No. 2 Ohio State aims to reignite offense vs. reeling Indiana
Ohio State looks to regain its swagger on offense when the No. 2 Buckeyes host Indiana on Saturday in Columbus.
After enduring torrential rain and a wind averaging nearly 30 mph to win 21-7 at Northwestern last week, the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) want to take their frustrations out on the downtrodden Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5), who have lost six in a row.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Tuesday the running game remains a concern even though the Buckeyes produced 207 rushing yards vs. Northwestern after managing a combined 164 yards in the previous two games vs. Iowa and Penn State.
The Buckeyes were stuffed several times on short-yardage situations at Northwestern, including on third- and fourth-down needing a yard in the first quarter when Miyan Williams had the two runs for no yards.
"Of all the things that I was disappointed with on Saturday with running the football, short yardage was the one high on the list," Day said. "You know they're all going to be in (the box) and we have to convert in those situations.
"We all need to do better. Going back and watching the film, we have to block better, we have to run better. We have to try to do a better job of equating numbers, all of the above."
Quarterback C.J. Stroud was among the Buckeyes who struggled, completing 10 of 26 for a career-low 76 yards and no touchdowns. However, he ran for a career-best 79 yards on six carries.
Still, Buckeyes' 283 total yards were their lowest since they had 277 against Southern California in the 2017 Cotton Bowl.
Despite those numbers, Ohio State is the top scoring team in the nation (45.8 points per game) and is 14th in total offense (484.1 yards per game). That's bad news for the Hoosiers, who rank 114th in scoring defense (32.2) and 104th in total defense (422.3).
"Coach Day continues to do a tremendous job with that program, and the way that they are playing right now, and at all three phases, obviously a lot of talented players, very good coaches," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "It will be a tremendous challenge for us to play on the road against such a really good football team."
There is concern on the offensive side as well for Indiana. Starting quarterback Connor Bazelak, a transfer from Missouri, did not play last week due to an injury as the Hoosiers lost 45-14 to then-No. 15 Penn State. In addition, backup Jack Tuttle got hurt during the game.
Brendan Sorsby and Dexter Williams II finished the game, but Allen said Monday that Bazelak would start against the Buckeyes to lead an offense that is 100th in scoring (23.3) and 112th in total yards (329.0).
The odds are stacked against the Hoosiers leaving Ohio Stadium with a victory. They have lost 27 straight to the Buckeyes with Indiana's last win coming in 1988.
"We will continue to fight and battle and that's what this team is going to do and that's what we are all about here," Allen said. "But that's part of being in the tough cycle we are going through right now, and we have to find a way to break through it."
--Field Level Media
|250.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|290.9
|
|
|78.7
|AVG RUSH YDS
|193.2
|
|
|329
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|484.1
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak
|C. Bazelak
|207/378
|2099
|12
|9
|
J. Tuttle
|J. Tuttle
|9/12
|82
|1
|0
|
D. Williams II
|D. Williams II
|4/11
|41
|0
|2
|
D. McCulley
|D. McCulley
|1/1
|23
|0
|0
|
B. Sorsby
|B. Sorsby
|3/6
|8
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Shivers
|S. Shivers
|106
|399
|4
|47
|
J. Henderson
|J. Henderson
|63
|286
|3
|23
|
J. Lucas
|J. Lucas
|31
|130
|1
|39
|
D. Williams II
|D. Williams II
|4
|24
|0
|11
|
T. Howland
|T. Howland
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Tuttle
|J. Tuttle
|10
|8
|0
|15
|
D. McCulley
|D. McCulley
|4
|5
|1
|4
|
D. Matthews Jr.
|D. Matthews Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|4
|
B. Sorsby
|B. Sorsby
|2
|-8
|0
|0
|
C. Bazelak
|C. Bazelak
|40
|-145
|1
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Camper
|C. Camper
|46
|569
|2
|40
|
E. Simmons
|E. Simmons
|32
|335
|1
|40
|
J. Henderson
|J. Henderson
|18
|232
|3
|44
|
D. Matthews Jr.
|D. Matthews Jr.
|23
|224
|2
|52
|
A. Coby
|A. Coby
|17
|188
|1
|35
|
A. Barner
|A. Barner
|19
|150
|2
|43
|
J. Swinton
|J. Swinton
|12
|128
|0
|41
|
D. McCulley
|D. McCulley
|14
|127
|0
|48
|
S. Shivers
|S. Shivers
|21
|125
|1
|24
|
J. Lucas
|J. Lucas
|10
|77
|0
|25
|
A. Steinfeldt
|A. Steinfeldt
|6
|52
|1
|17
|
C. Bazelak
|C. Bazelak
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
M. Holt-Bennett
|M. Holt-Bennett
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
J. Bomba
|J. Bomba
|3
|11
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Fitzgerald
|B. Fitzgerald
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Jackson
|M. Jackson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Mullen
|T. Mullen
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Matthews
|D. Matthews
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Sanguinetti
|J. Sanguinetti
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell
|C. Campbell
|12/15
|0
|20/20
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|102
|636
|12
|70
|
T. Henderson
|T. Henderson
|96
|552
|6
|41
|
D. Hayden
|D. Hayden
|54
|255
|1
|45
|
E. Egbuka
|E. Egbuka
|8
|80
|2
|27
|
C. Stroud
|C. Stroud
|25
|75
|0
|44
|
T. Caffey
|T. Caffey
|10
|66
|1
|49
|
X. Johnson
|X. Johnson
|3
|23
|0
|8
|
J. Mirco
|J. Mirco
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Harrison Jr.
|M. Harrison Jr.
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Rossi
|M. Rossi
|4
|13
|1
|8
|
C. Trayanum
|C. Trayanum
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Saunders
|C. Saunders
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
K. McCord
|K. McCord
|3
|4
|0
|3
|
D. Brown
|D. Brown
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harrison Jr.
|M. Harrison Jr.
|53
|834
|10
|45
|
E. Egbuka
|E. Egbuka
|49
|794
|7
|69
|
J. Fleming
|J. Fleming
|20
|361
|6
|79
|
C. Stover
|C. Stover
|26
|321
|3
|38
|
J. Ballard
|J. Ballard
|7
|131
|1
|72
|
X. Johnson
|X. Johnson
|5
|48
|1
|24
|
J. Smith-Njigba
|J. Smith-Njigba
|5
|43
|0
|21
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|4
|26
|0
|12
|
M. Rossi
|M. Rossi
|2
|19
|1
|16
|
D. Hayden
|D. Hayden
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
G. Scott Jr.
|G. Scott Jr.
|4
|12
|1
|4
|
R. Stocksdale
|R. Stocksdale
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Grayes
|K. Grayes
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Henderson
|T. Henderson
|3
|-3
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Eichenberg
|T. Eichenberg
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Chambers
|S. Chambers
|0-0
|0
|1
|
Z. Harrison
|Z. Harrison
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Hickman
|R. Hickman
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. McCalister
|T. McCalister
|0-0
|0
|3
|
L. Ransom
|L. Ransom
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Tuimoloau
|J. Tuimoloau
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles
|N. Ruggles
|9/11
|0
|55/55
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAS
UL
0
062.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
062 O/U
-7
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
039.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
040.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
072 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
064.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
058.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
040.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
049 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU