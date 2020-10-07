|
|
|CSTCAR
|LALAF
No. 23 Louisiana, Coastal Carolina end up in early showdown
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were supposed to have this weekend off, but the pandemic-induced need for flexibility in scheduling prompted the game to be moved up one week to Saturday.
No. 23 Louisiana was scheduled to play Wednesday at Appalachian State, but that game was postponed on Oct. 1 because the Mountaineers were dealing with a slew of positive COVID-19 tests.
That led to the two unbeaten Sun Belt programs being scheduled to square off this weekend in Lafayette, La.
The move was made to decrease the downtime between contests, a decision that was fine with Ragin' Cajuns coach Billy Napier.
"I think you've got to make the decision with the health and safety of the players in mind," Napier said. "Outside of that, you have to evaluate, 'Is it safe to go play a game with these players -- you know, the number of players at this position or that position, or overall as a team, are we prepared? Has the quality of our preparation been what it needs to be to go compete and play, and for it to be safe?'
"So, I think there's lots of contributing factors here. I can only speak on the behalf of our team, that we haven't had significant issues to a point where we would have to cancel. Not to say that that can't happen in the future. But at this point in time we're very fortunate and blessed that we haven't gotten to that point."
Louisiana (3-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) last played on Sept. 26 when junior Nate Snyder kicked a last-second 53-yard field goal to defeat visiting Georgia Southern, 20-18. This marks the school's first 3-0 start since 1988.
The Ragin' Cajuns' best victory is a 31-14 road triumph over Iowa State, a win that feels even more impressive after Oklahoma lost on the Cyclones' field last Saturday for the first time in 60 years.
Senior quarterback Levi Lewis has passed for 723 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Lewis is 265 yards away from becoming the sixth player in school history to reach 5,000 passing yards.
Lewis ranks fourth with 39 touchdowns. The school record-holder is former NFL quarterback Jake Delhomme, who tossed 64 scoring passes from 1993-96, according to the school.
Coastal Carolina (3-0, 1-0) is off to its best start in its four seasons at the FBS level.
The Chanticleers began their season with a 38-23 road win over Kansas. More recently, they drubbed Arkansas State 52-23 last Saturday to increase their scoring average to 44.3 points per game.
"There's a lot of excitement. We're hot right now," senior running back CJ Marable said. "The only thing is we have to keep it a game at a time. Don't make it bigger than what it is. Just go out there and play Coastal football."
Marable paces the rushing game with 190 yards, while redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall energizes both facets of the offense. McCall has passed for 728 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception, while adding 139 yards and two scores on the ground.
The teams have split two previous meetings, but last season's game was no contest: The Ragin' Cajuns rolled to a 48-7 road win.
"We just came out there flat," Marable recalled. "We can't do that this year. They're a good team, so we have to come out there with the same energy we have in the past three games."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
G. McCall
10 QB
202 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 45 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
L. Lewis
1 QB
173 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 84 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|19
|Rushing
|12
|10
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|414
|413
|Total Plays
|72
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|212
|240
|Rush Attempts
|48
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|7.7
|Yards Passing
|202
|173
|Comp. - Att.
|17-24
|14-24
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.5
|4-42.3
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|202
|PASS YDS
|173
|
|
|212
|RUSH YDS
|240
|
|
|414
|TOTAL YDS
|413
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|17/24
|202
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|16
|73
|1
|15
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|11
|68
|0
|15
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|11
|45
|1
|22
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|8
|28
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|11
|8
|108
|1
|30
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|3
|3
|40
|1
|26
|
G. Latushko 20 WR
|G. Latushko
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
P. McSweeney 40 TE
|P. McSweeney
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Brown 11 WR
|K. Brown
|5
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Mobley 16 WR
|T. Mobley
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kelly 29 LB
|S. Kelly
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney Jr. 4 LB
|K. Gladney Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson II 3 S
|K. Johnson II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 16 CB
|J. Morris
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Wooden II 90 DT
|R. Wooden II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Watkins 28 S
|S. Watkins
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|1/1
|40
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|4
|42.5
|4
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|14/24
|173
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|6
|84
|1
|51
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|10
|77
|0
|22
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|9
|39
|2
|17
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|5
|36
|0
|21
|
E. Rogers Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|5
|4
|89
|1
|41
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|3
|3
|38
|0
|17
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Carter 26 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
E. Rogers Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers Jr.
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Pauley 80 WR
|D. Pauley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Johnson 28 S
|J. Johnson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill 4 DL
|Z. Hill
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 9 S
|P. Butler
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Humphrey 99 DL
|T. Humphrey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Solomon 27 S
|C. Solomon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 16 CB
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Landry 98 DL
|A. Landry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riley 95 LB
|A. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 20 CB
|M. Garner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Manac 17 LB
|C. Manac
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 97 DL
|J. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Snyder 36 K
|N. Snyder
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|4
|42.3
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|2
|21.5
|27
|0
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-E.Rogers to ULL 29 for 4 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 29(14:38 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 40 for 11 yards (43-E.Makonzo28-S.Watkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 40(14:12 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 43 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 43(13:40 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming to ULL 45 for 2 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 45(13:01 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to CC 44 for 11 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 44(12:35 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 39 for 5 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 39(12:03 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to CC 39 for no gain (52-C.Brewer).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 39(11:27 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to CC 18 for 21 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 18(10:53 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to CC 12 for 6 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 12(10:08 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 1-C.Marable.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(10:04 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to CC 36 for 11 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(9:34 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to CC 38 for 2 yards (99-T.Humphrey).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 38(9:00 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to ULL 44 for 18 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(8:26 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ULL 40 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 40(7:51 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to ULL 28 for 12 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(7:15 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to ULL 21 for 7 yards (10-A.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 21(6:31 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to ULL 7 for 14 yards (19-E.Garror0-K.Pedescleaux).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(5:55 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ULL 3 for 4 yards (9-P.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(5:31 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to ULL 1 for 2 yards (99-T.Humphrey9-P.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 1(4:54 - 1st) 1-C.Marable runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 46 yards from CC 35. 9-T.Ragas to ULL 19 for no gain (13-M.Sudipo).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 19(4:49 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 17 for -2 yards (9-T.Jackson43-E.Makonzo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - LALAF 17(4:15 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Cambre. Penalty on CC 52-C.Brewer Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 17. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 22(4:07 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 24 for 2 yards (52-C.Brewer34-T.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 24(3:30 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 24(3:25 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 43 yards from ULL 24 to CC 33 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(3:17 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 41 for 8 yards (16-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 41(2:50 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 41 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 41(2:18 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 44 for 3 yards (28-J.Johnson2-L.McCaskill).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(1:45 - 1st) 2-R.White to CC 47 for 3 yards (4-Z.Hill6-K.Moncrief).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 47(1:13 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 47(1:09 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 47(1:04 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 45 yards from CC 47 to ULL 8 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (9 plays, 53 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 8(0:56 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 8(0:49 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 19 for 11 yards (26-B.Matts52-C.Brewer).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 19(0:29 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 21 for 2 yards (52-C.Brewer). Team penalty on ULL Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at ULL 21.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 18 - LALAF 11(15:00 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 16 for 5 yards (34-T.Gallagher28-S.Watkins).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 13 - LALAF 16(14:31 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to CC 43 for 41 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(13:55 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to CC 42 for 1 yard (43-E.Makonzo94-J.Gunter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 42(13:14 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to CC 42 for no gain (52-C.Brewer).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - LALAF 42(12:37 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to CC 34 for 8 yards (10-A.Spillum). Penalty on ULL 65-C.Rubio Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at CC 34.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - LALAF 44(12:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith to CC 39 for 5 yards (4-K.Gladney90-R.Wooden). Team penalty on ULL Illegal formation declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LALAF 39(11:41 - 2nd) 47-R.Byrns punts 35 yards from CC 39 Downed at the CC 4.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (8 plays, 41 yards, 4:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 4(11:32 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 40-P.McSweeney. 40-P.McSweeney to CC 12 for 8 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 12(10:56 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 18 for 6 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(10:20 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to CC 20 for 2 yards (10-A.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 20(9:42 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 27 for 7 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 27(9:01 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 42 for 15 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(8:24 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall sacked at CC 38 for -4 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 38(7:42 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown to CC 45 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 45(6:56 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 45(6:50 - 2nd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 41 yards from CC 45. 19-E.Garror to ULL 14 for no gain (55-C.Shrimpf).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 14(6:40 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 31 for 17 yards (7-D.Strong).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(6:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 31(6:09 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 36 for 5 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 36(5:35 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 40 for 4 yards (9-T.Jackson43-E.Makonzo).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 40(4:50 - 2nd) 47-R.Byrns punts 44 yards from ULL 40 to CC 16 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (8 plays, 84 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16(4:42 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for 12 yards (9-P.Butler28-J.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(4:25 - 2nd) 2-R.White to CC 26 for -2 yards (99-T.Humphrey17-C.Manac).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 26(3:52 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 32 for 6 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 32(3:13 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to CC 43 for 11 yards (21-T.Amos).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(2:42 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh. Penalty on ULL 21-T.Amos Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CC 43. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(2:37 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to ULL 16 for 26 yards (9-P.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16(1:53 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to ULL 13 for 3 yards (21-T.Amos).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 13(1:09 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(1:03 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is no good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (10 plays, 77 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 55 yards from CC 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 23 for 13 yards (28-S.Watkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 23(0:59 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Ragas.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 23(0:55 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ULL 40 for 17 yards (7-D.Strong).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 40(0:49 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 46 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 46(0:43 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Pauley.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 46(0:37 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to CC 39 for 15 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 39(0:24 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers to CC 32 for 7 yards (4-K.Gladney).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 32(0:19 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to CC 26 for 6 yards (4-K.Gladney).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(0:15 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 18-J.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at CC 26. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 15 - LALAF 31(0:15 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to CC 8 for 23 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - LALAF 8(0:09 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(0:05 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is no good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 1-C.Marable.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(0:05 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall kneels at CC 23 for -2 yards.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 8:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 1-C.Marable.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 30 for 5 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(14:24 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(14:19 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall to CC 34 for 4 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(13:35 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CC 40 for 6 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(12:57 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall to CC 38 FUMBLES. 10-G.McCall to CC 38 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 38(12:15 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 48 for 10 yards (20-M.Garner).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 48(11:39 - 3rd) 2-R.White to ULL 46 for 6 yards (28-J.Johnson0-K.Pedescleaux).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(11:00 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to ULL 43 for 3 yards (95-A.Riley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 43(10:19 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 43(10:13 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to ULL 35 for 8 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(9:37 - 3rd) 2-R.White to ULL 26 for 9 yards (28-J.Johnson3-J.Dillon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 26(8:55 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to ULL 24 for 2 yards (90-M.Narcisse).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(8:19 - 3rd) 2-R.White to ULL 9 for 15 yards (90-M.Narcisse).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - CSTCAR 9(7:38 - 3rd) 2-R.White to ULL 6 for 3 yards (90-M.Narcisse3-J.Dillon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 6(6:58 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 6(6:53 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (7 plays, 66 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 58 yards from CC 35. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 34 for 27 yards (8-D.Kelly).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 34(6:43 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to CC 49 for 17 yards (10-A.Spillum23-D.Bush).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(6:21 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to CC 36 for 13 yards (3-K.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 36(6:03 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to CC 35 for 1 yard (29-S.Kelly9-T.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 35(5:21 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis to CC 25 for 10 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(44:41 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 26-K.Carter. 26-K.Carter to CC 15 for 10 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 15(4:26 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to CC 9 for 6 yards (10-A.Spillum94-J.Gunter).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 9(3:54 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:47 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:47 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 1-C.Marable.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(3:47 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 29 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill33-T.Guidry).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 29(3:07 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 41 for 12 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(2:31 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall to CC 44 for 3 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 44(1:55 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 48 for 4 yards (24-B.Trahan10-A.Jones).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 48(1:06 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 46 for -2 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 46(0:23 - 3rd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 44 yards from CC 46 to ULL 10 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Interception (1 plays, 64 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(0:13 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-J.Morris at ULL 28. 16-J.Morris to ULL 26 for 2 yards.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (3 plays, 26 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(0:07 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall to ULL 4 for 22 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux2-L.McCaskill).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - CSTCAR 4(15:00 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to ULL 3 for 1 yard (4-Z.Hill99-T.Humphrey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(14:18 - 4th) 10-G.McCall runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:12 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (4 plays, 55 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:12 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 51 yards from CC 35. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 30 for 16 yards (8-D.Kelly). Penalty on CC 8-D.Kelly Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at ULL 30.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(14:05 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Lumpkin.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 45(13:58 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 48 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher94-J.Gunter).
|+51 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 48(13:20 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis to CC 1 for 51 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LALAF 1(12:48 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:44 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:44 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(12:44 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(12:40 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 24 for -1 yard (98-A.Landry).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 24(11:55 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to ULL 46 for 30 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(11:16 - 4th) 2-R.White to ULL 44 for 2 yards (24-B.Trahan43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 44(10:38 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to ULL 43 for 1 yard (24-B.Trahan43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 43(9:51 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to ULL 41 for 2 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 41(9:03 - 4th) 98-C.Ouverson punts 40 yards from ULL 41 Downed at the ULL 1.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 1(8:52 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 23 for 22 yards (26-B.Matts28-S.Watkins).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 23(8:25 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 22 for -1 yard (9-T.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LALAF 22(7:48 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - LALAF 22(7:42 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 28 for 6 yards (29-S.Kelly34-T.Gallagher).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 28(6:59 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 46 yards from ULL 28 to CC 26 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh. Team penalty on CC Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at ULL 28. No Play.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(6:51 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 37 for 4 yards (52-C.Brewer29-S.Kelly).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 37(6:20 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming to ULL 42 for 5 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 42(6:10 - 4th) Penalty on ULL 74-M.Mitchell False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 37(5:45 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 15-E.Mitchell.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LALAF 37(5:40 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 47 yards from ULL 37 to CC 16 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- FG (10 plays, 61 yards, 5:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16(5:30 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 21 for 5 yards (10-A.Jones6-K.Moncrief).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 21(4:56 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 33 for 12 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(4:19 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to CC 35 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill6-K.Moncrief).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 35(3:36 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 16-T.Mobley. 16-T.Mobley to CC 41 for 6 yards (9-P.Butler).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 41(2:50 - 4th) 2-R.White to ULL 49 for 10 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux9-P.Butler).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(2:15 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to ULL 41 for 8 yards (9-P.Butler97-J.Nelson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 41(1:29 - 4th) 2-R.White to ULL 29 for 12 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(1:07 - 4th) 2-R.White to ULL 25 for 4 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 25(1:01 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to ULL 23 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill2-L.McCaskill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 23(0:56 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to ULL 23 for no gain (99-T.Humphrey3-J.Dillon).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 23(0:08 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:04 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(0:04 - 4th) Team penalty on ULL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULL 25. No Play.
