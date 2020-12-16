|
|
|NEB
|RUT
Rutgers seeking first-ever win against Nebraska
Nebraska is winding down a fourth straight losing season, but at least it has a chance to remain undefeated all-time against Rutgers.
The Cornhuskers (2-5) are 4-0 in the series heading into Friday afternoon's Big Ten game against the host Scarlet Knights (3-5) in Piscataway, N.J.
While both teams have struggled to consistently win in 2020, the pressure is on Nebraska coach Scott Frost with his 11-20 record in three seasons at the helm of his alma mater.
His Cornhuskers look to rebound from a 24-17 loss to a short-handed Minnesota squad last Saturday, their third loss by eight or fewer points this season.
"The kids will stay in it. This team's together," Frost said. "They care about each other. I'm not worried about that. I'm just worried about getting wins at that point."
Nebraska ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten in scoring, averaging just 22.4 points per game. Quarterback Adrian Martinez had a relatively solid game last week against the Golden Gophers, throwing for a touchdown and also rushing 15 times for 96 yards and a TD.
The Cornhuskers, however, have enjoyed plenty of success while winning all four previous meetings with Rutgers. These teams last met in 2017, a 27-17 home victory for the Cornhuskers.
The Scarlet Knights, though, have already matched their victory total from the past two seasons combined and will try to win back-to-back games for the first time this year in Greg Schiano's return to the Rutgers sideline.
Valentino Ambrosio was the star last weekend, booting a 39-yard field goal to force overtime and then converting a 42-yarder to push Rutgers past Maryland, 27-24. Isaih Pacheco gained 119 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown for the Scarlet Knights.
That victory set Rutgers up with a chance to win four Big Ten games for the first time since joining the conference in 2014.
"This Nebraska game is everything," Schiano said.
"We're shooting for something that has not been done at Rutgers ... And, to do it in a situation where you play nine straight. And, to do it in a situation where you didn't have a non-conference to work out any of the kinks. I think everybody in our program has a chance to do something special."
Whether quarterback Noah Vedral (1,257 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions) will be available after injuring his ankle against the Terrapins remains to be seen. If not, Art Sitkowski, who went 12-of-19 for 108 yards and a touchdown, could be called into action once again.
--Field Level Media
|
|180.9
|AVG PASS YDS
|206.6
|
|
|179.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|140.3
|
|
|359.9
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|346.9
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez
|A. Martinez
|84/123
|800
|3
|1
|
L. McCaffrey
|L. McCaffrey
|48/76
|466
|1
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCaffrey
|L. McCaffrey
|65
|371
|3
|0
|
A. Martinez
|A. Martinez
|67
|356
|5
|0
|
W. Robinson
|W. Robinson
|39
|216
|0
|0
|
D. Mills
|D. Mills
|60
|213
|3
|0
|
M. Scott III
|M. Scott III
|24
|62
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|7
|30
|1
|0
|
R. Thompkins
|R. Thompkins
|5
|24
|0
|0
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|1
|18
|0
|0
|
C. Jewett
|C. Jewett
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Robinson
|W. Robinson
|45
|382
|0
|0
|
A. Allen
|A. Allen
|16
|214
|1
|0
|
Z. Betts
|Z. Betts
|12
|131
|1
|0
|
L. Falck
|L. Falck
|12
|107
|1
|0
|
M. Fleming
|M. Fleming
|5
|75
|0
|0
|
T. Vokolek
|T. Vokolek
|8
|75
|0
|0
|
O. Martin
|O. Martin
|4
|59
|0
|0
|
J. Stoll
|J. Stoll
|4
|45
|0
|0
|
D. Mills
|D. Mills
|7
|39
|0
|0
|
K. Warner
|K. Warner
|4
|34
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|5
|28
|0
|0
|
W. Liewer
|W. Liewer
|3
|22
|1
|0
|
M. Scott III
|M. Scott III
|2
|17
|0
|0
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|1
|16
|0
|0
|
R. Thompkins
|R. Thompkins
|1
|10
|0
|0
|
C. Hickman
|C. Hickman
|1
|6
|0
|0
|
L. McCaffrey
|L. McCaffrey
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
K. Rafdal
|K. Rafdal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Taylor-Britt
|C. Taylor-Britt
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Farmer
|M. Farmer
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Bootle
|D. Bootle
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Culp
|C. Culp
|13/15
|0
|16/16
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Vedral
|N. Vedral
|135/220
|1257
|9
|8
|
A. Sitkowski
|A. Sitkowski
|40/60
|304
|3
|0
|
J. Langan
|J. Langan
|9/10
|92
|2
|0
|
A. Young
|A. Young
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco
|I. Pacheco
|109
|473
|2
|0
|
N. Vedral
|N. Vedral
|68
|193
|1
|0
|
J. Langan
|J. Langan
|47
|147
|4
|0
|
K. Adams
|K. Adams
|28
|140
|1
|0
|
A. Young
|A. Young
|32
|86
|1
|0
|
B. Melton
|B. Melton
|5
|60
|2
|0
|
A. Cruickshank
|A. Cruickshank
|5
|22
|0
|0
|
A. Sitkowski
|A. Sitkowski
|11
|16
|0
|0
|
R. O'Neal
|R. O'Neal
|1
|4
|1
|0
|
S. Jones
|S. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Melton
|B. Melton
|41
|547
|6
|0
|
S. Jones
|S. Jones
|32
|354
|3
|0
|
A. Cruickshank
|A. Cruickshank
|34
|229
|1
|0
|
I. Pacheco
|I. Pacheco
|19
|130
|1
|0
|
I. Washington
|I. Washington
|9
|96
|0
|0
|
A. Young
|A. Young
|22
|94
|0
|0
|
K. Adams
|K. Adams
|3
|73
|1
|0
|
J. Haskins
|J. Haskins
|4
|46
|2
|0
|
C. Dremel
|C. Dremel
|4
|34
|0
|0
|
P. Woods
|P. Woods
|5
|27
|0
|0
|
M. Alaimo
|M. Alaimo
|7
|23
|0
|0
|
C. Long
|C. Long
|2
|12
|0
|0
|
J. Langan
|J. Langan
|2
|10
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Izien
|C. Izien
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Toure
|M. Toure
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. White
|B. White
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Jones
|N. Jones
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Avery
|T. Avery
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio
|V. Ambrosio
|7/9
|0
|14/15
|0
|
G. Fava
|G. Fava
|2/2
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
