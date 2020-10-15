Drive Chart
|
|
|GAST
|ARKST
Key Players
|
|
C. Brown IV
4 QB
314 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 83 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
L. Hatcher
3 QB
332 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, -14 RuYds
Touchdown 13:01
12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
5
yds
00:50
pos
0
6
Touchdown 3:28
3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
66
yds
01:14
pos
7
13
Touchdown 12:30
12-L.Bonner sacked at GST 26 for -6 yards FUMBLES (7-J.Strachan). 42-B.Carroll runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
78
yds
01:36
pos
13
14
Touchdown 6:07
12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 42 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ARKS Pass interference declined.
9
plays
76
yds
02:03
pos
14
20
Touchdown 0:53
3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
03:41
pos
21
27
Touchdown 0:19
4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
00:34
pos
27
28
Touchdown 13:37
4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
39
yds
00:30
pos
34
28
Touchdown 8:30
12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
05:09
pos
35
34
Touchdown 6:27
3-L.Hatcher complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
53
yds
00:46
pos
35
41
Touchdown 15:00
4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
56
yds
02:29
pos
48
45
Touchdown 12:47
3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
62
yds
02:07
pos
49
51
Touchdown 4:32
1-R.Paul complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:23
pos
52
58
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|34
|Rushing
|10
|2
|Passing
|11
|28
|Penalty
|4
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|583
|609
|Total Plays
|76
|96
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|269
|58
|Rush Attempts
|41
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.6
|1.5
|Yards Passing
|314
|551
|Comp. - Att.
|18-35
|40-57
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-96
|8-91
|Touchdowns
|7
|8
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|8
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-33.6
|4-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|9
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|314
|PASS YDS
|551
|
|
|269
|RUSH YDS
|58
|
|
|583
|TOTAL YDS
|609
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|18/35
|314
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|14
|142
|1
|56
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|13
|83
|2
|35
|
J. Williams 21 CB
|J. Williams
|6
|44
|0
|24
|
S. Paige 28 RB
|S. Paige
|5
|13
|0
|6
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|1
|-24
|0
|-24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|11
|6
|146
|3
|46
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|4
|1
|57
|0
|57
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|4
|2
|35
|0
|26
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|2
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Ifedi 6 WR
|J. Ifedi
|5
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|4
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|2
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
S. Paige 28 RB
|S. Paige
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carroll 42 LB
|B. Carroll
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Heyward 37 LB
|V. Heyward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Sims 18 CB
|C. Sims
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 52 NT
|D. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 97 NT
|A. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strachan 7 LB
|J. Strachan
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Moore 28 S
|C. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gore 59 NT
|T. Gore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carter 35 S
|K. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruiz 92 K
|N. Ruiz
|1/1
|29
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|5
|33.6
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|21/28
|332
|4
|0
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|18/28
|197
|3
|0
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|1/1
|22
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 21 RB
|J. Jones
|13
|41
|0
|13
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|10
|22
|0
|8
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|6
|15
|0
|14
|
I. Azubuike 23 RB
|I. Azubuike
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|4
|-14
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|22
|15
|177
|2
|42
|
D. Green 4 WR
|D. Green
|15
|9
|172
|2
|49
|
B. Bowling 16 WR
|B. Bowling
|8
|6
|91
|1
|42
|
C. Rucker 7 WR
|C. Rucker
|2
|2
|40
|0
|21
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|2
|2
|30
|2
|22
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|3
|3
|29
|1
|14
|
J. Jones 21 RB
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Amos 85 TE
|G. Amos
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Azubuike 23 RB
|I. Azubuike
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Rice 18 LB
|J. Rice
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 28 LB
|J. Brown
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Switzer 7 DB
|A. Switzer
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alexander 10 DB
