|
|
|PURDUE
|WISC
Purdue faces Wisconsin, tries for fifth straight win
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell continues to play a leading role in Purdue's surge to a tie atop the Big Ten West.
He welcomed a new running mate to the cause last week.
While O'Connell passed for 391 yards and four touchdowns, Devin Mockobee did plenty of damage on the ground, rushing for a career-best 178 yards and a score as the Boilermakers stretched their winning streak to four with a 43-37 victory against Nebraska.
Purdue (5-2, 3-1) will look to keep rolling when it visits Wisconsin on Saturday.
"I just think he has proven everybody how good of a running back he can be," Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm said of Mockobee, "especially that he continues to work and get better and bigger and stronger."
Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) is coming off a 34-28 loss at Michigan State in double overtime.
"We fought hard, man," Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig said. "That's something I haven't seen out of the guys in a while. We fought until the very last play. We didn't give up, fold or throw in the towel when things got rough. We buckled up and fought for each other."
As Wisconsin continues to jell under interim coach Jim Leonhard, who took the reins of the program after five games, the team hopes to produce more steadiness.
Although Braelon Allen rushed for 123 yards and two scores against Michigan State, he also lost a fumble. Quarterback Graham Mertz threw for two scores to go with an interception.
The Badgers realize they'll need to be sharp defensively against the Boilermakers. While Mockobee enjoyed a breakthrough effort, receiver Charlie Jones merely kept up appearances during a standout surge.
Jones had 12 receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns, recording the fourth 100-yard receiving day of the season.
Wisconsin boasts 15 consecutive wins in the series. The Boilermakers haven't defeated the Badgers since 2003.
"This team presents challenges for us," Brohm said. "They're very good on defense. They always have been. They have a great scheme. They are coached very well. They play hard and make you earn it."
A Purdue win would give the program bowl eligibility and its first five-game winning streak since 2007.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|313.4
|AVG PASS YDS
|220.6
|
|
|133.1
|AVG RUSH YDS
|170.6
|
|
|446.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|391.1
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell
|A. O'Connell
|178/269
|1950
|14
|5
|
A. Burton
|A. Burton
|24/32
|199
|3
|1
|
M. Alaimo
|M. Alaimo
|5/7
|37
|0
|0
|
B. Allen
|B. Allen
|1/3
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mockobee
|D. Mockobee
|80
|453
|5
|68
|
D. Downing
|D. Downing
|58
|249
|4
|30
|
K. Doerue
|K. Doerue
|26
|95
|3
|9
|
K. Lewis
|K. Lewis
|23
|77
|0
|12
|
T. Tracy
|T. Tracy
|6
|47
|0
|17
|
A. Burton
|A. Burton
|10
|30
|0
|10
|
M. Alaimo
|M. Alaimo
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Sheffield
|T. Sheffield
|2
|1
|0
|7
|
A. O'Connell
|A. O'Connell
|18
|-22
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones
|C. Jones
|62
|735
|9
|55
|
P. Durham
|P. Durham
|33
|310
|3
|56
|
T. Sheffield
|T. Sheffield
|22
|254
|3
|28
|
M. Rice
|M. Rice
|12
|173
|1
|26
|
T. Tracy
|T. Tracy
|23
|170
|0
|32
|
D. Mockobee
|D. Mockobee
|13
|130
|0
|28
|
D. Burks
|D. Burks
|9
|104
|0
|30
|
D. Downing
|D. Downing
|8
|66
|0
|15
|
P. Piferi
|P. Piferi
|5
|64
|1
|26
|
K. Doerue
|K. Doerue
|5
|55
|0
|32
|
A. Sowinski
|A. Sowinski
|5
|41
|0
|11
|
B. Thompson
|B. Thompson
|3
|28
|0
|18
|
B. Furtney
|B. Furtney
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
P. Terrell
|P. Terrell
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
A. Yaseen
|A. Yaseen
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Maxwell
|A. Maxwell
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Biber
|D. Biber
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Sullivan
|C. Sullivan
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Lewis
|K. Lewis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Macias
|J. Macias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Allen
|C. Allen
|0-0
|0
|3
|
C. Jefferson
|C. Jefferson
|0-0
|0
|2
|
R. Taylor
|R. Taylor
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Trice
|C. Trice
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Wahlberg
|J. Wahlberg
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Washington
|C. Washington
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran
|M. Fineran
|8/11
|0
|27/29
|0
|
C. Krockover
|C. Krockover
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz
|G. Mertz
|106/168
|1427
|15
|6
|
M. Burkett
|M. Burkett
|4/5
|84
|0
|0
|
B. Allen
|B. Allen
|2/3
|33
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Allen
|B. Allen
|133
|757
|8
|96
|
C. Mellusi
|C. Mellusi
|56
|223
|1
|16
|
I. Guerendo
|I. Guerendo
|23
|94
|3
|30
|
J. Davis
|J. Davis
|11
|82
|0
|33
|
S. Bell
|S. Bell
|6
|52
|0
|27
|
V. Anthony
|V. Anthony
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
C. Dike
|C. Dike
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
M. Burkett
|M. Burkett
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|
D. Hill
|D. Hill
|1
|-10
|0
|0
|
G. Mertz
|G. Mertz
|27
|-12
|1
|14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dike
|C. Dike
|29
|487
|5
|74
|
S. Bell
|S. Bell
|18
|280
|3
|49
|
C. Cundiff
|C. Cundiff
|9
|142
|2
|47
|
K. Lewis
|K. Lewis
|7
|122
|2
|40
|
D. Engram
|D. Engram
|8
|102
|0
|37
|
M. Allen
|M. Allen
|7
|91
|1
|19
|
J. Eschenbach
|J. Eschenbach
|10
|91
|0
|23
|
B. Allen
|B. Allen
|9
|61
|0
|14
|
I. Guerendo
|I. Guerendo
|6
|60
|1
|21
|
H. Rucci
|H. Rucci
|4
|47
|0
|14
|
C. Mellusi
|C. Mellusi
|2
|25
|1
|23
|
J. Franklin
|J. Franklin
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Acker
|J. Acker
|2
|15
|1
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Chaney
|J. Chaney
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Latu
|K. Latu
|0-0
|0
|2
|
R. Hallman
|R. Hallman
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Lofy
|M. Lofy
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Njongmeta
|M. Njongmeta
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Shaw
|J. Shaw
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Torchio
|J. Torchio
|0-0
|0
|3
|
P. Zachman
|P. Zachman
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Calvaruso
|V. Calvaruso
|1/3
|0
|7/7
|0
|
N. Van Zelst
|N. Van Zelst
|2/3
|0
|23/23
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAST
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Wed 7:30pm ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
0
046.5 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
0
047 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
0
052.5 O/U
+13
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
0
068.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
0
059.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
0
050 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
IND
RUT
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
0
049 O/U
-29
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
0
058 O/U
-9
Sat 12:30pm
-
BGREEN
CMICH
0
050.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
0
058 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
060 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
0
065.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
0
047.5 O/U
-25
Sat 2:30pm PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
0
057.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
066.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
0
061 O/U
-20.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
062 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
0
065.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
0
066 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
0
051 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
071 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MD
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
0
052 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
0
062 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
0
069.5 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
0
050.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
UL
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
0
043.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
043 O/U
+21.5
Sat 6:00pm FLOF
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
041 O/U
+11
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
BOISE
AF
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
SC
0
044.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UCF
ECU
0
065 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
0
050 O/U
-23.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
041.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
056.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN