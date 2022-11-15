|
|
|VATECH
|LIB
Virginia Tech faces Liberty, looks to end 7-game skid
Virginia Tech will aim to snap one of its longest losing streaks in program history when it visits Liberty on Saturday for a non-conference clash in Lynchburg, Va.
After falling 24-7 at Duke last weekend, the Hokies (2-8) have lost seven straight games -- their longest skid since 1951.
The Hokies' eight losses overall are the most they've had since 1992, when they were in the Big East. By record, it's the worst year for Virginia Tech since it joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004.
"I'm not going to lie -- it is frustrating," Virginia Tech linebacker Keli Lawson said. "It is hard, but we've just got to fight through it. Adversity comes with this sport."
The bright spot for the Hokies was that they didn't commit a penalty against Duke. Otherwise, it's been a historically awful campaign in coach Brent Pry's first season at the helm.
"I expect us to play better. I do," Pry said. "It's my job to encourage this team, to be positive, and to get us better. And that's what we're doing."
Virginia Tech has been led on offense this season by quarterback Grant Wells. The Marshall transfer has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 2,023 yards and nine touchdowns, with nine interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing touchdowns with six.
Liberty (8-2) likely had a chance to appear in this week's College Football Playoff rankings had it not lost 36-33 at UConn last week. The Flames were 19th in last week's AP Top 25 Poll but fell out on Sunday after the defeat.
"It'll be interesting to see how they respond this week," Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. "We're looking for somebody to give us a spark and be consistent with the game plan and even in practice be consistent."
Dae Dae Hunter had been the lead offensive weapon for Liberty, but he missed the UConn game with a torn lateral collateral ligament. Shedro Louis and TJ Green are expected to share carries at running back on Saturday.
Louis has rushed for 390 yards this season and Green 166.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|208.8
|AVG PASS YDS
|224.0
|
|
|104.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|192.5
|
|
|313.1
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|416.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells
|G. Wells
|182/312
|2023
|9
|9
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|7/13
|65
|0
|0
|
C. Black
|C. Black
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. King
|K. King
|63
|365
|3
|65
|
J. Holston
|J. Holston
|64
|222
|2
|15
|
G. Wells
|G. Wells
|95
|208
|6
|20
|
M. Thomas
|M. Thomas
|37
|146
|1
|29
|
C. Black
|C. Black
|41
|122
|0
|19
|
B. Duke
|B. Duke
|18
|59
|0
|12
|
C. Blumrick
|C. Blumrick
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|
D. Lofton
|D. Lofton
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|2
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|36
|669
|3
|85
|
D. Lofton
|D. Lofton
|21
|250
|2
|53
|
N. Gallo
|N. Gallo
|28
|211
|0
|20
|
D. Wright
|D. Wright
|17
|173
|0
|36
|
S. Gosnell
|S. Gosnell
|10
|134
|0
|24
|
K. King
|K. King
|16
|106
|1
|20
|
J. Blue
|J. Blue
|10
|105
|1
|29
|
M. Thomas
|M. Thomas
|13
|91
|1
|23
|
C. Blumrick
|C. Blumrick
|8
|88
|0
|16
|
C. Moss
|C. Moss
|6
|71
|0
|21
|
J. Holston
|J. Holston
|8
|61
|0
|20
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|3
|37
|0
|20
|
B. Duke
|B. Duke
|3
|29
|1
|27
|
C. Black
|C. Black
|3
|23
|0
|20
|
T. Holloway
|T. Holloway
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
D. De Iuliis
|D. De Iuliis
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
W. Kakavitsas
|W. Kakavitsas
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Chatman
|A. Chatman
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Jenkins
|K. Jenkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Delane
|M. Delane
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Lawson
|K. Lawson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bennett
|J. Bennett
|114/195
|1364
|12
|9
|
K. Salter
|K. Salter
|51/94
|782
|6
|5
|
N. Hampton
|N. Hampton
|3/8
|76
|0
|0
|
C. Brewer
|C. Brewer
|3/4
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hunter
|D. Hunter
|130
|854
|8
|80
|
S. Louis
|S. Louis
|94
|390
|7
|40
|
K. Salter
|K. Salter
|43
|211
|2
|43
|
T. Green
|T. Green
|33
|166
|1
|16
|
J. Bennett
|J. Bennett
|61
|154
|1
|23
|
D. Douglas
|D. Douglas
|4
|100
|1
|75
|
M. Caper
|M. Caper
|18
|32
|1
|5
|
N. Hampton
|N. Hampton
|13
|19
|0
|7
|
C. Brewer
|C. Brewer
|5
|13
|0
|11
|
M. Bollinger
|M. Bollinger
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Douglas
|D. Douglas
|56
|830
|6
|51
|
N. Frith
|N. Frith
|18
|333
|1
|60
|
C. Yarbrough
|C. Yarbrough
|13
|200
|2
|41
|
D. Hunter
|D. Hunter
|17
|147
|1
|41
|
T. Sibley
|T. Sibley
|7
|132
|2
|30
|
C. Snead
|C. Snead
|11
|126
|0
|27
|
J. Lofton
|J. Lofton
|9
|96
|1
|34
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|9
|76
|1
|17
|
S. Louis
|S. Louis
|5
|60
|0
|21
|
A. Henderson
|A. Henderson
|5
|50
|1
|25
|
C. Daniels
|C. Daniels
|3
|38
|1
|25
|
K. Coleman
|K. Coleman
|3
|37
|1
|22
|
T. Green
|T. Green
|5
|36
|0
|13
|
C. Peterlin
|C. Peterlin
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
M. Bollinger
|M. Bollinger
|3
|22
|1
|14
|
D. Butler
|D. Butler
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
B. Hanshaw
|B. Hanshaw
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
M. Caper
|M. Caper
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Anthony
|D. Anthony
|0-0
|0
|2
|
R. Rahimi
|R. Rahimi
|0-0
|0
|5
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
Q. Reese
|Q. Reese
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Scruggs
|J. Scruggs
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Singleton
|K. Singleton
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Smith Jr.
|M. Smith Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Walker
|A. Walker
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown
|N. Brown
|9/15
|0
|36/36
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SMU
21TULANE
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
0
058 O/U
-13
Fri 9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
036.5 O/U
+14.5
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
0
053 O/U
-16
Sat 11:00am ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
0
049.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
0
040.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
IND
MICHST
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
0
044.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
0
058 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
0
052 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm
-
UMASS
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
0
039.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
057.5 O/U
+13
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
0
052 O/U
-9
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
0
067.5 O/U
-6
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
0
063 O/U
+4
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+8
Sat 2:15pm ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
043 O/U
-21
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
051 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
045.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
063.5 O/U
+27.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
0
063.5 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
UK
0
049 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
032.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
052.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
051 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
052.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
066 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
056 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
076 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
064 O/U
-31
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
052.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
PK
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0