|E. Alexander
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 14 DB
|A. Fletcher
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 1 CB
|S. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 97 DL
|T. Hampton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 20 DB
|D. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Merrill 92 DL
|F. Merrill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 42 DL
|V. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuitavake 17 DE
|S. Tuitavake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 12 LB
|C. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reimonenq 6 CB
|J. Reimonenq
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bean 30 LB
|D. Bean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 0 K
|B. Grupe
|1/1
|39
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|4
|42.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
GAST
Panthers
- Fumble (5 plays, -17 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 61 yards from ARKS 35. 20-Q.White to GST 22 for 18 yards (45-T.Ayers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 22(14:56 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 28 for 6 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - GAST 28(14:38 - 1st) Penalty on GST 64-P.Bartlett False start 5 yards enforced at GST 28. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 23(14:29 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 29 for 6 yards (18-J.Rice).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GAST 29(14:01 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|-24 YD
|
4 & 3 - GAST 29(13:55 - 1st) to GST 5 FUMBLES. 17-L.Deshazor to GST 5 for no gain.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARKST 5(13:48 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to GST 2 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 2(13:29 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to GST 3 for -1 yard (37-V.Heyward).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 3(13:01 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:58 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(12:58 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to GST 40 for 15 yards (18-J.Rice).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(12:43 - 1st) 21-J.Williams to GST 41 for 1 yard (14-A.Fletcher).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 41(12:19 - 1st) 0-T.Dixon pushed ob at GST 44 for 3 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GAST 44(11:58 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAST 44(11:51 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 18 yards from GST 44 out of bounds at the ARKS 38.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(11:44 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 34 for -4 yards (37-V.Heyward20-Q.White).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - ARKST 34(11:32 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 35 for 1 yard (7-J.Strachan). Penalty on ARKS 70-I.Scott Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 34. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 24 - ARKST 24(11:10 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 29 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - ARKST 29(10:31 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - ARKST 29(10:24 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 54 yards from ARKS 29 Downed at the GST 17.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 17(10:11 - 1st) 28-S.Paige to GST 21 for 4 yards (42-V.Scott).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 21(9:51 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 25 for 4 yards (18-J.Rice).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 25(9:31 - 1st) 28-S.Paige to GST 26 for 1 yard (97-T.Hampton).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - GAST 26(8:46 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 38 yards from GST 26 to ARKS 36 fair catch by 1-R.Paul.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(8:37 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 41 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 41(8:02 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on GST 34-A.Lane Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(7:55 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 44(7:50 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to GST 41 for 3 yards (97-A.Smith).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 41(7:20 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner sacked at GST 44 for -3 yards (90-H.Willis).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARKST 44(6:35 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 43 yards from GST 44 to the GST 1 downed by 0-J.Hawes.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (5 plays, 99 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 1(6:22 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg pushed ob at ARKS 43 for 56 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 43(5:47 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 43(5:41 - 1st) 0-T.Dixon pushed ob at ARKS 35 for 8 yards (7-A.Switzer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - GAST 35(5:24 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to ARKS 35 for no gain (18-J.Rice).
|+35 YD
|
4 & 2 - GAST 35(4:44 - 1st) 4-C.Brown runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (3 plays, 66 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes kicks 45 yards from GST 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 34 for 14 yards (30-J.Lain40-J.Veneziale).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 34(4:23 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 48 for 14 yards (34-A.Lane).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(3:52 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to GST 49 for 3 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|+49 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 49(3:28 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:20 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(3:20 - 1st) 28-S.Paige to GST 31 for 6 yards (18-J.Rice14-A.Fletcher).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - GAST 31(2:53 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Thrash. Penalty on ARKS 6-J.Reimonenq Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GST 31. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 46(2:48 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 43 for -3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - GAST 43(2:22 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 28-S.Paige. 28-S.Paige pushed ob at ARKS 49 for 8 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GAST 49(2:05 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Thrash.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GAST 49(1:58 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 29 yards from ARKS 49 out of bounds at the ARKS 20.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (11 plays, 78 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(1:49 - 1st) 23-I.Azubuike to ARKS 20 for no gain (6-T.Stephens-McQueen42-B.Carroll).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 20(1:10 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 31 for 11 yards (34-A.Lane).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(0:56 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 48 for 17 yards (20-Q.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(0:45 - 1st) 23-I.Azubuike to ARKS 48 for no gain (52-D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 48(0:13 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 23-I.Azubuike. 23-I.Azubuike to ARKS 48 for no gain (1-J.Hunter).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 48(15:00 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner scrambles to GST 44 for 8 yards (90-H.Willis).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARKST 44(14:20 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos to GST 39 for 5 yards (34-A.Lane).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(14:04 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to GST 35 for 4 yards (1-J.Hunter).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 35(13:30 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to GST 21 for 14 yards (27-J.Jones3-C.Bacon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 21(13:05 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to GST 20 for 1 yard (97-A.Smith).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 20(12:30 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner sacked at GST 26 for -6 yards FUMBLES (7-J.Strachan). 42-B.Carroll runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
GAST
Panthers
- Downs (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 1-R.Paul to GST 40 for 60 yards (92-N.Ruiz). Penalty on ARKS 7-A.Switzer Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 28.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 18(12:01 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 30 for 12 yards (20-Q.White).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 30(11:39 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 31 for 1 yard (37-V.Heyward).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - GAST 31(11:04 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 25 for -6 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 15 - GAST 25(10:31 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles runs ob at ARKS 21 for -4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - GAST 21(10:01 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 27 yards from ARKS 21 to the ARKS 48 downed by 45-T.Ayers.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (9 plays, 81 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(9:49 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to ARKS 24 for 24 yards (28-J.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(9:36 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to ARKS 18 for 6 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 18(9:15 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to ARKS 18 for no gain (28-J.Brown97-T.Hampton).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 18(8:45 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to ARKS 16 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice).
|-3 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARKST 16(8:09 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to ARKS 19 FUMBLES (92-F.Merrill). 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 19 for no gain.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 19(8:03 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman. Penalty on GST 34-A.Lane Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 34(7:56 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 34(7:52 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ARKS 46 for 12 yards (10-J.Crawford).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 46(7:41 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 50 for 4 yards (10-J.Crawford).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - GAST 50(7:22 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to GST 40 for 10 yards (28-C.Moore). Penalty on ARKS 79-J.Horst Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 50. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 16 - GAST 40(7:02 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner scrambles pushed ob at GST 46 for 14 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - GAST 46(6:30 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - GAST 46(6:25 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to GST 42 for 4 yards (34-A.Lane).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(6:07 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 42 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ARKS Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(6:00 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 2nd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(6:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 2-J.Thrash. 2-J.Thrash pushed ob at ARKS 18 for 57 yards (3-K.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 18(5:40 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 13 for 5 yards (18-J.Rice7-A.Switzer).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 13(5:14 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 11 for 2 yards (22-C.Bonner).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 11(4:34 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 87-R.Tyler.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(4:29 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 27 for 2 yards (20-Q.White).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 27(4:12 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green pushed ob at ARKS 38 for 11 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(3:56 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 38 for no gain (7-J.Strachan).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - GAST 38(3:34 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 31 for -7 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen7-J.Strachan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 17 - GAST 31(2:58 - 2nd) Penalty on GST 90-H.Willis Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 31. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 12 - GAST 36(2:43 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker to GST 45 for 19 yards (3-C.Bacon1-J.Hunter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 45(2:16 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 45(2:09 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to GST 45 for no gain (3-C.Bacon1-J.Hunter).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - GAST 45(1:33 - 2nd) Penalty on GST 52-D.Wilson Offside 5 yards enforced at GST 45. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 40(1:24 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to GST 32 for 8 yards (1-J.Hunter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 32(1:14 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 32(1:09 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to GST 20 for 12 yards (20-Q.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(0:53 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(0:48 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Halftime (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 2nd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 88-A.Payne.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(0:48 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Thrash.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 25(0:43 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 44 for 19 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(0:35 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to ARKS 30 for 26 yards (7-A.Switzer).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(0:26 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to ARKS 21 for 9 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 21(0:19 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 38 yards from GST 35 to ARKS 27 fair catch by 87-R.Tyler.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(0:14 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 27(0:08 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 27(0:01 - 2nd) kneels at ARKS 25 for -2 yards.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (2 plays, 39 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 35 yards from GST 35 to ARKS 30 fair catch by 87-R.Tyler.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 30(15:00 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 32 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 32(14:41 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones pushed ob at ARKS 39 for 7 yards (20-Q.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GAST 39(14:13 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - GAST 39(14:09 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 39 for no gain (52-D.Wilson).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(14:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to ARKS 36 for 3 yards (28-J.Brown).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 36(13:37 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:30 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 81-J.Isaac.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(13:30 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 34 for 9 yards (20-Q.White).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAST 34(12:57 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare pushed ob at ARKS 38 for 4 yards (20-Q.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(12:39 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 38(12:32 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to GST 48 for 14 yards (1-J.Hunter).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 48(12:14 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to GST 34 for 14 yards (1-J.Hunter).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 34(11:52 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare to GST 26 for 8 yards (34-A.Lane).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - GAST 26(11:16 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner scrambles pushed ob at GST 26 for no gain (42-B.Carroll).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 26(10:39 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare to GST 25 for 1 yard (42-B.Carroll).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - GAST 25(9:52 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner pushed ob at GST 22 for 3 yards (47-J.Taylor). Penalty on GST 6-T.Stephens-McQueen Offside 5 yards enforced at GST 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(9:30 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare runs ob at GST 18 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 18(9:01 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner scrambles to GST 16 for 2 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAST 16(8:30 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:21 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (3 plays, 53 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 3rd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(8:21 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to GST 29 for 4 yards (7-A.Switzer97-T.Hampton).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 29(8:01 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to GST 27 for -2 yards (42-V.Scott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARKST 27(7:23 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 28-S.Paige.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARKST 27(7:17 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 26 yards from GST 27 to the ARKS 47 downed by 37-V.Heyward.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(7:07 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|+45 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 47(7:01 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to GST 8 for 45 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - GAST 8(6:27 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:21 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- FG (7 plays, 36 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 3rd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 0-T.Dixon.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(6:21 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 25(6:16 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs ob at GST 36 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(6:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to GST 41 for 5 yards. Penalty on GST 77-J.Bass Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 36. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - ARKST 26(5:44 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to GST 22 for -4 yards (28-J.Brown). Penalty on ARKS 28-J.Brown Facemasking 15 yards enforced at GST 26. No Play.
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(5:30 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to ARKS 13 for 46 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 13(5:12 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 13(5:08 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to ARKS 13 for no gain (18-J.Rice). Penalty on ARKS 18-J.Rice Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at ARKS 13.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARKST 7(4:48 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:44 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 40 yards from GST 35. 81-J.Isaac to ARKS 27 for 2 yards (5-B.Brown12-T.Gore).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 27(4:41 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 35 for 8 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 35(4:16 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 4-D.Green. 4-D.Green to ARKS 47 for 12 yards (27-J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(4:01 - 3rd) Penalty on GST 52-D.Wilson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ARKS 47. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(4:01 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to GST 35 for 3 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 35(4:01 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to GST 22 for 13 yards (3-C.Bacon6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 22(3:33 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 22(2:58 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GAST 22(2:51 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - GAST 22(2:40 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (8 plays, 68 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 3rd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(2:36 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 39 for 14 yards (7-A.Switzer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(2:15 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 39 for no gain (97-T.Hampton).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 39(2:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 11-C.Thompson. 11-C.Thompson to GST 48 for 9 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 48(1:29 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 46 for 6 yards (22-C.Bonner).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(1:01 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown runs ob at ARKS 34 for 12 yards. Penalty on GST 26-T.Gregg Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARKS 34.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(0:57 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams pushed ob at ARKS 40 for 9 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 16 - ARKST 40(0:37 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 2-J.Thrash. 2-J.Thrash to ARKS 12 for 28 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 40(0:31 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Thrash.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 40(0:07 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 34 for 6 yards (7-A.Switzer).
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 34(0:07 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 31 for 3 yards (92-F.Merrill).
|+31 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 31(15:00 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 25 for 25 yards (9-J.Muhammad). Penalty on ARKS 12-C.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 25.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 15(14:54 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 32 for 17 yards (18-C.Sims).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 32(14:29 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 31 for -1 yard (34-A.Lane).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAST 31(14:02 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker to GST 48 FUMBLES (1-J.Hunter). out of bounds at the GST 48.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 48(13:46 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to GST 47 for 1 yard (34-A.Lane).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GAST 47(13:17 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Amos.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - GAST 47(13:10 - 4th) Penalty on GST 37-V.Heyward Offside 6 yards enforced at GST 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GAST 41(13:10 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Green.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 3 - GAST 41(13:05 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to GST 32 for 9 yards (18-C.Sims).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 32(12:47 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:47 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:40 - 4th) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 0-T.Dixon.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(12:40 - 4th) 21-J.Williams pushed ob at GST 29 for 4 yards (30-D.Bean).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 29(12:28 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 30 for 1 yard (28-J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 30(11:55 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARKST 30(11:50 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 57 yards from GST 30. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 22 for 9 yards (5-B.Brown35-K.Carter).
GAST
Panthers
- FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 22(11:36 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling pushed ob at ARKS 28 for 6 yards (35-K.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GAST 28(11:20 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GAST 28(11:15 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 28 for no gain (90-H.Willis).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - GAST 28(10:35 - 4th) 48-R.Hanson punts 44 yards from ARKS 28 to the GST 28 downed by 21-J.Jones.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 28(10:24 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to GST 42 for 14 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(9:56 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 11-C.Thompson. 11-C.Thompson to ARKS 49 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 49(9:29 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to ARKS 45 for 4 yards (12-C.Harris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(9:08 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney. Penalty on ARKS 15-B.Ficklin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 45. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(9:01 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 21 for 9 yards (20-D.Green).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 21(8:35 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 17 for 4 yards (17-S.Tuitavake).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 17(7:57 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to ARKS 15 for 2 yards (28-J.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 15(7:27 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 26-T.Gregg. 26-T.Gregg pushed ob at ARKS 12 for 3 yards (28-J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 12(7:06 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ARKST 12(6:59 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAST
Panthers
- Downs (10 plays, 33 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 23-I.Azubuike.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(6:55 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 25 for no gain (1-J.Hunter18-C.Sims).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 25(6:19 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 33 for 8 yards (1-J.Hunter).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 33(5:52 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 36 for 3 yards (18-C.Sims).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 36(5:34 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to GST 22 for 42 yards (34-A.Lane).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 22(5:00 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to GST 22 for no gain (59-T.Gore).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 22(4:32 - 4th) 1-R.Paul complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:32 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 4th) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 39 yards from ARKS 35 to GST 26 fair catch by 88-A.Payne.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 26(4:23 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 26(4:18 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 26-T.Gregg. 26-T.Gregg to GST 33 for 7 yards (28-J.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 33(3:48 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to GST 40 for 7 yards (20-D.Green).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(3:25 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 40(3:21 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 40(3:15 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to ARKS 46 for 14 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(2:58 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to ARKS 41 FUMBLES. 80-M.Marshall to ARKS 41 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 41(2:22 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 41(2:15 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - ARKST 41(2:10 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
ARKST
Red Wolves
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(2:04 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 47 for 6 yards (90-H.Willis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 47(1:59 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 48 for 1 yard (28-C.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 48(1:55 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to GST 47 for 5 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(1:11 - 4th) kneels at GST 49 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARKST 49(0:25 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner kneels at ARKS 49 for -2 yards.
-