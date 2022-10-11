|
No. 4 Clemson looks to extend Florida State's slide
No. 4 Clemson will aim to keep its unbeaten record intact when it visits Florida State in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.
The Seminoles (4-2, 2-2) suffered a second straight loss last week, blowing a 17-3 halftime lead in a 19-17 road loss at then-No. 14 NC State.
The Seminoles outgained the Wolfpack 387-307, but were hurt by two Jordan Travis interceptions -- one of which came in the end zone with 38 seconds left.
Travis completed 15 of 30 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown. It was his second-lowest yardage total of the season and his first multi-interception game of the year, having thrown just one pick in his first five games.
Still, overall, Travis has had a solid season and is a big reason why Florida State started the year 4-0. According to Pro Football Focus, his offensive grade of 91.1 ranks fourth nationally among FBS quarterbacks.
"We (have) got to do a good job of understanding that it's on all of us. We could've put (Travis) in a better situation," FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. "Mistakes are going to happen."
Florida State has to do a better job of limiting such mistakes, especially when it faces Clemson (6-0, 4-0). The Tigers lead the conference in takeaways and have the 26th-best scoring defense in the country, allowing just 18.3 points per game.
Clemson's offense has been impressive, too. The Tigers have scored 30 points or more in each game this season and are averaging 39.3 per game.
The offensive attack has been powered by quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and running back Will Shipley. Uiagalelei has completed 63.9 percent of his passes this season for 1,462 yards and 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Shipley has paced the ground game with 446 yards and eight scores on 76 carries.
Uiagalelei has also rushed for 311 yards and three scores. Clemson averages 4.6 yards per carry as a team, but coach Dabo Swinney thinks the run game can still improve.
"We can get a lot better. It's making the right decisions in the run game. A lot of it will come on our quarterback, too," Swinney said. "It's about trusting things, pressing blocks, everything syncing up. Sometimes someone tries to do too much. It's your tight ends, receivers doing a good job on the second and third level. It's your RPOs off of it, your screen game, a lot going on. D.J. has been a huge factor for us."
Swinney said that defensive tackle Bryan Bresee -- the former No. 1 overall recruit in the country -- is expected to play this week, while senior cornerback Sheridan Jones is day-to-day.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said this week that running back Treshaun Ward (collarbone) will not need surgery, but it's unclear if he will play against the Tigers.
"(Ward) will do everything in his power to be available," Norvell said. "But we will see as things play out throughout the week."
Clemson is 14-20 all-time against Florida State but is currently riding a six-game winning streak in the series.
--Field Level Media
|254.8
|AVG PASS YDS
|261.7
|
|
|170.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|204.2
|
|
|425.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|465.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei
|D. Uiagalelei
|122/191
|1462
|14
|2
|
C. Klubnik
|C. Klubnik
|7/15
|66
|1
|0
|
H. Johnson
|H. Johnson
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley
|W. Shipley
|76
|446
|8
|53
|
D. Uiagalelei
|D. Uiagalelei
|67
|311
|3
|40
|
P. Mafah
|P. Mafah
|39
|162
|1
|17
|
K. Pace
|K. Pace
|20
|59
|2
|11
|
D. Thomas
|D. Thomas
|5
|24
|0
|8
|
K. Adams Jr.
|K. Adams Jr.
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
C. Klubnik
|C. Klubnik
|6
|10
|0
|6
|
A. Williams
|A. Williams
|3
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Collins
|B. Collins
|18
|290
|5
|40
|
A. Williams
|A. Williams
|22
|258
|1
|39
|
J. Ngata
|J. Ngata
|16
|255
|1
|46
|
D. Allen
|D. Allen
|15
|175
|2
|29
|
J. Briningstool
|J. Briningstool
|14
|156
|3
|31
|
B. Spector
|B. Spector
|11
|123
|2
|41
|
W. Shipley
|W. Shipley
|10
|88
|0
|26
|
E. Williams
|E. Williams
|6
|61
|0
|14
|
A. Randall
|A. Randall
|3
|34
|0
|16
|
D. Swinney
|D. Swinney
|3
|31
|0
|17
|
K. Pace
|K. Pace
|5
|25
|0
|8
|
W. Taylor
|W. Taylor
|3
|21
|1
|20
|
D. Collins
|D. Collins
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
P. Mafah
|P. Mafah
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
H. Greene
|H. Greene
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Carter
|B. Carter
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Greene
|M. Greene
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Mickens
|R. Mickens
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Mukuba
|A. Mukuba
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Pride Jr.
|T. Pride Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Trotter Jr.
|J. Trotter Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter
|B. Potter
|11/13
|0
|26/26
|0
|
R. Gunn III
|R. Gunn III
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis
|J. Travis
|98/155
|1407
|9
|3
|
T. Rodemaker
|T. Rodemaker
|11/19
|153
|2
|2
|
A. Duffy
|A. Duffy
|1/3
|10
|0
|0
|
T. Ward
|T. Ward
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ward
|T. Ward
|72
|488
|3
|46
|
T. Benson
|T. Benson
|47
|303
|3
|43
|
L. Toafili
|L. Toafili
|42
|177
|4
|23
|
J. Travis
|J. Travis
|28
|158
|1
|71
|
R. Hill
|R. Hill
|12
|72
|1
|15
|
D. Spann
|D. Spann
|2
|20
|0
|16
|
M. Pittman
|M. Pittman
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
A. Duffy
|A. Duffy
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Rodemaker
|T. Rodemaker
|7
|5
|0
|11
|
D. Lundy
|D. Lundy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
W. Rector
|W. Rector
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Williamson
|D. Williamson
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wilson
|J. Wilson
|21
|417
|3
|69
|
O. Wilson
|O. Wilson
|18
|298
|2
|72
|
M. Pittman
|M. Pittman
|21
|260
|3
|25
|
C. McDonald
|C. McDonald
|8
|151
|0
|41
|
K. Poitier
|K. Poitier
|5
|115
|1
|48
|
D. Williamson
|D. Williamson
|6
|108
|0
|52
|
M. McClain
|M. McClain
|5
|63
|1
|21
|
D. Spann
|D. Spann
|6
|50
|0
|20
|
L. Toafili
|L. Toafili
|6
|43
|0
|11
|
M. Douglas
|M. Douglas
|3
|30
|0
|16
|
T. Benson
|T. Benson
|5
|21
|0
|7
|
T. Ward
|T. Ward
|5
|12
|0
|7
|
P. Daniel
|P. Daniel
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Cooper
|O. Cooper
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Knowles II
|K. Knowles II
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Vance Jr.
|G. Vance Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald
|R. Fitzgerald
|5/10
|0
|21/22
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
MRSHL
3
7
Delay ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
0
054 O/U
+3
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
046 O/U
-23.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
0
063.5 O/U
+33.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
0
059 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
0
062.5 O/U
-9
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
046 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
0
039 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
0
056 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
0
046.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:30pm
-
BUFF
UMASS
0
046.5 O/U
+17
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
0
048 O/U
+14.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
0
047.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
0
066 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
0
065.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
0
063.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GRDWB
LIB
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
0
061.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MD
IND
0
061.5 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
0
042 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
066 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
0
068.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
0
047 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
058.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
0
068 O/U
+8
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
0
067 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
0
055 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
0
049.5 O/U
+7
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
073 O/U
-14
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
056 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
055 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
049 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
053.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
037.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
067 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
049.5 O/U
+6.5
Sun 12:00am