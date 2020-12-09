|
No. 20 Texas, Kansas coming off encouraging efforts
Texas paused football activities early in the week but still planned to play a game already pushed back by COVID-19 concerns.
The Longhorns (6-3, 5-3 Big 12) shut down their operations after three players and two staff members who previously tested negative and traveled to Kansas State for a victory last Saturday tested positive on Sunday. Still, travel plans for a game this Saturday at Kansas (0-9, 0-8) remained on schedule.
"Everything we are doing right now is merely precautionary,'' Texas coach Tom Herman said, "and we are wanting to make sure with a couple of extra cases, extra positives, that we haven't had, quite frankly, all year, that this is not a trend throughout the team but a couple of isolated incidents."
The matchup against Kansas originally was scheduled for Nov. 21. That game was rescheduled after issues surfaced whether Kansas could field enough defensive linemen to meet Big 12 protocols based on injuries and COVID-19 concerns.
A Dec. 19 date remains open for both programs if the game must be pushed back again and the Big 12 condones such a move.
Each team is coming off encouraging performances.
Texas blasted Kansas State 69-31 Saturday after being eliminated from the Big 12 title chase in a home defeat against Iowa State on Nov. 27. Bijan Robinson rushed nine times for 172 yards and three touchdowns to pace a Texas offense directed by quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
Nonetheless, last week's performance did little to reduce the heat on Herman. Potential replacements have surfaced for the fourth-year coach, who stands 31-18, though multiple reports say prime target Urban Meyer is not interested because of health concerns.
That could prompt Texas to retain Herman if donors aren't eager to contribute to a $25 million buyout.
Herman has three years left on his contract and reportedly has been told his performance will be evaluated at the end of the season. Among Texas' possible bowl destinations are the Alamo and Liberty.
Kansas has lost all but eight of its past 100 conference games and is facing its third winless season in history. It already is assured of a sixth consecutive last-place finish in the Big 12.
Still, the Jayhawks are coming off their tightest outcome, a 16-13 loss at Texas Tech.
Gaining any effectiveness at quarterback, either from Miles Kendrick or Jalon Daniels, remains a dilemma. Kendrick played the entire game at Texas Tech but passed for just 102 yards and could not capitalize on four takeaways provided by his defense. The Kansas offense managed just 214 total yards.
"We'll look at this week of practice and competition and see how it goes,'' coach Les Miles said. "(Kendrick) was very good last week (at practices). We'll have to see if he continues that pace."
--Field Level Media
|274.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|154.3
|
|
|183.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|104.9
|
|
|457.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|259.2
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger
|S. Ehlinger
|184/306
|2406
|25
|5
|
C. Thompson
|C. Thompson
|4/7
|55
|2
|0
|
C. Dicker
|C. Dicker
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Card
|H. Card
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson
|B. Robinson
|76
|520
|3
|0
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|70
|386
|5
|0
|
S. Ehlinger
|S. Ehlinger
|108
|382
|8
|0
|
K. Ingram
|K. Ingram
|53
|250
|1
|0
|
J. Whittington
|J. Whittington
|2
|30
|1
|0
|
C. Thompson
|C. Thompson
|4
|14
|0
|0
|
J. Smith
|J. Smith
|2
|11
|0
|0
|
K. Money
|K. Money
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
H. Card
|H. Card
|2
|8
|0
|0
|
G. Watson
|G. Watson
|2
|5
|0
|0
|
J. Smith
|J. Smith
|2
|5
|0
|0
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
D. Kerstetter
|D. Kerstetter
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Eagles
|B. Eagles
|28
|469
|5
|0
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|25
|386
|7
|0
|
J. Smith
|J. Smith
|23
|294
|3
|0
|
T. Black
|T. Black
|10
|240
|1
|0
|
J. Whittington
|J. Whittington
|18
|171
|0
|0
|
J. Wiley
|J. Wiley
|9
|166
|1
|0
|
B. Robinson
|B. Robinson
|13
|159
|0
|0
|
B. Schooler
|B. Schooler
|11
|129
|2
|0
|
C. Brewer
|C. Brewer
|13
|110
|2
|0
|
K. Ingram
|K. Ingram
|11
|103
|1
|0
|
K. Money
|K. Money
|9
|71
|1
|0
|
M. Washington
|M. Washington
|4
|56
|1
|0
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|7
|50
|1
|0
|
M. Epps
|M. Epps
|3
|42
|2
|0
|
B. Liebrock
|B. Liebrock
|2
|11
|0
|0
|
A. Woodard
|A. Woodard
|1
|6
|0
|0
|
K. Dixon
|K. Dixon
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Green
|J. Green
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Thompson
|J. Thompson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Thompson
|J. Thompson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Sterns
|C. Sterns
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Gbenda
|D. Gbenda
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Overshown
|D. Overshown
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Adimora
|C. Adimora
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker
|C. Dicker
|13/18
|0
|43/44
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|76/152
|718
|1
|4
|
M. Kendrick
|M. Kendrick
|73/120
|647
|6
|5
|
T. MacVittie
|T. MacVittie
|6/10
|24
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Gardner
|V. Gardner
|72
|325
|2
|0
|
D. Hishaw Jr.
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|52
|229
|2
|0
|
P. Williams Jr.
|P. Williams Jr.
|51
|196
|2
|0
|
A. Pesek-Hickson
|A. Pesek-Hickson
|40
|145
|0
|0
|
T. MacVittie
|T. MacVittie
|8
|39
|0
|0
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|73
|20
|3
|0
|
G. Flomo
|G. Flomo
|6
|15
|0
|0
|
L. Grimm
|L. Grimm
|3
|10
|0
|0
|
A. Parchment
|A. Parchment
|1
|10
|0
|0
|
T. Williams
|T. Williams
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
E. Jones
|E. Jones
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
R. Fiorentino
|R. Fiorentino
|2
|4
|0
|0
|
M. Kendrick
|M. Kendrick
|42
|-15
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lassiter II
|K. Lassiter II
|43
|458
|2
|0
|
L. Grimm
|L. Grimm
|19
|255
|2
|0
|
A. Parchment
|A. Parchment
|24
|197
|2
|0
|
T. Williams
|T. Williams
|19
|95
|0
|0
|
E. Naylor II
|E. Naylor II
|5
|66
|0
|0
|
M. Fairchild
|M. Fairchild
|5
|57
|0
|0
|
L. Arnold
|L. Arnold
|6
|45
|0
|0
|
S. Robinson Jr.
|S. Robinson Jr.
|2
|35
|0
|0
|
P. Williams Jr.
|P. Williams Jr.
|6
|31
|0
|0
|
D. Hishaw Jr.
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|5
|28
|0
|0
|
T. Golightly
|T. Golightly
|2
|22
|0
|0
|
W. Huggins
|W. Huggins
|1
|20
|1
|0
|
V. Gardner
|V. Gardner
|6
|18
|0
|0
|
S. McBride
|S. McBride
|4
|17
|0
|0
|
J. Sosinski
|J. Sosinski
|1
|16
|0
|0
|
A. Pesek-Hickson
|A. Pesek-Hickson
|2
|10
|0
|0
|
B. Miles
|B. Miles
|3
|8
|0
|0
|
K. McQueen
|K. McQueen
|1
|7
|0
|0
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Prunty
|K. Prunty
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Logan Jr.
|K. Logan Jr.
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Lee
|M. Lee
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila
|J. Borcila
|6/9
|0
|10/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FAU
USM
0
043 O/U
+8.5
Thu 6:30pm CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
0
054.5 O/U
+7
Thu 7:00pm
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
0
062.5 O/U
-10.5
Fri 6:00pm ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
0
055 O/U
+11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 10:00pm CBSSN
-
WMICH
BALLST
0
068.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
056.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
UTAH
21COLO
0
049.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WAKE
LVILLE
0
063.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
0
053.5 O/U
+13
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
RUT
MD
0
058 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
1BAMA
ARK
0
068 O/U
+32
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
HOU
MEMP
0
062.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MINN
NEB
0
059 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ILL
14NWEST
0
040.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
049.5 O/U
+24
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
UAB
RICE
0
044 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
059 O/U
-32.5
Sat 2:30pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
052.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
038 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm CBS
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
041.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
061 O/U
+29.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
0
046.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TENN
VANDY
0
050 O/U
+15
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
WASH
OREG
0
054.5 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
DUKE
FSU
0
057 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
049 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TCU
0
052.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LSU
6FLA
0
067.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
15USC
UCLA
0
062 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
062 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
051.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 9:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
060 O/U
+11.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
CAL
WASHST
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
057 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2