|
|
|SCST
|SC
South Carolina preps for S.C. State after game moved to Thursday
The teams immediately went into "hurry-up" mode Tuesday when the scheduled game between South Carolina and South Carolina State was moved up to Thursday night at Columbia, S.C., because of the inclement weather Hurricane Ian is expected to bring to the area.
But, Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer acknowledged at his weekly press conference, "you can't do everything" in the short week.
"There's no perfect plan," Beamer said, "but we're trying put together the best plan for our team at this moment."
The Gamecocks (2-2) routed Charlotte 56-20 last week, rushing for 295 yards and breaking the game open with three second-half interceptions.
"I've got confidence in our run game and I believe we will get better there," Beamer said. "I believe we've shown that we can run the ball."
Sophomore MarShawn Lloyd ran for a career-high 169 yards, more than three times his previous best of 55 yards last year.
"Is that MarShawn Lloyd or is that Marshawn Lynch?" South Carolina State coach Buddy Pough said, referring to the former NFL star known for his power running.
Pough's Bulldogs (1-2) are coming off a 41-27 loss to North Carolina A&T. Without veteran running backs Kendrell Flowers and Alex James, the Bulldogs netted only 12 yards rushing while giving up 284 in the loss.
"We couldn't run the football and we couldn't stop the run," Pough said. "A very unusual sensation for us in a game such as this. We couldn't stop the run and we could not run the ball."
Oddsmakers have installed the Bulldogs as much as a 38-point favorite, but Pough said the game provides his players with an opportunity to show they can compete against a bigger program.
"It gives us a chance to show that we belong," he said, "and I think that means a bunch to a bunch of our individual guys."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|171.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|266.8
|
|
|94.7
|AVG RUSH YDS
|126.5
|
|
|265.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|393.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fields
|C. Fields
|37/80
|499
|6
|3
|
T. Nick
|T. Nick
|2/3
|14
|0
|0
|
P. Franklin II
|P. Franklin II
|0/5
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Flowers
|K. Flowers
|24
|156
|2
|67
|
J. Benson
|J. Benson
|25
|87
|0
|19
|
T. Nick
|T. Nick
|8
|27
|0
|10
|
A. James
|A. James
|11
|15
|0
|7
|
D. Roberts
|D. Roberts
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Walker
|T. Walker
|3
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Smith
|T. Smith
|3
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Franklin II
|P. Franklin II
|2
|1
|0
|8
|
J. Shaw
|J. Shaw
|4
|1
|0
|4
|
J. Barr
|J. Barr
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|
C. Fields
|C. Fields
|13
|-10
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Davis
|S. Davis
|9
|249
|3
|87
|
R. Bailey
|R. Bailey
|6
|44
|1
|13
|
H. Massey
|H. Massey
|2
|36
|0
|21
|
R. White
|R. White
|2
|34
|1
|21
|
Y. Washington
|Y. Washington
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
J. Benson
|J. Benson
|5
|24
|1
|8
|
J. Smith
|J. Smith
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
T. Williams
|T. Williams
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Bright
|T. Bright
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Smith
|T. Smith
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
K. Flowers
|K. Flowers
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
A. James
|A. James
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
J. Smith-Brown
|J. Smith-Brown
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Ellis
|K. Ellis
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zimmerman
|G. Zimmerman
|3/3
|0
|7/9
|0
|
D. Roberts
|D. Roberts
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler
|S. Rattler
|77/124
|908
|2
|5
|
L. Doty
|L. Doty
|7/11
|139
|2
|2
|
K. Kroeger
|K. Kroeger
|1/1
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lloyd
|M. Lloyd
|42
|244
|5
|34
|
J. McDowell
|J. McDowell
|30
|105
|2
|14
|
C. Beal-Smith
|C. Beal-Smith
|14
|61
|2
|27
|
L. Doty
|L. Doty
|4
|50
|0
|17
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|11
|44
|1
|13
|
R. Amos
|R. Amos
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Miller
|D. Miller
|4
|9
|0
|4
|
H. Rogers
|H. Rogers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Adkins
|N. Adkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Rattler
|S. Rattler
|21
|-22
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wells Jr.
|A. Wells Jr.
|17
|271
|1
|64
|
J. Brooks
|J. Brooks
|14
|237
|0
|40
|
M. Lloyd
|M. Lloyd
|10
|107
|1
|43
|
A. Stogner
|A. Stogner
|9
|104
|0
|38
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|7
|101
|0
|26
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|7
|73
|0
|46
|
J. McDowell
|J. McDowell
|11
|62
|0
|19
|
C. Rucker
|C. Rucker
|1
|52
|1
|52
|
T. Kenion
|T. Kenion
|2
|33
|1
|20
|
X. Legette
|X. Legette
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Vann
|J. Vann
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
C. Beal-Smith
|C. Beal-Smith
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Joyner
|D. Joyner
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dial
|M. Dial
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Smith
|C. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter
|M. Jeter
|5/5
|0
|7/8
|0
|
A. Herrera
|A. Herrera
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SCST
SC
0
055.5 O/U
-37.5
Thu 7:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
0
060 O/U
-24.5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
0
063 O/U
+4.5
Fri 7:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
0
039 O/U
-6
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+2.5
Fri 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
0
043 O/U
-14.5
Fri 11:00pm CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
0
054 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
0
051 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
0
042 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NAVY
AF
0
038.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
0
068.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
051 O/U
-19
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
0
057 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
0
050 O/U
-22
Sat 1:30pm ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
0
059 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
0
054.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
0
053.5 O/U
-20
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
0
057.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
0
061 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
051.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
052.5 O/U
+24
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
0
050.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
060 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
052 O/U
-26.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
065 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
0
056.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
059.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
0
051.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
0
064 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+9
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053.5 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
041.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
056 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
060 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
039.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+28
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
049 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
062 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
049 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
060.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
064 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm