Drive Chart
GAST
ARKST

Key Players
C. Brown IV 4 QB
314 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 83 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
L. Hatcher 3 QB
332 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, -14 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 13:01
12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
5
yds
00:50
pos
0
6
Point After TD 12:58
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:44
4-C.Brown runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
99
yds
01:48
pos
6
7
Point After TD 4:34
92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:28
3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
66
yds
01:14
pos
7
13
Point After TD 3:20
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:30
12-L.Bonner sacked at GST 26 for -6 yards FUMBLES (7-J.Strachan). 42-B.Carroll runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
78
yds
01:36
pos
13
14
Point After TD 12:11
92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 6:07
12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 42 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ARKS Pass interference declined.
9
plays
76
yds
02:03
pos
14
20
Point After TD 6:00
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 4:34
4-C.Brown runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:31
pos
20
21
Point After TD 4:29
92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 0:53
3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
03:41
pos
21
27
Point After TD 0:48
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 0:19
4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
00:34
pos
27
28
Point After TD 0:14
92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 13:37
4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
39
yds
00:30
pos
34
28
Point After TD 13:30
92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
28
Touchdown 8:30
12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
05:09
pos
35
34
Point After TD 8:21
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
35
Touchdown 6:27
3-L.Hatcher complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
53
yds
00:46
pos
35
41
Point After TD 6:21
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
42
Touchdown 4:48
26-T.Gregg runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
64
yds
01:37
pos
41
42
Point After TD 4:44
92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
42
Field Goal 2:40
0-B.Grupe 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
36
yds
02:04
pos
42
45
4th Quarter
Touchdown 15:00
4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
56
yds
02:29
pos
48
45
Point After TD 14:54
92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
45
Touchdown 12:47
3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
62
yds
02:07
pos
49
51
Point After TD 12:40
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
52
Field Goal 6:59
92-N.Ruiz 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
45
yds
03:25
pos
52
52
Touchdown 4:32
1-R.Paul complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:23
pos
52
58
Point After TD 4:23
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
59
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 34
Rushing 10 2
Passing 11 28
Penalty 4 4
3rd Down Conv 5-15 6-17
4th Down Conv 1-4 3-4
Total Net Yards 583 609
Total Plays 76 96
Avg Gain 7.7 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 269 58
Rush Attempts 41 39
Avg Rush Yards 6.6 1.5
Yards Passing 314 551
Comp. - Att. 18-35 40-57
Yards Per Pass 9.0 8.0
Penalties - Yards 10-96 8-91
Touchdowns 7 8
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 3 8
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-33.6 4-42.0
Return Yards 0 9
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia State 1-1 721141052
Arkansas State 2-2 1414171459
Centennial Bank Stadium Jonesboro, AR
 314 PASS YDS 551
269 RUSH YDS 58
583 TOTAL YDS 609
Georgia State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brown IV 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 314 3 0 155.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 314 3 0 155.1
C. Brown IV 18/35 314 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Gregg 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 142 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 142 1
T. Gregg 14 142 1 56
C. Brown IV 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 83 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 83 2
C. Brown IV 13 83 2 35
J. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 44 0
J. Williams 6 44 0 24
S. Paige 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
S. Paige 5 13 0 6
T. Dixon 0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Dixon 2 11 0 8
M. Hayes 39 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -24 0
M. Hayes 1 -24 0 -24
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Pinckney 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 6 146 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 146 3
S. Pinckney 11 6 146 3 46
J. Thrash 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 57 0
J. Thrash 4 1 57 0 57
R. Carter 45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
R. Carter 4 2 35 0 26
C. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
C. Thompson 2 2 18 0 9
T. Dixon 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Dixon 1 1 15 0 15
J. Ifedi 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Ifedi 5 1 14 0 14
A. Payne 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
A. Payne 4 2 11 0 7
T. Gregg 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Gregg 2 2 10 0 7
S. Paige 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Paige 2 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hunter 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
J. Hunter 8-2 0.0 0
A. Lane 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
A. Lane 8-0 0.0 0
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
Q. White 7-1 0.0 0
B. Carroll 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Carroll 5-1 0.0 0
C. Bacon 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Bacon 4-1 0.0 0
V. Heyward 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
V. Heyward 4-0 0.0 0
H. Willis 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
H. Willis 4-0 1.0 0
J. Jones 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
T. Stephens-McQueen 3-2 1.0 0
C. Sims 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Sims 3-1 0.0 0
D. Wilson 52 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Smith 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
J. Crawford 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Crawford 2-0 0.0 0
J. Strachan 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Strachan 2-1 1.0 0
C. Moore 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
T. Gore 59 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Gore 1-0 0.0 0
K. Carter 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Ruiz 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
N. Ruiz 1/1 29 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayes 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 33.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 33.6 0
M. Hayes 5 33.6 0 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
Q. White 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 332 4 0 221.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 332 4 0 221.7
L. Hatcher 21/28 332 4 0
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 197 3 0 158.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 197 3 0 158.7
L. Bonner 18/28 197 3 0
R. Paul 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
R. Paul 1/1 22 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 41 0
J. Jones 13 41 0 13
L. Pare 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 22 0
L. Pare 10 22 0 8
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
L. Bonner 6 15 0 14
I. Azubuike 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
I. Azubuike 3 0 0 0
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -14 0
L. Hatcher 4 -14 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
22 15 177 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 177 2
J. Adams Jr. 22 15 177 2 42
D. Green 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
15 9 172 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 172 2
D. Green 15 9 172 2 49
B. Bowling 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 91 1
B. Bowling 8 6 91 1 42
C. Rucker 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
C. Rucker 2 2 40 0 21
L. Pare 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 30 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 2
L. Pare 2 2 30 2 22
R. Tyler 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 1
R. Tyler 3 3 29 1 14
J. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Jones 2 1 7 0 7
G. Amos 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
G. Amos 2 1 5 0 5
I. Azubuike 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
I. Azubuike 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Rice 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Rice 8-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 7-0 0.0 0
A. Switzer 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Switzer 5-1 0.0 0
E. Alexander 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Alexander 5-0 0.0 0
A. Fletcher 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Fletcher 3-1 0.0 0
S. Johnson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Hampton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Hampton 2-2 0.0 0
D. Green 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Green 2-0 0.0 0
C. Bonner 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bonner 2-0 0.0 0
F. Merrill 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Merrill 2-0 0.0 0
V. Scott 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
S. Tuitavake 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Tuitavake 1-0 0.0 0
K. Harris 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
J. Reimonenq 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Reimonenq 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bean 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bean 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
1/1 8/8
B. Grupe 1/1 39 8/8 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Hanson 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 2
R. Hanson 4 42.0 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.3 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 22.3 28 0
R. Paul 3 22.3 28 0
J. Isaac 81 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
J. Isaac 1 2.0 2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
R. Paul 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 22 1:05 5 -17 Fumble
12:58 GAST 25 1:07 4 19 Punt
10:11 GAST 17 1:25 3 9 Punt
6:22 GAST 1 1:48 5 99 TD
3:20 GAST 25 1:22 5 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:49 ARKST 48 1:40 5 29 Downs
6:00 GAST 25 1:31 4 75 TD
0:48 GAST 25 0:34 5 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:00 ARKST 39 0:30 2 39 TD
8:21 GAST 25 1:04 3 2 Punt
6:21 GAST 25 1:37 8 75 TD
2:36 GAST 25 2:29 8 41
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 GAST 25 0:50 3 5 Punt
10:24 GAST 28 3:25 9 60 FG
4:23 GAST 26 2:13 10 33 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 GAST 5 0:50 3 5 TD
11:44 ARKST 38 1:20 4 -9 Punt
8:37 ARKST 36 2:02 5 20 Punt
4:34 ARKST 34 1:14 3 66 TD
1:49 ARKST 20 1:36 11 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 ARKST 18 2:10 4 3 Punt
8:03 ARKST 19 2:03 9 81 TD
4:29 ARKST 25 3:41 13 75 TD
0:14 ARKST 27 0:13 3 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 30 0:51 4 9 Downs
13:30 ARKST 25 5:09 12 75 TD
7:07 ARKST 47 0:46 3 53 TD
4:44 ARKST 27 2:04 7 36 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 ARKST 32 2:07 8 68 TD
11:36 ARKST 22 1:01 3 6 Punt
6:55 ARKST 25 2:23 6 75 TD
2:04 ARKST 41 1:39 5 8

GAST Panthers  - Fumble (5 plays, -17 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 61 yards from ARKS 35. 20-Q.White to GST 22 for 18 yards (45-T.Ayers).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22
(14:56 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 28 for 6 yards (10-E.Alexander).
Penalty
2 & 4 - GAST 28
(14:38 - 1st) Penalty on GST 64-P.Bartlett False start 5 yards enforced at GST 28. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 23
(14:29 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 29 for 6 yards (18-J.Rice).
No Gain
3 & 3 - GAST 29
(14:01 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
-24 YD
4 & 3 - GAST 29
(13:55 - 1st) to GST 5 FUMBLES. 17-L.Deshazor to GST 5 for no gain.

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 5 - ARKST 5
(13:48 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to GST 2 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 2
(13:29 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to GST 3 for -1 yard (37-V.Heyward).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 3
(13:01 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:58 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.

GAST Panthers  - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:58 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(12:58 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to GST 40 for 15 yards (18-J.Rice).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(12:43 - 1st) 21-J.Williams to GST 41 for 1 yard (14-A.Fletcher).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 41
(12:19 - 1st) 0-T.Dixon pushed ob at GST 44 for 3 yards (10-E.Alexander).
No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 44
(11:58 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 44
(11:51 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 18 yards from GST 44 out of bounds at the ARKS 38.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Punt (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 38
(11:44 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 34 for -4 yards (37-V.Heyward20-Q.White).
Penalty
2 & 14 - ARKST 34
(11:32 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 35 for 1 yard (7-J.Strachan). Penalty on ARKS 70-I.Scott Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 34. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 24 - ARKST 24
(11:10 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 29 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 19 - ARKST 29
(10:31 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
Punt
4 & 19 - ARKST 29
(10:24 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 54 yards from ARKS 29 Downed at the GST 17.

GAST Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 17
(10:11 - 1st) 28-S.Paige to GST 21 for 4 yards (42-V.Scott).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 21
(9:51 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 25 for 4 yards (18-J.Rice).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 25
(9:31 - 1st) 28-S.Paige to GST 26 for 1 yard (97-T.Hampton).
Punt
4 & 1 - GAST 26
(8:46 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 38 yards from GST 26 to ARKS 36 fair catch by 1-R.Paul.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 36
(8:37 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 41 for 5 yards.
Penalty
2 & 5 - ARKST 41
(8:02 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on GST 34-A.Lane Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 41. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 44
(7:55 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 44
(7:50 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to GST 41 for 3 yards (97-A.Smith).
Sack
3 & 7 - ARKST 41
(7:20 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner sacked at GST 44 for -3 yards (90-H.Willis).
Punt
4 & 10 - ARKST 44
(6:35 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 43 yards from GST 44 to the GST 1 downed by 0-J.Hawes.

GAST Panthers  - TD (5 plays, 99 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
+56 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 1
(6:22 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg pushed ob at ARKS 43 for 56 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 43
(5:47 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 43
(5:41 - 1st) 0-T.Dixon pushed ob at ARKS 35 for 8 yards (7-A.Switzer).
No Gain
3 & 2 - GAST 35
(5:24 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to ARKS 35 for no gain (18-J.Rice).
+35 YD
4 & 2 - GAST 35
(4:44 - 1st) 4-C.Brown runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:34 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (3 plays, 66 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:34 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes kicks 45 yards from GST 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 34 for 14 yards (30-J.Lain40-J.Veneziale).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 34
(4:23 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 48 for 14 yards (34-A.Lane).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48
(3:52 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to GST 49 for 3 yards (3-C.Bacon).
+49 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 49
(3:28 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:20 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.

GAST Panthers  - Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:20 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(3:20 - 1st) 28-S.Paige to GST 31 for 6 yards (18-J.Rice14-A.Fletcher).
Penalty
2 & 4 - GAST 31
(2:53 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Thrash. Penalty on ARKS 6-J.Reimonenq Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GST 31. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46
(2:48 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 43 for -3 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 13 - GAST 43
(2:22 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 28-S.Paige. 28-S.Paige pushed ob at ARKS 49 for 8 yards (1-S.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - GAST 49
(2:05 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Thrash.
Punt
4 & 5 - GAST 49
(1:58 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 29 yards from ARKS 49 out of bounds at the ARKS 20.

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (11 plays, 78 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 20
(1:49 - 1st) 23-I.Azubuike to ARKS 20 for no gain (6-T.Stephens-McQueen42-B.Carroll).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 20
(1:10 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 31 for 11 yards (34-A.Lane).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 31
(0:56 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 48 for 17 yards (20-Q.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 48
(0:45 - 1st) 23-I.Azubuike to ARKS 48 for no gain (52-D.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 48
(0:13 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 23-I.Azubuike. 23-I.Azubuike to ARKS 48 for no gain (1-J.Hunter).
+8 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 48
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner scrambles to GST 44 for 8 yards (90-H.Willis).
+5 YD
4 & 2 - ARKST 44
(14:20 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos to GST 39 for 5 yards (34-A.Lane).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39
(14:04 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to GST 35 for 4 yards (1-J.Hunter).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 35
(13:30 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to GST 21 for 14 yards (27-J.Jones3-C.Bacon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 21
(13:05 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to GST 20 for 1 yard (97-A.Smith).
Sack
2 & 9 - ARKST 20
(12:30 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner sacked at GST 26 for -6 yards FUMBLES (7-J.Strachan). 42-B.Carroll runs 74 yards for a touchdown.

GAST Panthers  - Downs (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:11 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
Kickoff
(12:11 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 1-R.Paul to GST 40 for 60 yards (92-N.Ruiz). Penalty on ARKS 7-A.Switzer Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 28.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 18
(12:01 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 30 for 12 yards (20-Q.White).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 30
(11:39 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 31 for 1 yard (37-V.Heyward).
Sack
2 & 9 - GAST 31
(11:04 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 25 for -6 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
-4 YD
3 & 15 - GAST 25
(10:31 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles runs ob at ARKS 21 for -4 yards.
Punt
4 & 19 - GAST 21
(10:01 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 27 yards from ARKS 21 to the ARKS 48 downed by 45-T.Ayers.

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (9 plays, 81 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48
(9:49 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to ARKS 24 for 24 yards (28-J.Brown).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24
(9:36 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to ARKS 18 for 6 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
No Gain
2 & 4 - ARKST 18
(9:15 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to ARKS 18 for no gain (28-J.Brown97-T.Hampton).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - ARKST 18
(8:45 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to ARKS 16 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice).
-3 YD
4 & 2 - ARKST 16
(8:09 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to ARKS 19 FUMBLES (92-F.Merrill). 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 19 for no gain.

GAST Panthers  - TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 19
(8:03 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman. Penalty on GST 34-A.Lane Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 19. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 34
(7:56 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 34
(7:52 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ARKS 46 for 12 yards (10-J.Crawford).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46
(7:41 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 50 for 4 yards (10-J.Crawford).
Penalty
2 & 6 - GAST 50
(7:22 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to GST 40 for 10 yards (28-C.Moore). Penalty on ARKS 79-J.Horst Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 50. No Play.
+14 YD
2 & 16 - GAST 40
(7:02 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner scrambles pushed ob at GST 46 for 14 yards (42-B.Carroll).
No Gain
3 & 2 - GAST 46
(6:30 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
+4 YD
4 & 2 - GAST 46
(6:25 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to GST 42 for 4 yards (34-A.Lane).
+42 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 42
(6:07 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 42 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ARKS Pass interference declined.
PAT Good
(6:00 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:00 - 2nd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
+57 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(6:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 2-J.Thrash. 2-J.Thrash pushed ob at ARKS 18 for 57 yards (3-K.Harris).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 18
(5:40 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 13 for 5 yards (18-J.Rice7-A.Switzer).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 13
(5:14 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 11 for 2 yards (22-C.Bonner).
+11 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 11
(4:34 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:29 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.

GAST Panthers  - TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:29 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 87-R.Tyler.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(4:29 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 27 for 2 yards (20-Q.White).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 27
(4:12 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green pushed ob at ARKS 38 for 11 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(3:56 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 38 for no gain (7-J.Strachan).
Sack
2 & 10 - GAST 38
(3:34 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 31 for -7 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen7-J.Strachan).
Penalty
3 & 17 - GAST 31
(2:58 - 2nd) Penalty on GST 90-H.Willis Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 31. No Play.
+19 YD
3 & 12 - GAST 36
(2:43 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker to GST 45 for 19 yards (3-C.Bacon1-J.Hunter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 45
(2:16 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Jones.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 45
(2:09 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to GST 45 for no gain (3-C.Bacon1-J.Hunter).
Penalty
3 & 10 - GAST 45
(1:33 - 2nd) Penalty on GST 52-D.Wilson Offside 5 yards enforced at GST 45. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 40
(1:24 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to GST 32 for 8 yards (1-J.Hunter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 32
(1:14 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 32
(1:09 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to GST 20 for 12 yards (20-Q.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(0:53 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(0:48 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:48 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Halftime (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:48 - 2nd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 88-A.Payne.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(0:48 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Thrash.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 25
(0:43 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 44 for 19 yards (10-E.Alexander).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 44
(0:35 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to ARKS 30 for 26 yards (7-A.Switzer).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30
(0:26 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to ARKS 21 for 9 yards (1-S.Johnson).
+21 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 21
(0:19 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:14 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:14 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 38 yards from GST 35 to ARKS 27 fair catch by 87-R.Tyler.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 27
(0:14 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 27
(0:08 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
-2 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 27
(0:01 - 2nd) kneels at ARKS 25 for -2 yards.

GAST Panthers  - TD (2 plays, 39 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 35 yards from GST 35 to ARKS 30 fair catch by 87-R.Tyler.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 30
(15:00 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 32 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 32
(14:41 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones pushed ob at ARKS 39 for 7 yards (20-Q.White).
No Gain
3 & 1 - GAST 39
(14:13 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
No Gain
4 & 1 - GAST 39
(14:09 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 39 for no gain (52-D.Wilson).

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39
(14:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to ARKS 36 for 3 yards (28-J.Brown).
+36 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 36
(13:37 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:30 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.

GAST Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:30 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 81-J.Isaac.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(13:30 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 34 for 9 yards (20-Q.White).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 34
(12:57 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare pushed ob at ARKS 38 for 4 yards (20-Q.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(12:39 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 38
(12:32 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to GST 48 for 14 yards (1-J.Hunter).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 48
(12:14 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to GST 34 for 14 yards (1-J.Hunter).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 34
(11:52 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare to GST 26 for 8 yards (34-A.Lane).
No Gain
2 & 2 - GAST 26
(11:16 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner scrambles pushed ob at GST 26 for no gain (42-B.Carroll).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 26
(10:39 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare to GST 25 for 1 yard (42-B.Carroll).
Penalty
4 & 1 - GAST 25
(9:52 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner pushed ob at GST 22 for 3 yards (47-J.Taylor). Penalty on GST 6-T.Stephens-McQueen Offside 5 yards enforced at GST 25. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(9:30 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare runs ob at GST 18 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 18
(9:01 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner scrambles to GST 16 for 2 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+16 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 16
(8:30 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:21 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (3 plays, 53 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:21 - 3rd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(8:21 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to GST 29 for 4 yards (7-A.Switzer97-T.Hampton).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 29
(8:01 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to GST 27 for -2 yards (42-V.Scott).
No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 27
(7:23 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 28-S.Paige.
Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 27
(7:17 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 26 yards from GST 27 to the ARKS 47 downed by 37-V.Heyward.

GAST Panthers  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 47
(7:07 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
+45 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 47
(7:01 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to GST 8 for 45 yards (27-J.Jones).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - GAST 8
(6:27 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:21 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - FG (7 plays, 36 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:21 - 3rd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 0-T.Dixon.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(6:21 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 25
(6:16 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs ob at GST 36 for 11 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 36
(6:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to GST 41 for 5 yards. Penalty on GST 77-J.Bass Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 36. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 20 - ARKST 26
(5:44 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to GST 22 for -4 yards (28-J.Brown). Penalty on ARKS 28-J.Brown Facemasking 15 yards enforced at GST 26. No Play.
+46 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41
(5:30 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to ARKS 13 for 46 yards (1-S.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 13
(5:12 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 13
(5:08 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to ARKS 13 for no gain (18-J.Rice). Penalty on ARKS 18-J.Rice Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at ARKS 13.
+7 YD
1 & 7 - ARKST 7
(4:48 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:44 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.

GAST Panthers

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:44 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 40 yards from GST 35. 81-J.Isaac to ARKS 27 for 2 yards (5-B.Brown12-T.Gore).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27
(4:41 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 35 for 8 yards (27-J.Jones).
+12 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 35
(4:16 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 47 for 12 yards (27-J.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 47
(4:01 - 3rd) Penalty on GST 52-D.Wilson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ARKS 47. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(4:01 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to GST 35 for 3 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 35
(4:01 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to GST 22 for 13 yards (3-C.Bacon6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 22
(3:33 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 22
(2:58 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
No Gain
3 & 10 - GAST 22
(2:51 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - GAST 22
(2:40 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (8 plays, 68 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:36 - 3rd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(2:36 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 39 for 14 yards (7-A.Switzer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 39
(2:15 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 39 for no gain (97-T.Hampton).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 39
(2:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 11-C.Thompson. 11-C.Thompson to GST 48 for 9 yards (10-E.Alexander).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 48
(1:29 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 46 for 6 yards (22-C.Bonner).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46
(1:01 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown runs ob at ARKS 34 for 12 yards. Penalty on GST 26-T.Gregg Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARKS 34.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 49
(0:57 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams pushed ob at ARKS 40 for 9 yards (10-E.Alexander).
+28 YD
2 & 16 - ARKST 40
(0:37 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 2-J.Thrash. 2-J.Thrash to ARKS 12 for 28 yards (1-S.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 1 - ARKST 40
(0:31 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Thrash.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 40
(0:07 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 34 for 6 yards (7-A.Switzer).

GAST Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
3 & 4 - ARKST 34
(0:07 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 31 for 3 yards (92-F.Merrill).
+31 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 31
(15:00 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:54 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:54 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 25 for 25 yards (9-J.Muhammad). Penalty on ARKS 12-C.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 25.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 15
(14:54 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 32 for 17 yards (18-C.Sims).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 32
(14:29 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 31 for -1 yard (34-A.Lane).
+21 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 31
(14:02 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker to GST 48 FUMBLES (1-J.Hunter). out of bounds at the GST 48.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 48
(13:46 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to GST 47 for 1 yard (34-A.Lane).
No Gain
2 & 9 - GAST 47
(13:17 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Amos.
Penalty
3 & 9 - GAST 47
(13:10 - 4th) Penalty on GST 37-V.Heyward Offside 6 yards enforced at GST 47. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 3 - GAST 41
(13:10 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
+9 YD
4 & 3 - GAST 41
(13:05 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to GST 32 for 9 yards (18-C.Sims).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 32
(12:47 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:47 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:40 - 4th) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 0-T.Dixon.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(12:40 - 4th) 21-J.Williams pushed ob at GST 29 for 4 yards (30-D.Bean).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 29
(12:28 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 30 for 1 yard (28-J.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 5 - ARKST 30
(11:55 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
Punt
4 & 5 - ARKST 30
(11:50 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 57 yards from GST 30. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 22 for 9 yards (5-B.Brown35-K.Carter).

GAST Panthers  - FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22
(11:36 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling pushed ob at ARKS 28 for 6 yards (35-K.Carter).
No Gain
2 & 4 - GAST 28
(11:20 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
No Gain
3 & 4 - GAST 28
(11:15 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 28 for no gain (90-H.Willis).
Punt
4 & 4 - GAST 28
(10:35 - 4th) 48-R.Hanson punts 44 yards from ARKS 28 to the GST 28 downed by 21-J.Jones.

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 28
(10:24 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to GST 42 for 14 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 42
(9:56 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 11-C.Thompson. 11-C.Thompson to ARKS 49 for 9 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 49
(9:29 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to ARKS 45 for 4 yards (12-C.Harris).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(9:08 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney. Penalty on ARKS 15-B.Ficklin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 45. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30
(9:01 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 21 for 9 yards (20-D.Green).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 21
(8:35 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 17 for 4 yards (17-S.Tuitavake).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 17
(7:57 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to ARKS 15 for 2 yards (28-J.Brown).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 15
(7:27 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 26-T.Gregg. 26-T.Gregg pushed ob at ARKS 12 for 3 yards (28-J.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 5 - ARKST 12
(7:06 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - ARKST 12
(6:59 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAST Panthers  - Downs (10 plays, 33 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:55 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 23-I.Azubuike.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(6:55 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 25 for no gain (1-J.Hunter18-C.Sims).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(6:19 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 33 for 8 yards (1-J.Hunter).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 33
(5:52 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 36 for 3 yards (18-C.Sims).
+42 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 36
(5:34 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to GST 22 for 42 yards (34-A.Lane).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 22
(5:00 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to GST 22 for no gain (59-T.Gore).
+22 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 22
(4:32 - 4th) 1-R.Paul complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:32 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.

ARKST Red Wolves

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:23 - 4th) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 39 yards from ARKS 35 to GST 26 fair catch by 88-A.Payne.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 26
(4:23 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 26
(4:18 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 26-T.Gregg. 26-T.Gregg to GST 33 for 7 yards (28-J.Brown).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 33
(3:48 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to GST 40 for 7 yards (20-D.Green).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(3:25 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 40
(3:21 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 40
(3:15 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to ARKS 46 for 14 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46
(2:58 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 41 FUMBLES. 80-M.Marshall to ARKS 41 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 5 - ARKST 41
(2:22 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
No Gain
3 & 5 - ARKST 41
(2:15 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
No Gain
4 & 5 - ARKST 41
(2:10 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.

ARKST Red Wolves

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41
(2:04 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 47 for 6 yards (90-H.Willis).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 47
(1:59 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 48 for 1 yard (28-C.Moore).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 48
(1:55 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to GST 47 for 5 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47
(1:11 - 4th) kneels at GST 49 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 49
(0:25 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner kneels at ARKS 49 for -2 yards.
