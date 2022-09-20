|
|
|WISC
|OHIOST
No. 3 Ohio State "rolling" ahead of matchup with rival Wisconsin
The Wisconsin defense will be tasked with containing an unstoppable Ohio State offense if the Badgers expect to defeat the No. 3 Buckeyes at Columbus on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for each.
While the Badgers (2-1) were dismantling New Mexico State 66-7 last Saturday, Ohio State (3-0) was having its way with Toledo, scoring touchdowns on its first seven possessions and 11 of 12 before running out the clock to mercifully end the 77-21 rout.
"Once we get the ball rolling it's kind of hard to stop us, especially all the weapons we have and the way our defense has been playing," Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka said. "I think we can go as far as we can take it with our offense."
Ohio State racked up 763 total yards against Toledo, second-most in school history, with C.J. Stroud throwing for 367 yards and five touchdowns while completing 22 of 27 passes.
"He's a heck of a quarterback, and I think they've got a lot of good players around him, and they do a great job of threatening and using the whole field," Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said Monday. "A lot of respect for their coaches and what they do, and how they do it."
Wisconsin, which fell out of the national rankings following a 17-14 home loss to Washington State in its second game, relies on one of the best defenses in the country.
The Badgers rank eighth in scoring defense (8.0 points per game) and 11th in total defense (246.0 yards per game). The Badgers have an interception in eight straight games, while linebacker Nick Herbig has four sacks.
However, top Badgers cornerback Alex Smith (hamstring) will miss a fourth consecutive game.
"You're always paying attention to who's doing well on defense and they've been consistently good," Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said.
Ohio State can't score if it doesn't have the ball and the Badgers hope to win the possession battle.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has thrown for more than 200 yards in three straight games and Chryst is impressed by his development.
"He's not trying to do it all on his own," Chryst said. "He's letting those around him help him, and that part has been good."
The Wisconsin game plan includes handing the ball Braelon Allen. He has rushed for five touchdowns while averaging 110 yards per game this season but knows the Buckeyes' defense presents his biggest challenge to date.
"Everybody is fast," Allen said Monday. "It is a very fast defense. Very talented. Those guys are there for a reason.
"I think we just have to play our brand of football. Physical, downhill running. Just try to do what we do best."
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall did not play last week but is expected to be available. The same for running back TreVeyon Henderson, who left with an injury in the first quarter vs. Toledo.
-- Field Level Media
|
|
|260.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|358.3
|
|
|218.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|207.0
|
|
|478.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|565.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz
|G. Mertz
|44/62
|697
|6
|2
|
M. Burkett
|M. Burkett
|4/5
|84
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Allen
|B. Allen
|50
|332
|5
|96
|
C. Mellusi
|C. Mellusi
|35
|163
|1
|16
|
I. Guerendo
|I. Guerendo
|17
|91
|3
|30
|
J. Davis
|J. Davis
|11
|82
|0
|33
|
S. Bell
|S. Bell
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
G. Mertz
|G. Mertz
|8
|-5
|0
|10
|
M. Burkett
|M. Burkett
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|
D. Hill
|D. Hill
|1
|-10
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dike
|C. Dike
|9
|172
|1
|74
|
S. Bell
|S. Bell
|8
|146
|2
|49
|
C. Cundiff
|C. Cundiff
|8
|139
|2
|47
|
K. Lewis
|K. Lewis
|3
|80
|1
|40
|
D. Engram
|D. Engram
|3
|63
|0
|37
|
H. Rucci
|H. Rucci
|4
|47
|0
|14
|
M. Allen
|M. Allen
|4
|45
|0
|19
|
J. Eschenbach
|J. Eschenbach
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Franklin
|J. Franklin
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
I. Guerendo
|I. Guerendo
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
J. Acker
|J. Acker
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Allen
|B. Allen
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Mellusi
|C. Mellusi
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Hallman
|R. Hallman
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Chaney
|J. Chaney
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Lofy
|M. Lofy
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Njongmeta
|M. Njongmeta
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Shaw
|J. Shaw
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Torchio
|J. Torchio
|0-0
|0
|1
|
P. Zachman
|P. Zachman
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Calvaruso
|V. Calvaruso
|1/3
|0
|7/7
|0
|
N. Van Zelst
|N. Van Zelst
|1/1
|0
|9/9
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|32
|207
|1
|25
|
T. Henderson
|T. Henderson
|29
|197
|3
|41
|
D. Hayden
|D. Hayden
|21
|121
|1
|45
|
T. Caffey
|T. Caffey
|6
|57
|1
|49
|
E. Egbuka
|E. Egbuka
|2
|30
|1
|27
|
C. Stroud
|C. Stroud
|7
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Saunders
|C. Saunders
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
D. Brown
|D. Brown
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Rossi
|M. Rossi
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harrison Jr.
|M. Harrison Jr.
|18
|342
|5
|45
|
E. Egbuka
|E. Egbuka
|20
|324
|3
|51
|
C. Stover
|C. Stover
|8
|137
|0
|38
|
J. Ballard
|J. Ballard
|6
|127
|1
|72
|
X. Johnson
|X. Johnson
|5
|48
|1
|24
|
J. Smith-Njigba
|J. Smith-Njigba
|4
|36
|0
|21
|
J. Fleming
|J. Fleming
|3
|23
|2
|11
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
D. Hayden
|D. Hayden
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
K. Grayes
|K. Grayes
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Hickman
|R. Hickman
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles
|N. Ruggles
|1/2
|0
|20/20
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CSTCAR
GAST
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
0
050 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-20
Thu 8:30pm BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
0
054 O/U
-10
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
0
046.5 O/U
-24
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
0
045.5 O/U
+15.5
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
0
045.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
0
052.5 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
0
060 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
0
063 O/U
-28
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
0
062 O/U
-45
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
0
064.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
0
056 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
0
064.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
TCU
SMU
0
070.5 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
0
070.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
0
057 O/U
+21.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
043.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
065.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
IND
CINCY
0
057 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
0
053.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
ND
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
0
070 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
045 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
0
070 O/U
-42.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GATECH
UCF
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
0
065.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050 O/U
-3
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
051.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
048.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
061 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
060 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
052 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
064 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
067 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
061.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
049.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
045.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
049.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
058.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
057 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+15.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN