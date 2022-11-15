|
|
|IND
|MICHST
Michigan State in position to bowl over Indiana
A bowl berth seemed like a longshot for Michigan State a few weeks ago.
It's now well within reach.
A victory against Indiana in their home finale on Saturday will give the Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) enough victories to participate in the postseason. If they lose, they'll have one more shot when they journey to Penn State the following weekend.
The Spartans have won three of their last four games, pulling out single-digit victories over Wisconsin, Illinois and Rutgers.
While qualifying for a bowl might seem to be the primary goal for his team, Spartans coach Mel Tucker doesn't want to discuss the elephant in the room.
"We talked (Monday) morning about not really talking about becoming bowl eligible," he said. "We're just focused on playing our best game of the season, our best 60 (minutes) of complementary football, and focus on what it takes to be able to get what we want on Saturday. And that's the process."
Tucker's aim is a simpler one.
"Our goal is to play our best football in November," he said. "We want to finish strong."
So far, so good. The momentum from the road upset of the Fighting Illini on Nov. 5 carried over to their victory over the Scarlet Knights, at least offensively. Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while running backs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard combined for 165 yards on 27 carries.
Indiana (3-7, 1-6) will look to snap a seven-game losing streak. The Hoosiers had the misfortune of facing Penn State and Ohio State on back-to-back weekends and got pummeled each time.
It's uncertain whether Indiana will go with Connor Bazelak, who has started most of the season, or Dexter Williams II at quarterback this week.
The Spartans have won 11 of the last 13 meetings with the Hoosiers. The winner will get the traditional trophy, the Old Brass Spittoon.
"Not every program has the opportunity to play trophy games and rivalry games," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "It's a great opportunity for us to play for the Brass Spittoon, a trophy we've had twice since I've been here and they currently have it right now. Much, much to play for."
--Field Level Media
|
|
|237.2
|AVG PASS YDS
|235.3
|
|
|85.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|108.9
|
|
|323
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|344.2
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak
|C. Bazelak
|210/383
|2111
|12
|9
|
D. Williams II
|D. Williams II
|10/30
|148
|2
|2
|
J. Tuttle
|J. Tuttle
|9/12
|82
|1
|0
|
D. McCulley
|D. McCulley
|1/1
|23
|0
|0
|
B. Sorsby
|B. Sorsby
|3/6
|8
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Shivers
|S. Shivers
|114
|419
|4
|47
|
J. Henderson
|J. Henderson
|70
|311
|3
|23
|
J. Lucas
|J. Lucas
|37
|147
|1
|39
|
D. Williams II
|D. Williams II
|20
|70
|0
|16
|
E. Simmons
|E. Simmons
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
T. Howland
|T. Howland
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Tuttle
|J. Tuttle
|10
|8
|0
|15
|
D. McCulley
|D. McCulley
|4
|5
|1
|4
|
D. Matthews Jr.
|D. Matthews Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|4
|
B. Sorsby
|B. Sorsby
|2
|-8
|0
|0
|
C. Bazelak
|C. Bazelak
|42
|-147
|1
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Camper
|C. Camper
|46
|569
|2
|40
|
E. Simmons
|E. Simmons
|33
|344
|1
|40
|
A. Coby
|A. Coby
|18
|237
|1
|49
|
J. Henderson
|J. Henderson
|18
|232
|3
|44
|
D. Matthews Jr.
|D. Matthews Jr.
|23
|224
|2
|52
|
A. Barner
|A. Barner
|23
|158
|3
|43
|
D. McCulley
|D. McCulley
|15
|146
|1
|48
|
J. Swinton
|J. Swinton
|12
|128
|0
|41
|
S. Shivers
|S. Shivers
|21
|125
|1
|24
|
J. Lucas
|J. Lucas
|11
|83
|0
|25
|
A. Steinfeldt
|A. Steinfeldt
|6
|52
|1
|17
|
M. Holt-Bennett
|M. Holt-Bennett
|3
|40
|0
|28
|
C. Bazelak
|C. Bazelak
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Bomba
|J. Bomba
|3
|11
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Fitzgerald
|B. Fitzgerald
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Jackson
|M. Jackson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Mullen
|T. Mullen
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Matthews
|D. Matthews
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Sanguinetti
|J. Sanguinetti
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell
|C. Campbell
|12/15
|0
|22/22
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne
|P. Thorne
|191/302
|2152
|16
|9
|
N. Kim
|N. Kim
|14/19
|174
|3
|0
|
J. Reed
|J. Reed
|1/1
|25
|1
|0
|
K. Houser
|K. Houser
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|
B. Baringer
|B. Baringer
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger
|J. Berger
|120
|550
|6
|50
|
J. Broussard
|J. Broussard
|58
|284
|3
|17
|
E. Collins
|E. Collins
|41
|178
|4
|17
|
P. Thorne
|P. Thorne
|51
|58
|0
|21
|
J. Reed
|J. Reed
|2
|15
|0
|17
|
K. Houser
|K. Houser
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Simmons
|J. Simmons
|4
|9
|0
|3
|
N. Kim
|N. Kim
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Bernard
|G. Bernard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Barker
|D. Barker
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
H. Joiner
|H. Joiner
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Coleman
|K. Coleman
|42
|600
|6
|51
|
J. Reed
|J. Reed
|45
|548
|5
|35
|
T. Mosley
|T. Mosley
|28
|260
|4
|43
|
D. Barker
|D. Barker
|18
|209
|2
|26
|
M. Carr
|M. Carr
|10
|161
|0
|72
|
G. Bernard
|G. Bernard
|7
|128
|2
|44
|
J. Berger
|J. Berger
|16
|126
|0
|32
|
T. Hunt
|T. Hunt
|15
|98
|0
|18
|
M. Foster
|M. Foster
|6
|82
|1
|25
|
J. Broussard
|J. Broussard
|4
|48
|0
|21
|
E. Collins
|E. Collins
|9
|47
|0
|21
|
C. McDonald
|C. McDonald
|3
|31
|0
|15
|
C. Fitzpatrick
|C. Fitzpatrick
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
J. Glover
|J. Glover
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Joiner
|H. Joiner
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brantley
|C. Brantley
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Windmon
|J. Windmon
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SMU
21TULANE
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
0
058 O/U
-13
Fri 9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
036.5 O/U
+14.5
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
0
053 O/U
-16
Sat 11:00am ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
0
049.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
0
040.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
IND
MICHST
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
0
044.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
0
058 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
0
052 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm
-
UMASS
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
0
039.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
057.5 O/U
+13
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
0
052 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
0
067.5 O/U
-6
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
0
063 O/U
+4
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+8
Sat 2:15pm ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
043 O/U
-21
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
051 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
045.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
063.5 O/U
+27.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
0
063.5 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
UK
0
049 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
032.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
052.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
051 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
052.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
066 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
056 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
076 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
064 O/U
-31
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
052.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
PK
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0