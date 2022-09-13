|
|
|NMEXST
|WISC
Wisconsin aims to correct mistakes vs. New Mexico State
After an upset loss at home that dropped Wisconsin out of the rankings, the Badgers will look to regroup when they host New Mexico State on Saturday at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis., in their final nonconference game before heading into the Big Ten season.
Wisconsin (1-1), ranked No. 19 last week, failed to score in the second half and dropped a 17-14 decision to Washington State this past weekend. New Mexico State (0-3) is coming off a 20-13 loss at rival UTEP.
The Badgers outgained Washington State by almost 150 yards and had a 16-minute advantage in time of possession, but had three turnovers, two missed field goals and 11 penalties for 106 yards.
"I do believe they're correctable," Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said. "The last drive, we jump offsides, that's something you've got to correct. I'm not saying it won't ever happen again, but that's correctable. I think you've then got to continue to look at what's causing those things."
Braelon Allen, who rushed for 148 yards in an opening 38-0 win over Illinois State, ran for 98 yards on 21 carries, but was kept out of the end zone. He's rushed for 246 yards this season, which is fourth in the Big Ten.
Graham Mertz completed 18 of 31 passes for 227 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against Washington State. Both scoring passes went to tight end Clay Cundiff in the second quarter to erase a 7-0 deficit.
New Mexico State has already faced one Big Ten opponent this season, losing to Minnesota 38-0 in its second game.
After trailing 17-0 at the half against UTEP, the Aggies were driving for the tying touchdown when quarterback Diego Pavia lost a fumble at the UTEP 14-yard line with three seconds remaining.
"There were spurts in the game that we had opportunities," first-year New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill said. "There was probably left about 14 to 17 points out there. But what we want to be and who we want to be really showed up more in the second half."
Pavia, who came on in the second quarter against UTEP, is the team's leading rusher with 119 yards on 23 carries. Pavia has completed 18 of 45 passes for 185 yards with three interceptions. Gavin Frakes is 12-for-25 for 197 yards with three picks and the lone passing touchdown.
Kill is familiar with Wisconsin from his five seasons as head coach at Minnesota from 2011-15 but went 0-4 against the Badgers during his time in the Big Ten.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|127.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|223.0
|
|
|103.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|197.5
|
|
|230.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|420.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pavia
|D. Pavia
|23
|119
|2
|27
|
S. Thomas
|S. Thomas
|19
|63
|0
|11
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|24
|60
|0
|6
|
J. Brady
|J. Brady
|3
|46
|0
|36
|
A. Watkins
|A. Watkins
|7
|12
|0
|10
|
G. Frakes
|G. Frakes
|9
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Parker
|J. Parker
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Powers
|J. Powers
|3
|108
|0
|67
|
J. Parker
|J. Parker
|4
|59
|0
|35
|
K. David
|K. David
|7
|56
|1
|14
|
S. Thomas
|S. Thomas
|4
|53
|0
|44
|
J. Brady
|J. Brady
|4
|35
|0
|11
|
C. Bellamy
|C. Bellamy
|3
|26
|0
|12
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
D. Gicinto
|D. Gicinto
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
A. Watkins
|A. Watkins
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Albertson
|E. Albertson
|1/3
|0
|2/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz
|G. Mertz
|32/47
|446
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Allen
|B. Allen
|35
|246
|2
|96
|
C. Mellusi
|C. Mellusi
|25
|92
|0
|15
|
J. Davis
|J. Davis
|6
|37
|0
|16
|
I. Guerendo
|I. Guerendo
|5
|17
|1
|6
|
S. Bell
|S. Bell
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
G. Mertz
|G. Mertz
|6
|0
|0
|10
|
M. Burkett
|M. Burkett
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dike
|C. Dike
|7
|137
|1
|74
|
C. Cundiff
|C. Cundiff
|6
|82
|2
|24
|
K. Lewis
|K. Lewis
|2
|62
|0
|40
|
M. Allen
|M. Allen
|4
|45
|0
|19
|
S. Bell
|S. Bell
|4
|38
|0
|15
|
H. Rucci
|H. Rucci
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
J. Eschenbach
|J. Eschenbach
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
I. Guerendo
|I. Guerendo
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
B. Allen
|B. Allen
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Mellusi
|C. Mellusi
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Lofy
|M. Lofy
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Torchio
|J. Torchio
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Shaw
|J. Shaw
|0-0
|0
|1
|
P. Zachman
|P. Zachman
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Calvaruso
|V. Calvaruso
|1/3
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
AF
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+15
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
0
0
Sat 11:00am ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
0
058.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
060 O/U
-47.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1UGA
SC
0
054 O/U
+24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
IND
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
0
053 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-18
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
0
044 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ND
0
041 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
055 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
064 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
046 O/U
-37
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
057 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-49
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
0
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
061 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
059 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
062 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
039 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
049 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
074 O/U
-12
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am