardi
|32
|39
|0
|0
|
B. Wright
|B. Wright
|6
|13
|0
|0
|
J. Nailor
|J. Nailor
|2
|11
|0
|0
|
A. Williams Jr.
|A. Williams Jr.
|4
|5
|0
|0
|
J. Reed
|J. Reed
|4
|5
|0
|0
|
T. Hunt
|T. Hunt
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Nailor
|J. Nailor
|20
|415
|2
|0
|
J. Reed
|J. Reed
|27
|331
|3
|0
|
R. White
|R. White
|10
|223
|1
|0
|
C. Heyward
|C. Heyward
|18
|71
|2
|0
|
T. Hunt
|T. Hunt
|7
|61
|0
|0
|
M. Dotson
|M. Dotson
|6
|59
|0
|0
|
T. Gillison
|T. Gillison
|5
|49
|0
|0
|
T. Mosley
|T. Mosley
|4
|41
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons
|J. Simmons
|5
|34
|0
|0
|
E. Collins
|E. Collins
|3
|26
|0
|0
|
C. McDonald
|C. McDonald
|2
|15
|0
|0
|
B. Wright
|B. Wright
|1
|13
|0
|0
|
A. Williams Jr.
|A. Williams Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
T. Lockett Jr.
|T. Lockett Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Brown
|S. Brown
|0-0
|0
|5
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin
|M. Coghlin
|8/11
|0
|10/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford
|S. Clifford
|119/202
|1366
|12
|9
|
W. Levis
|W. Levis
|27/47
|325
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lee
|K. Lee
|58
|322
|3
|0
|
S. Clifford
|S. Clifford
|81
|276
|2
|0
|
D. Ford
|D. Ford
|67
|274
|3
|0
|
W. Levis
|W. Levis
|58
|186
|1
|0
|
C. Holmes
|C. Holmes
|37
|142
|0
|0
|
N. Cain
|N. Cain
|3
|13
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dotson
|J. Dotson
|38
|587
|6
|0
|
P. Washington
|P. Washington
|31
|378
|4
|0
|
P. Freiermuth
|P. Freiermuth
|23
|310
|1
|0
|
K. Lambert-Smith
|K. Lambert-Smith
|11
|103
|0
|0
|
B. Strange
|B. Strange
|10
|88
|1
|0
|
D. George
|D. George
|7
|73
|0
|0
|
I. Lutz
|I. Lutz
|5
|49
|0
|0
|
K. Lee
|K. Lee
|8
|47
|0
|0
|
D. Ford
|D. Ford
|7
|24
|0
|0
|
C. Holmes
|C. Holmes
|4
|18
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson
|T. Johnson
|2
|14
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar
|J. Pinegar
|8/11
|0
|15/16
|0
|
J. Stout
|J. Stout
|2/5
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FAU
USM
0
043 O/U
+8.5
Thu 6:30pm CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
0
054.5 O/U
+7
Thu 7:00pm
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
0
062.5 O/U
-10.5
Fri 6:00pm ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
0
055 O/U
+11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 10:00pm CBSSN
-
WMICH
BALLST
0
068.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
056.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
UTAH
21COLO
0
049.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WAKE
LVILLE
0
063.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
0
053.5 O/U
+13
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
RUT
MD
0
058 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
1BAMA
ARK
0
068 O/U
+32
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
HOU
MEMP
0
062.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MINN
NEB
0
059 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ILL
14NWEST
0
040.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
049.5 O/U
+24
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
UAB
RICE
0
044 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
059 O/U
-32.5
Sat 2:30pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
052.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
038 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm CBS
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
041.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
061 O/U
+29.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
0
046.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TENN
VANDY
0
050 O/U
+15
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
WASH
OREG
0
054.5 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
DUKE
FSU
0
057 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
049 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TCU
0
052.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LSU
6FLA
0
067.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
15USC
UCLA
0
062 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
062 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
051.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
060 O/U
+11.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
CAL
WASHST
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
057 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2